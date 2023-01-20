Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Chevron announces $75 billion stock buyback, dividend boost
The buyback program will become effective on April 1, with no set expiration date, the company said in a press release. The dividend hike increases Chevron's per share payout to $1.51 per share from $1.42, and will be payable on March 10. Chevron's market cap was roughly $350 billion as...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
CNBC
'Outright negative' on stocks: JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic braces for correction, hard landing
JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic is abstaining from the early 2023 rally. Instead, the Institutional Investor hall-of-famer is bracing for a 10% or more correction in the first half of this year, telling investors he's "outright negative" on the market. "Fundamentals are deteriorating. And, the market has been moving up. So, that...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to consider an analyst's call timeframe when investing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the crazy world of Wall Street, it's not enough to think about the company or the sector or the asset class or the macro, including the [Federal Reserve] — you also need to consider the reaction and even the reactors themselves," he said.
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNBC
Treasury tells Congress it will suspend some federal retirement investments after debt limit breach
The U.S. Treasury has suspended new investments in a federal employee retirement benefit program after the government reached its debt ceiling. The move is one of the so-called extraordinary measures Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is taking to avoid default until Congress raises the federal borrowing limit. Yellen said the agency...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 8 things to watch in the market Wednesday: Microsoft, 3M, Boeing earnings
Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Revenue missed. Guidance short. CEO Satya Nadella excited about OpenAI's ChatGPT. But CFO Amy Hood plays grim reaper halfway through the call. Maturing tech. MUST WAIT UNTIL AMY. Only thing that matters. Azure cloud sales up 38% year over year in constant currency. Lots of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts, but they largely keep their buy ratings. The Club has MSFT at our 2 rating, meaning we'd like to see more pullback before considering buying more.
CNBC
Cramer on the astonishing rise of offensive stocks — and what could come next
Sometimes the stocks say it all. When I went over about 1,000 stocks this weekend, I was astonished to see that the stocks with the strongest charts were those in the most offensive categories.
CNBC
New technique from U.S. national lab promises to strip carbon dioxide emissions from power plants and factories at record-low cost
Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Lab have developed a technique that is able to pull carbon dioxide out of the exhaust flue of a power plant or factory for $39 per metric ton, the cheapest cost every reported in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. To construct a factory to pull carbon...
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets rise slightly as region awaits slew of economic data
Asia-Pacific shares climbed higher on Thursday as the region awaits the release of a slew of economic data. Hong Kong and Philippines are also slated to release trade data. South Korea's gross domestic product shrank 0.4% in the fourth quarter, marking the first contraction in more than two years. Markets...
CNBC
Suze Orman: Americans are short on emergency savings amid 'dangerous scenario' for economy
High inflation and economic uncertainty are cramping Americans’ ability to save for emergencies. "It's a ... more dangerous scenario now than it was during the pandemic," personal finance expert Suze Orman tells CNBC.com. Here's why having an emergency savings set aside is crucial to your financial health. An unexpected...
CNBC
Google job cuts hit 1,800 employees in California, including 27 massage therapists
Google's layoff included more than 1,800 employees in California, state fillings show. More than 100 were cut from the company's YouTube campus in San Bruno, south of San Francisco. The company let go of more than two dozen on-site massage therapists. Google eliminated over 1,800 jobs in its home state...
CNBC
Egg prices rose 60% in 2022. One farm group claims it's a 'collusive scheme' by suppliers
Egg prices jumped 60% in 2022, according to the consumer price index, an inflation measure. One farm group claims major egg suppliers have engaged in a "collusive scheme" to gouge and fix prices to boost profits, and called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. Egg producers and food economists...
CNBC
S&P 500 futures are up slightly as investors weigh latest corporate earnings
S&P 500 futures advanced modestly Wednesday night as investors parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings that dropped after the bell. Futures tied to the broad index traded up 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.3%. Futures tied to the Dow gained 27 points, or 0.1%. A smattering of earnings...
CNBC
Monday, Jan. 23, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock, and eyes two others
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks debate a recent report on potentially nearing the end of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. Jim says the news could benefit several stocks in the portfolio, including two he could be looking to buy more of. Jim also discusses why he's buying more shares of one Club holding despite recent bad news dragging it down.
CNBC
Levi Strauss beats estimates, offers upbeat guidance for fiscal year
Levi Strauss earnings beat Wall Street's estimates, and the company offered an upbeat sales outlook. The company also saw a 2% drop in direct to consumer sales after at least a year of growth. The company plans to open around 100 stores across Europe after shuttering nearly every shop in...
CNBC
Nasdaq closes slightly lower for a second day as earnings season rolls on
The Nasdaq closed lower for a second day as investors studied the latest batch of corporate earnings, and assessed how the largest companies are faring amid rising rates and mounting recession fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a small gain, rising 9.88 points, or 0.03%, to end at...
CNBC
Robinhood introduces IRAs that will match your contributions — how does it fit into your plan for retirement?
Saving for retirement isn't a sprint or even a marathon — it's an odyssey. The amount of money you're able to sock away each year for your retirement will depend on a mixture of discipline, planning and luck. Every dollar someone else (such as an employer) contributes to your retirement savings is a victory, particularly when you first start saving and can take advantage of compound interest.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
Comments / 0