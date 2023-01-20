Read full article on original website
At Least 17 Dead in Deadliest Day of Anti-Government Protests in Peru
LIMA/JULIACA (Reuters) -At least 17 people were killed in clashes with police in southern Peru, the country's human rights office said on Monday, the deadliest day so far of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former president Pedro Castillo. The clashes occurred in Juliaca, a city near...
Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests
The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...
Peru grapples with 'nationwide chaos' as protests spread
LIMA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Peru's capital, Lima, awoke on Friday to find one of the city's most historic buildings burnt to the ground after another night of anti-government protests that extended across the country, as the president vowed to get tougher on "vandals." The destruction of the building, a...
Peru faces food, fuel shortages as protesters dig in
Shortages in Peru of basic products, including increasingly expensive fuel and food, continued to mount Wednesday as over a month of anti-government demonstrations showed no end in sight. Governor Luis Otsuka said that if the roadblocks continued he would have to try to source food and fuel from Brazil and Bolivia.
Peru President Calls for 'Political Truce' Amid Protests
LIMA (Reuters) -Peru's President Dina Boluarte called for a "political truce" on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again took to the streets of the capital, Lima, and clashes erupted between some people in the crowds and the police, witnesses said. Television footage showed some people and police officers were injured...
ANALYSIS-Lula confronts Brazil military's pro-Bolsonaro lean with carrot and stick
BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has taken a carrot-and-stick approach to asserting authority over Brazil's armed forces and containing sympathies in the barracks for his predecessor after violent unrest in the capital this month. On Saturday, Lula fired the army commander for not following...
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru indefinitely shut the famed ancient ruins of Machu Picchu on Saturday in the latest sign that anti-government protests that began last month are increasingly engulfing the South American country. The Culture Ministry said it had closed the country’s most famous tourist attraction as well...
Venezuela calls off Maduro meeting with Lula, Brazil govt says
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Venezuela has decided to call off a previously arranged meeting between President Nicolas Maduro and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, Lula's press office said.
Brazil begins first operations to protect Amazon
Brazil this week began the first operations against Amazon deforestation since veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office, the Ibama environmental agency said Friday. "The deployment of teams for the start of inspection operations began on January 16, 2023," Ibama told AFP. Average Amazon deforestation soared by 75 percent during Bolsonaro's presidency, compared with the previous decade.
Peru protests rage on despite president's plea for calm
Stone-throwing protesters fought pitched battles with police at fresh demonstrations demanding the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Friday, while several hundred tourists were left stranded near Machu Picchu. But rail services to the famed Machu Picchu remained suspended, leaving at least 300 people stranded in the town closest to the Inca citadel pleading to be evacuated.
Very deep M6.8 earthquake hits northern Argentina
A very deep earthquake registered by the USGS and EMSC as M6.8 hit northern Argentina at 22:09 UTC on January 20, 2023. The depth of the earthquake was reported as 610.7 km (379 miles) by the USGS, and 586 km (364 miles) by the EMSC. The epicenter was located 24.3...
Hundreds join anti-France protest in Burkina Faso capital
OUAGADOUGOU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hundreds demonstrated against France in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Friday, the latest expression of growing anti-French sentiment in the insurgent-hit West African country.
Peru president calls for 'truce' after weeks of unrest
Peru President Dina Boluarte on Tuesday called for a "national truce" as thousands of protesters continue to call for her resignation and fresh elections. "I call on my dear country to a national truce to allow for the establishment of dialogue, to fix the agenda for each region and develop our towns.
🌏 Pakistan blacked out
220 million people were left without power in Pakistan. An energy-saving measure backfired when the national grid, which had been shut off overnight to conserve power, couldn’t be restored, but lights are starting to come back on. Poland pushed to send tanks to Ukraine. Leaders in Warsaw want to...
Brazil's Lula replaces army commander- source
BRASILIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
Latin America Is Now China's 'Backyard' | Opinion
China has laid all the necessary groundwork for exercising real influence in the region.
Brazil's Lula Proposes Mercosur Trade Deal With China After EU Accord
(Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he favored an agreement between Mercosur and China in a plan to modernize and open the South American trade bloc to other regions. On a visit to Uruguay to dissuade its government from reaching a deal on its...
Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Brazil’s northern state of Roraima on Saturday after the government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining.
Trinidad Offers to Pay for Venezuelan Gas With Humanitarian Supplies
PORT OF SPAIN (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago would pay Venezuela for natural gas produced at an offshore development with humanitarian supplies like food and medicine, Prime Minister Keith Rowley said, to comply with a U.S. license prohibiting cash payments to the government of President Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. Treasury...
French troops to withdraw from Burkina Faso within a month
PARIS (AP) — France’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that French troops deployed to fight extremists in Burkina Faso will withdraw within a month following a demand by the country’s military rulers — which came after a similar move from neighboring Mali. A top official at the...
