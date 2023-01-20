Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Young. Wild. Free.’ Review: A Stylish, Young Black Love Story Loses The Plot [Sundance]
Brendon (Algee Smith) isn’t a bad kid. An aspiring artist living in Los Angeles, in his last month of high school, the pressures of his daily life, however, are beginning to overwhelm him. His mother, Janice (Sanaa Lathan), is not only working long hours to support the family, but she’s also with his loafing stepdad drug dealer (Mike Epps). Meanwhile, her precocious little sister and brother are mostly cared for by him. His life transforms when Cassidy (a breakout Sierra Capri) enters a convenience store bedecked in a bedazzled ski mask and pink fur coat to rob the joint. She immediately becomes attached to him, and the pair, in “Badlands” fashion, traverse their suffocating world.
theplaylist.net
‘Rye Lane’ Review: Raine Allen-Miller’s Rom-Com Is Already Infinitely Rewatchable [Sundance]
Raine Allen-Miller’s “Rye Lane,” her directorial feature debut, is a wonder. Not since Spike Lee introduced the world to Bed-Stuy, has a Black director so seamlessly embedded viewers into the verve and flavor of their neighborhood. The epicenter of the seismic impact in “Rye Lane” resides in the South London neighborhood of Peckham. It concerns the vulnerable Dom (David Jonsson) and the outgoing Yas (Vivian Oparah), two young Black people getting over difficult breakups.
theplaylist.net
‘Theater Camp’ Review: Noah Galvin & The Kids Save The Day [Sundance]
PARK CITY – Listen, we’re not going to sit here while you read this review and pretend that we’re a musical theater expert. Sure, we may be The Playlist’s default gay/queer/LGBTQ+ critic, but “the stage” usually isn’t our thing. And, yes, we did see the revival of “Dreamgirls” on Broadway as a child, but we certainly can’t rattle off last year’s Tony Award winners without a second thought. The good news is you don’t need to be saving your Playbills in a collector binder like my young niece does to eventually fall for Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s “Theater Camp,” which premiered this weekend at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.
theplaylist.net
‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ Review: An Ambitious But Unfortunate Failure From Filmmaker Cory Finley [Sundance]
Cory Finley burst out of the cinematic gate, like many a playwright-turned-filmmaker before him, with a voice firmly in place. In his debut film “Thoroughbreds” and its follow-up “Bad Education,” he precisely, skillfully, and mercilessly created characters who were, for the most part, amoral monsters—but who you kinda-sorta rooted for anyway because they did what they did so wittily and unapologetically.
theplaylist.net
‘Polite Society’ Review: Two Sisters Take On The Patriarchy In This Riotous Action Comedy [Sundance]
Ria Khan (Priya Kansara, sparkling in her feature debut) likes to believe that she’s no ordinary British-Pakistani teenager. Her dreams, for instance, always seem outsized — she doesn’t just want to learn martial arts but rather perfect it so well that she can become a world-class professional stunt woman. When she’s not in class, she’s home practicing her moves and recording amateur stunt videos for her YouTube channel. Still, the truth is that Ria is not as good at kicking ass as she would like to be — and yet, she roams around radiating an all-consuming, supreme confidence in her own abilities.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
theplaylist.net
‘Drift’ Review: Cynthia Erivo Stars In An Impressionistic, But Hollow Refugee Drama [Sundance]
Based on the 2013 novel “A Marker to Measure Drift” by Alexander Maksik, set just after the Second Liberian Civil War in 2003, “Drift” aims for impressionistic insight but is ultimately manipulative and reductive. Maksik’s screenplay, which he co-wrote with Susanne Farrell, sees its heroine Jacqueline (Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”) as nothing more than a vessel to explore an outsider’s view of the trauma inflicted by war. Director Anthony Chen (“The Wet Season”) does his best to elevate the story with sumptuous visuals, but that alone cannot redeem the film’s hollowness.
theplaylist.net
‘Lucky Hank’ Teaser: Bob Odenkirk Returns To AMC With A New Series Dramedy About Higher Education
After getting his start in the world of sketch and improv comedy, Bob Odenkirk has turned into one of the most recognizable names in the world of prestige TV. That’s thanks, in no small part, to his role as Saul Goodman in “Breaking Bad” and the prequel series, “Better Call Saul.” Now, with the world of “Breaking Bad” in the rearview mirror, Odenkirk has his sights set on higher education for his new series, AMC’s “Lucky Hank.”
theplaylist.net
‘My Animal’ Review: A Moody, Trippy Queer Werewolf Romance Is Limited, But A Remarkably Assured Debut [Sundance]
Like most teenagers, Heather (non-binary actor Bobbi Salvör Menuez), a social misfit who lives in a rural town in northern Canada, has a strict midnight curfew to adhere to. But unlike other teenagers, staying out for longer has a much more dangerous effect on her. We learn that in the opening scene of “My Animal,” — the camera trains its gaze on the red-headed Heather sitting in a dark room watching a werewolf movie while slowly transforming into a werewolf herself, her eyes glowing and her breath heaving. It’s a condition that director Jacqueline Castel suggests Heather inherited from her father, Henry (Stephen McHattie) — and although the film doesn’t interpret her attacks as a family curse, it still complicates Heather’s already existing feelings of alienation.
theplaylist.net
‘You Hurt My Feelings’ Review: Nicole Holofcener Is Back On Her Game In A Tender, Funny Julia Louis-Dreyfus Vehicle [Sundance]
There was a time when it seemed like every movie trailer for every single comedy began with bouncy music and a voice-over artist explaining cheerfully, “[NAME OF PROTAGONIST] had it all!” But at the beginning of Nicole Holofcener’s “You Hurt My Feelings,” Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) does, in fact, seem to have it all: she’s in a long-lasting marriage with a successful therapist, they have a great apartment on the Upper West Side, their 23-year-old son Eliot (Owen Teague) is writing his first play, she teaches writing at the New School, and she’s just finished her second book. “We’re so lucky,” she and her husband, Don (Tobias Menzies), tell each other at the conclusion of another anniversary dinner. And they are. But!
theplaylist.net
The Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped
The Material Girl’s biopic will no longer be materializing. Despite a long casting process to hire someone to play the Queen of Pop, Madonna has scrapped the biopic film she was going to direct herself and is instead going to go out on tour (via Variety and THR). Set...
theplaylist.net
‘All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt’ Review: Raven Jackson Delivers A Potent Tribute To Black Life [Sundance]
A memory, tinged with aching rawness, emerges in “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” the feature debut by writer/director Raven Jackson. This memory briefly foretells the knotting stream of remembrances that roots our protagonist, Mack (played in these early childhood scenes by a sage Kaylee Nicole Johnson). It begins in 1970, with young Mack’s hands caressing a fish’s scales before throwing the suffocated creature back into the glinting water. It then jumps to her hands softly holding a fishing reel, its pole stretched across the frame. Her father, Isaiah (Chris Chalk), calmly guides her toward the catch. The director then steers us to a shot of Mack’s fingers swirling in the cloudy silt around the river’s current, and finally to two fish, one a catfish, that her father says they will not throw back.
theplaylist.net
Daisy Ridley Talks Controversial Decision About Rey’s Origins In ‘Rise Of Skywalker’: “It’s Beyond My Pay Grade”
No matter your thoughts on the most recent “Star Wars” trilogy that Disney released in theaters, you have to admit that it could have been handled a bit more elegantly. Originally planned as a trilogy with three different filmmakers helming each “episode,” the Sequel Trilogy was going to close out the Skywalker Saga that George Lucas began decades prior. Unfortunately, after the massive success of ‘The Force Awakens,’ things went off the rails a bit, as ‘The Last Jedi’ shook things up a bit too much perhaps, and ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ was seen as a colossal failure in nearly every way. And if you wanted to boil the argument down into one topic to highlight just how much of a clusterfuck the Sequel Trilogy turned into, you just have to look at Daisy Ridley’s character, Rey Skywalker.
theplaylist.net
‘A Little Prayer’ Review: David Strathairn and Jane Levy Shine In Angus MacLachlan’s Throwback Family Dramedy
Roger Ebert once wrote, “just because something is not done anymore doesn’t mean it’s not worth doing,” when describing Norman Jewison’s irrepressible romantic comedy “Only You.” This same sentiment can be applied to Angus MacLachlan’s latest family dramedy, “A Little Prayer,” a welcome throwback to adult-oriented movie fare of yore like “On Golden Pond,” “Fried Green Tomatoes,” or “Passion Fish.” Shot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, this little miracle of a film features a strong ensemble cast, mordant Southern humor, and sharp insights into the perils and comforts of loving with your whole heart.
theplaylist.net
Berlin 2023: New Films From Sean Penn, Jesse Eisenberg & More Announced
We are currently in the middle of the Sundance Film Festival, which kicks off the year’s major film events lineup. And sandwiched in between Sundance and the upcoming SXSW Film Festival is none other than the Berlin International Film Festival, which just unveiled its competition lineup, filled with some interesting selections.
theplaylist.net
‘Eileen’ Review: A Slender Thriller Despite Its Gorgeous Looks & Terrific Performances From Anne Hathaway & Thomasin McKenzie [Sundance]
Starting with early frames that capture one very cold East Coast winter with cozy grain, director William Oldroyd’s gorgeous yet thin-spread drama-thriller “Eileen” looks like the kind of movie one wishes to luxuriate in. Indeed, the masterful “Lady Macbeth” director’s period piece promises to be the cinematic equivalent of a lavish fur coat at first glance, so inviting in its smoky mahogany interiors and mutedly warm color palette that it feels easy to slip into, no questions asked.
theplaylist.net
Ben Affleck’s ‘Air,’ Starring Matt Damon, To Get A Theatrical Release In April
Before the pandemic, Amazon Studios was much more interested in releasing films with full theatrical runs before putting the feature on Prime Video. However, when COVID made that an impossibility, we saw the studio rely more heavily on Prime Video exclusives and shy away from full theatrical runs, even for films that were vying for awards season gold. Well, it appears that’s going to be changing yet again, as Amazon announced its release strategy for the upcoming film, “Air.”
theplaylist.net
Oscar Nominations Reactions: Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser & More
Nothing is better during awards season than Oscar nomination morning. Why? Because so many people are genuinely overjoyed over their nominations. They don’t have to pretend the “nomination was the win” after the ceremony or try to smile at the SAG or PGA Awards when they didn’t get a bit of that Academy Awards’ glow. And you know Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, and Jamie Lee Curtis were excited over earning their first Oscar noms.
theplaylist.net
‘Kang Dynasty’ Writer Teases How The New Generation Of Avengers Will Be “Thrown Into The Fire”
After “Avengers: Endgame,” there were quite a few fans wondering how Marvel Studios could ever top that film. The fourth film in the ‘Avengers’ franchise finished off the epic Infinity Saga and features dozens of heroes fighting onscreen at the same time. The film enjoyed record-breaking success, and it’s largely viewed as one of the best superhero films of all time. Yet, in a couple of years, Marvel is releasing the first of two new ‘Avengers’ films, titled ‘The Kang Dynasty.’ And according to the writer of the film, ‘Kang Dynasty’ is going to really be focused on the new generation of heroes.
Comments / 0