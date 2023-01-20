Dumpster match, Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards added to MLW SuperFight

The event takes place February 4, 2023, in Philadelphia.

MLW

Two matches have been added to the lineup for MLW SuperFight.

The promotion revealed on Thursday that a dumpster match involving Real1, Microman, Mance Warner, and a "wildcard entrant" will take place on the show. Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards has been scheduled for the event as well.

This will be the third singles match between Richards and Rush. Richards defeated Rush on a DEFY show in 2017 and Rush defeated him at PWG It's A Long Way To The Top on November 21, 2021.

MLW.com wrote the following on the match:

Training hard in St. Louis at the Team Ambition gym, Richards vows to hold nothing back as he battles the brilliant and braggadocios Rush.

With immense momentum on his side, the “Man of the Hour” Lio Rush enters the big fight fresh off an extraordinary global tour, competing in high-profile bouts from Japan to Europe.

Now, the two will collide in what promises to be a world class showcase of combat excellence as they step into the MLW ring and hope to punch their ticket to a world title fight.

Real1 has been involved in a rivalry with both Warner and Microman as of late. He faced Microman earlier this month at Blood & Thunder and had a street fight with Warner in October at Fightland. Both match have yet to air on MLW programming.

MLW SuperFight takes place Saturday, February 4, 2023, from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. It will be the third straight event MLW has held in the venue.

The announced lineup is as follows: