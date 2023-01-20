Read full article on original website
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers get blown out against Clippers... again
The Lakers were never in the game on Tuesday night, losing 133-115 against the Los Angeles Clippers on national television. This is their 10th loss in a row against the Clippers, and they are now 22-26 on the season. The Clippers were having a 3-point contest throughout the game, shooting...
Reacts: Is the Lakers ceiling as a play-in team?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Lakers are a wild ride this season, particularly in recent games. While they...
Lakers reportedly plan to extend Rui Hachimura this summer
After months and months of waiting, the Lakers finally pulled the trigger on Rui Hachimura, a player that, hilariously, they had never once been linked to. There’s certainly plenty to like about Hachimura both in the present and in the future. And despite Hachimura being in the final year...
Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis to return Wednesday, Austin Reaves is ‘feeling good’
The Lakers treading water without Anthony Davis has been an impressive feat in its own right over the last month. That the back half of that stretch has also come without Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves — two of the team’s five best players through the first half of the season — adds to the improbability of them being on the fringes of the playoff race still.
Dennis Schröder reacts to Lakers trade for Rui Hachimura while live on Twitch
Now that seemingly every single NBA player has a podcast, Dennis Schröder has recognized a market inefficiency: Sure, we could listen to a one-hour recording of him talking with a co-host about how much fun he’s having this season, but wouldn’t it be more riveting to watch him react in real-time to Kendrick Nunn getting shipped to Washington D.C. along with two second-round picks and a second-round pick swap in exchange for Rui Hachimura?
Bowlin’ for Bojan: Should the Lakers go all-in to get the Pistons’ sharpshooting vet?
Tumbling towards the February 9 trade deadline, almost no team is a more obvious candidate to sell off anything of value than the Pistons, as they ensure their best chance to land any one of the awesome prospects projected to go at the top of next year’s draft. If...
Patrick Beverley won the latest battle against Damian Lillard and wants everyone to know
Across his many years in the NBA, Patrick Beverley has accrued a rival or two along the way. Russell Westbrook went from fiercest villain to best of friends (allegedly) this season, leaving really only one man to capture Pat Bev’s ire. Damian Lillard. The two have had some memorable...
Dennis Schröder says he returned to the Lakers to ‘make it right’
When Dennis Schröder left the Lakers after his first stint in Los Angeles, it came under some of the oddest of circumstances. Despite a strong season, the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a future together. And so, after once (possibly) being offered an $84 million...
Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn, second round picks
Months and months of waiting has come to an end, as the Lakers are finally making a trade. According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a deal with the Wizards for Rui Hachimura that will include Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks. ESPN broke the news, while Shams...
Lakers Rumors Roundup: Latest on Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish and Terry Rozier
Out of nowhere on Monday, the Lakers finally pulled the trigger on a trade for Rui Hachimura, sending out Kendrick Nunn and a trio of second-round picks. It’s a move that will have a ripple effect both across the league as it could signal the unofficial start of trade season as well as within the Lakers.
Lakers vs. Clippers Preview: In flux
On Tuesday, the Lakers will be taking on their foes across the hallway in the Los Angeles Clippers. Normally with a matchup around the corner between these two squads, fans of both teams become more focused on the said game when compared to the other games coming before or after. However, at least in terms of the Lakers fans’ perspectives, they’re much more interested in what’s going on internally and how that side of things seems to change each and every day (more on that later).
Rockets' Silas ripped players before Monday's streak ending win
Stephen Silas has a nice guy reputation around the NBA. He’s always positive and almost always smiling. He’s only been ejected twice in three seasons with the Rockets, but he insists he not the pushover people think he might be.
LeBron James named Western Conference Player of the Week
LeBron James truly is hard to describe. On the brink of becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron earned his second Player of the Week honor for the month of January on Monday. It comes on the heels of a week in which he averaged 35 points, 9 rebounds,...
