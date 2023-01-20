It’s National School Choice Week, joining to talk about it, Joanna Bennink, director of West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics, Spring Lake!. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.

SPRING LAKE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO