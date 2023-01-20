ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Powerful Women Let's Talk - 110: Lisa Oliver-King

Lisa Oliver-King returns to Powerful Women: Let’s Talk. Lisa is the founder and Executive Director of Our Kitchen Table (OKT). OKT promotes social justice while empowering neighbors to improve their health and environment through information, community organizing and advocacy. She is also a newly elected Kent County Commissioner, representing the 15th district. We welcome Lisa Oliver-King back to the Powerful Women: Let’s Talk podcast.
KENT COUNTY, MI
West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics, Spring Lake

It’s National School Choice Week, joining to talk about it, Joanna Bennink, director of West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics, Spring Lake!. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
SPRING LAKE, MI
Grand Rapids Children's Museum's

Grand Rapids Children's Museum's Maggie Lancaster joins in to talk all things January Exhibits. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
GR man gets 3 years for firearms trafficking

Grand Rapids’ Jerriel LaMounta Martin cleared background checks and claimed he was purchasing guns for himself. It turned out he was selling those firearms for $50 to $100 to felons. It’s a practice known as “straw purchasing.”. “For those who engage in straw purchasing and traffic firearms...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

