Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones)
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (or Coctel de Camarones), is an easy and refreshing recipe that's incredibly yummy. It’s seafood heaven in every bite. Serve as an appetizer or light lunch.
Mexican Rice (Arroz Mexicano)
Arroz Mexicano (Mexican rice) is a staple side dish that's ready in under 30 minutes. Fluffy, incredibly tasty, and the perfect compliment to your Mexican dishes. There are several version of this recipe and can vary even from family to family.
12tomatoes.com
7 Standout Sandwich Recipes
Sandwiches are an important part of my daily life. Whether I’m working from home, out and about, or setting up for a big day out with the kids, it pays to have at least a couple of tasty options close at hand to help keep hunger at bay. Sandwiches are simple to make and usually are easy to clean up. They keep the family happy (everybody gets what they like the most) and are perfect for busting hunger, especially when you don’t want to get too creative in the kitchen for lunch or dinner.
msn.com
Beatrix, the former Queen of the Netherlands, is a modern grandma
Slide 1 of 29: The former Queen of the Netherlands, Beatrix, is a ‘modern grandma’ her grandchildren say. During the pandemic, Beatrix learned to video call and Countess Eloise, who’s also active as an influencer on Instagram, explained to her how she should follow her on social media. “There is a generation gap”, according to Eloise, “but if I explain it calmly to her, she surely understands it.”
Frutti di Mare Recipe
This is the best homemade Frutti Di Mare you’ll ever taste! You won’t believe how easy it is to make and how incredibly delicious this classic Italian seafood dish is. Made with fresh clams, mussels, scallops, and sweet, succulent shrimp in a garlic wine sauce served over pasta is a meal you soon won’t forget.
Welcome to January’s Observer Food Monthly
A piece of advice I often give to new cooks is to invest in a cheap, flexible spatula, the softest they can get their hands on. Those to look out for are the sort with a very bendy rubber head rather than the firmer, less pliable silicone variety – which are good for some tasks but almost useless for scraping every bit of mixture from a bowl. The slim version, if you can find one, is invaluable for getting that last smear of mustard or jam from the jar.
Brioche French Toast Recipe
If there was an olympic style podium for world champion brunch dish, Pancakes, Omelets and French Toast would be vying for gold, silver and bronze. Where each dish ultimately placed would be a game day decision based on performance and the judges' whims.
smashingtheglass.com
Jewish Wedding Traditions Explained – The Tisch
All imagery by Blake Ezra Photography. This is part 2 of the 8-part Jewish Wedding Traditions Explained series. The Tisch, traditionally, is a period of loud and atmospheric boy-time before the ceremony starts. In the more secular world, there are probably some parallels with going for a few drinks in the pub before the big match, but substitute beers for whiskey, football chants for symbolic Hebrew songs, and Barmaids for Rabbis. OK, I admit that may not have been a flawless comparison, but it can be loud and full of energy, whilst meaningfully building the anticipation for the events to come.
