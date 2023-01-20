On Tuesday, the Lakers will be taking on their foes across the hallway in the Los Angeles Clippers. Normally with a matchup around the corner between these two squads, fans of both teams become more focused on the said game when compared to the other games coming before or after. However, at least in terms of the Lakers fans’ perspectives, they’re much more interested in what’s going on internally and how that side of things seems to change each and every day (more on that later).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO