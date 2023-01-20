“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.

