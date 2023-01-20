Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings This Week
This week’s earnings will be important for investors to get a clearer picture of the outlook for many larger-cap stocks that are crucial to the broader stock market and economy. With that being said, here are two stocks investors shouldn’t overlook and may want to consider buying going into...
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
Investor Optimism Declines Following Earnings Reports
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings. Shares of 3M Company MMM dropped 6.2% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings and issued FY23...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
The price trend for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 8.2% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
NASDAQ
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
NASDAQ
Chico's FAS (CHS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed at $5.20 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
HBM vs. MP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with HudBay Minerals (HBM) and MP Materials Corp. (MP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
NASDAQ
ENLAY vs. NEE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Utility - Electric Power sector might want to consider either Enel SpA (ENLAY) or NextEra Energy (NEE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their...
NASDAQ
AFYA or PWSC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Schools sector might want to consider either Afya (AFYA) or PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but...
NASDAQ
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.89, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.22%. Heading into today, shares of the commercial real estate...
NASDAQ
Will Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Lantheus Holdings (LNTH), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry. This diagnostic imaging company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when...
NASDAQ
Evoqua Water (AQUA) Soars 15.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Evoqua Water (AQUA) shares rallied 15.2% in the last trading session to close at $47.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
NASDAQ
Why ServiceNow (NOW) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering ServiceNow (NOW), which belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. This maker of software that automates companies' technology operations has an established record of...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as earnings kicks into high gear
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday after industry bellwethers 3M, Johnson & Johnson, and GE beat expectations for profit but warned of a challenging year ahead. The fourth-quarter earnings season is keenly watched as companies are expected to feel the full impact of the Federal Reserve's...
NASDAQ
Why NBT Bancorp (NBTB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
Tuesday's ETF Movers: XBI, IHI
In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Allogene Therapeutics, up about 14.5% and shares of Gossamer Bio, up about 13.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood is beating the market again so far in 2023, and that leaves growth investors wondering if she can recapture her 2020 performance in a bottle. Her style of investing in disruptors and aggressive growth is paying off lately, but she still has a long way to go to overcome the steep losses her Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds suffered in 2021 and 2022.
NASDAQ
What Makes Transocean (RIG) a New Strong Buy Stock
Transocean (RIG) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
