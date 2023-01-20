Read full article on original website
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins officials honor local couple with Community Builder Award
At the Rawlins City Council meeting last week, a well-known couple were recognized for their many contributions to the area. Copper and Tara France were presented with the city’s Community Builders Award for January. Jason Sehon, chair of the volunteer committee that selects the recipients, explained why the France’s were selected.
Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February
“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.
coloradoboulevard.net
Lunar New Year Events in Greater Pasadena Area
- Latest Monterey Park News. (Click here). - Monterey Park Sunday's Lunar Year Festival is Cancelled. - USC Pacific Asia Museum Lunar New Year Festivities are cancelled. Breaking News - 12:08 am: Reports of people shot in Monterey Park on Saturday, January 21, according to a law enforcement source. Our hearts go to all affected by this horrible event.
yovenice.com
Eccentric and Exotic Snack Shop Opens in Venice
Mr. Exotix International Snack Store is giving guests a fun place to lounge and enjoy snacks from around the world. @yovenicenews Eccentric and Exotic Snack Shop Opens in Venice #internationalsnacks #strangesnacks #localbusiness #shoplocal #snacks #localfoodie ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice.
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Takes Reins in Rancho Neighborhood
First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council held the first of its “Council in Your Neighborhood” meetings, in the Rancho Equestrian Neighborhood Wednesday, discussing matters of importance to the historic horse-friendly area that stretches from Glendale to Burbank along Riverside Drive and the Los Angeles River.
Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu
Social media inspires visitors to put on their hiking boots and explore the Santa Monica Mountains Escondido Falls is a well-known hiking trail in Malibu, and after a rainstorm, it comes to life. Tucked between Malibu neighborhoods, the hike is easy for all ages. The trail starts at Edward Albert Escondido Canyon Trail and ends […] The post Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
yovenice.com
LA Residents Now Required to Put Food Scraps and Yard Waste in Green Bins
Rule now in effect for all residents serviced by LASAN. OrganicsLA is a curbside organics recycling program enacted by California’s Senate Bill 1383. The program is designed to limit the amount of organic waste sent to landfills, as well as reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Effective immediately,...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Glendale, California
Places to visit in Glendale, CA. Located in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Glendale is a city in Los Angeles County, California. It is an excellent place for outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and horseback riding. In addition to the mountains, the city offers a variety of parks and other outdoor attractions.
tourcounsel.com
FIGat7th | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Among the best malls you'll find in Los Angeles, FIGat7th is listed. If you are looking for a garment, household item, electronic product or a good place to enjoy the different gastronomic offers in the city, this mall is the most suitable. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Victoria's Secret & PINK,...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
Long-time Bakersfield resident was a victim in the Monterey Park mass shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Monterey Park mass shooting is a traumatic and shocking blow to the Asian Pacific Islander community across the nation and the pain is felt here in the heart of Kern. One of the 11 people killed in the southland was a long-time resident of Bakersfield. Her name was Diana Tom. […]
What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A.
Plus, Los Angeles Philharmonic performs an enthralling concert series at the Walt Disney Concert Hall The post What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A. appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
cowboystatedaily.com
Down To Her Last $35, Wyoming Woman Pays It Forward When Receiving $200 Gift From Stranger
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Maddie Delozier was having a tough day. The 22-year-old from Buffalo had recently moved to Los Angeles. She was living in a house with a number of roommates, working part time at a barbecue restaurant and expanding her skills as a photographer.
On The Menu: Rosa Maria's Mexican restaurant provides IE with what feels like mom's home cooking
Rosa Maria's Mexican restaurant has been providing that "mom's home cooking" feeling to the Inland Empire for years with special family recipes.
SheKnows
Donald Faison Buys Ultra-Private Los Angeles Home With Natural Rock Pool for $3.2 Million – See Photos!
Scrubs alum Donald Faison and his longtime wife CaCee Cobb just made a major real estate move together: they bought a new home! According to new records obtained by Dirt, the couple went slightly above the asking price at $3.2 million for a two-story family home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA.
pasadenanow.com
Two Alarm Fire Damages West Pasadena Home
Pasadena Fire Dept. battled a 2-alarm blaze with heavy smoke in the 1500 block of Poppy Peak Sunday night. Five fire engines and additional dept. equipment were called to the scene at 6:49 p.m. The fire reportedly started in the basement. “Units were on scene until early today with clean...
