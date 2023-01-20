Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Wine-obsessed Japanese manga Drops of God spills onto Apple TV+
Into Japanese comics (manga) or fine wine (boozy grape juice)? Then you may know Drops of God in its bestselling comic-novel form. Soon you can watch it as a live-action, multilingual dramatic series on Apple TV+, the streaming service said Wednesday. In a somewhat unusual move, Apple TV+ licensed the...
Cult of Mac
Eva the Owlet and Frog and Toad lead slate of fresh Apple TV+ kids shows
Apple TV+ has a trio of new children’s shows coming this spring. There’s Eva the Owlet and Frog and Toad, plus Jane, inspired by the work of primatologist Jane Goodall. And that’s not all. Apple’s streaming service already has many shows for children, and several of these will get new seasons soon. Apple is also bringing back A Charlie Brown Valentine in February.
Review: Even J.Lo can’t save this ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Spoiler alert: J.Lo looks fantastic in a wedding dress. You surely knew that, given not only the plethora of wedding-themed movies Jennifer Lopez has made over the years, from “The Wedding Planner” to “Monster-in-Law” to the recent “Marry Me,” but also her own offscreen life, of course.
Comments / 0