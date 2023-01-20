Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros think color drenching, vintage furniture, and sconces and pendant lighting will be popular but say white bedding and bare floors need to go.
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Walter Van Beirendonck Men’s Fall 2023
Walter Van Beirendonck’s fall collection came as a response to today’s complex world. The designer took his main inspiration from an exoskeleton, or the external skeleton that supports and protects an animal’s body. “It’s to protect yourself from the world, that was the starting point,” he explained....
Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2023
Karl Lagerfeld liked to gently poke fun at fashion designers who moved through life dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, and not what they put on the runway, likening them to chefs who won’t eat their own cooking. Rick Owens stood backstage on Thursday morning on the same towering...
Woman Shares How Peel and Stick Tiles Totally Brightened Up Dark Kitchen
It’s like a remodel for a fraction of the price.
Inspired Interiors' Sarah Sherman Samuel Details Eclectic Interior Design Style – Exclusive Interview
Sarah Sherman Samuel stars in Magnolia Network's "Inspired Interiors." Here is her approach to interior design and advice for couples with clashing styles.
homestyling.guru
Transitional Gray Kitchen Makes for a Unique and Inviting Space
Tech Times
Experience Luxury like Never Before: The World's First Ultra-Luxury Metaverse Mansion now open for all. Live the high life and indulge in unparalleled opulence.
Introducing the ultimate web 3 luxury living experience - 2B design build's @2bdesignbuild Seren Mansion, the world's first ultra-luxury virtual mansion. This hyper realistic virtual property, available only through the acquisition of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), offers a glimpse into a lavish lifestyle like no other. Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Como, the Seren Mansion boasts over 200,000 square feet of extravagant living space, designed in a neoclassical style, with amenities including a 200-foot swimming pool, a private nightclub, and multiple luxury spaces housing boats, helicopters, jets, and supercars.
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
How to get Pantone’s Color of the Year into your home, according to interior designers
Pantone recently announced its 2023 color of the year, and it’s a doozy, folks. Dubbed “Viva Magenta,” the Color Institute describes it as being “a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family.” We spoke to interior designers on how to incorporate this color into your home.
This $5 Trader Joe’s Eucalyptus Can Totally Transform a Living Room
It doesn’t have to be “fancy” to be worth it.
luxesource.com
3 Socially Responsible Furnishings Brands To Have On Your Radar
The furnishings industry is rife for a rethink. Here, three companies finding innovative ways to put social responsibility at the fore. Magali Avezou and François Maugin, founders of French creative studio La Succulente, describe themselves as “curators and engineers,” Avezou says. The duo champions work by emerging artists “who are researching questions of durability, diversity and migration, and translating that research into aesthetic, tangible forms,” she continues. A recent collaboration with artist Côme Di Meglio explored mycelium, the root–like structure of fungi, which was used as a living architectural material to build a domed pavilion at Milan Design Week last year. “A physical experience that calls on our senses may have a higher impact on our psyche and understanding of a topic,” Avezou notes. la–succulente.com.
The founders of Ultra Music Festival are taking over this old nightclub on Miami Beach
The new Miami Beach night club will open its doors on Thursday, March 23 during Miami Music week.
Time Out Global
Margaret Thatcher’s very, very glamorous former home is for sale
London’s full of places that, at one time or another, have been home to someone famous. And sometimes those places go up for sale – just like this one, which was once the home of none other than Margaret Thatcher. Okay, not as cool as the house where Elton John recorded ‘Candle in the Wind’, sure, but still kinda interesting.
luxesource.com
This Book Is Perfect For Aficionados Of The New York Art Deco Scene
Thinking of Art Deco—with its iridescent surfaces and geometric flourishes derived from nature, mythology and the forward march of machine technology during the 1920s and ’30s—one might picture the Empire State or the Chrysler Building. However, there are far more illustrations of this style and of its important place within New York’s architectural history.
homestyling.guru
Alexander & Co carves out spaces for calm and play inside Pacific House
Australian architecture practice Alexander & Co has overhauled this oceanside home in Sydney to make it more suitable for family life. Before its renovation, the five-bedroom house had a disjointed floor plan that was proving inefficient for its two young owners and their three children. Many of the rooms were also cut off from views of the garden and the ocean beyond.
yankodesign.com
This furniture installation is inspired by industrial architecture
Bernd and Hilla Becher were German photographers (who first met as art students during the 50s) who were famed for their photographic documentation of the then-fading industrial architecture in Western Europe and North America. This phase of architecture was pretty important as industrial buildings at that time were slowly disappearing but were still a pretty interesting kind of architecture that was more functional than aesthetic. These “anonymous structures” were immortalized in the couple’s photographs.
atomic-ranch.com
An Eichler Home Blended, Balanced and Bold
An Eichler home owner decorates his home in harmony with nature, design, music and art. A visit to Charles Danek’s mid-century home is a delight, not only for the eyes, but for the ears as well. Music has always been an important part of Charles’s life, and he knew that displaying musical instruments in his home would be an essential element in its décor. The instruments add a distinctive quality, turning the house into a home.
