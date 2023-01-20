ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Chevron announces $75 billion stock buyback, dividend boost

The buyback program will become effective on April 1, with no set expiration date, the company said in a press release. The dividend hike increases Chevron's per share payout to $1.51 per share from $1.42, and will be payable on March 10. Chevron's market cap was roughly $350 billion as...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to consider an analyst's call timeframe when investing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the crazy world of Wall Street, it's not enough to think about the company or the sector or the asset class or the macro, including the [Federal Reserve] — you also need to consider the reaction and even the reactors themselves," he said.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 8 things to watch in the market Wednesday: Microsoft, 3M, Boeing earnings

Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Revenue missed. Guidance short. CEO Satya Nadella excited about OpenAI's ChatGPT. But CFO Amy Hood plays grim reaper halfway through the call. Maturing tech. MUST WAIT UNTIL AMY. Only thing that matters. Azure cloud sales up 38% year over year in constant currency. Lots of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts, but they largely keep their buy ratings. The Club has MSFT at our 2 rating, meaning we'd like to see more pullback before considering buying more.
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets rise slightly as region awaits slew of economic data

Asia-Pacific shares climbed higher on Thursday as the region awaits the release of a slew of economic data. Hong Kong and Philippines are also slated to release trade data. South Korea's gross domestic product shrank 0.4% in the fourth quarter, marking the first contraction in more than two years. Markets...
CNBC

Monday, Jan. 23, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock, and eyes two others

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks debate a recent report on potentially nearing the end of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. Jim says the news could benefit several stocks in the portfolio, including two he could be looking to buy more of. Jim also discusses why he's buying more shares of one Club holding despite recent bad news dragging it down.
CNBC

Levi Strauss beats estimates, offers upbeat guidance for fiscal year

Levi Strauss earnings beat Wall Street's estimates, and the company offered an upbeat sales outlook. The company also saw a 2% drop in direct to consumer sales after at least a year of growth. The company plans to open around 100 stores across Europe after shuttering nearly every shop in...
CNBC

Nasdaq closes slightly lower for a second day as earnings season rolls on

The Nasdaq closed lower for a second day as investors studied the latest batch of corporate earnings, and assessed how the largest companies are faring amid rising rates and mounting recession fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a small gain, rising 9.88 points, or 0.03%, to end at...
CNBC

Robinhood introduces IRAs that will match your contributions — how does it fit into your plan for retirement?

Saving for retirement isn't a sprint or even a marathon — it's an odyssey. The amount of money you're able to sock away each year for your retirement will depend on a mixture of discipline, planning and luck. Every dollar someone else (such as an employer) contributes to your retirement savings is a victory, particularly when you first start saving and can take advantage of compound interest.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.

Comments / 0

Community Policy