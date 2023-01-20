ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers get blown out against Clippers... again

The Lakers were never in the game on Tuesday night, losing 133-115 against the Los Angeles Clippers on national television. This is their 10th loss in a row against the Clippers, and they are now 22-26 on the season. The Clippers were having a 3-point contest throughout the game, shooting...
Reacts: Is the Lakers ceiling as a play-in team?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Lakers are a wild ride this season, particularly in recent games. While they...
Lakers reportedly plan to extend Rui Hachimura this summer

After months and months of waiting, the Lakers finally pulled the trigger on Rui Hachimura, a player that, hilariously, they had never once been linked to. There’s certainly plenty to like about Hachimura both in the present and in the future. And despite Hachimura being in the final year...
Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis to return Wednesday, Austin Reaves is ‘feeling good’

The Lakers treading water without Anthony Davis has been an impressive feat in its own right over the last month. That the back half of that stretch has also come without Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves — two of the team’s five best players through the first half of the season — adds to the improbability of them being on the fringes of the playoff race still.
Dennis Schröder reacts to Lakers trade for Rui Hachimura while live on Twitch

Now that seemingly every single NBA player has a podcast, Dennis Schröder has recognized a market inefficiency: Sure, we could listen to a one-hour recording of him talking with a co-host about how much fun he’s having this season, but wouldn’t it be more riveting to watch him react in real-time to Kendrick Nunn getting shipped to Washington D.C. along with two second-round picks and a second-round pick swap in exchange for Rui Hachimura?
Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn, second round picks

Months and months of waiting has come to an end, as the Lakers are finally making a trade. According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a deal with the Wizards for Rui Hachimura that will include Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks. ESPN broke the news, while Shams...
Lakers vs. Clippers Preview: In flux

On Tuesday, the Lakers will be taking on their foes across the hallway in the Los Angeles Clippers. Normally with a matchup around the corner between these two squads, fans of both teams become more focused on the said game when compared to the other games coming before or after. However, at least in terms of the Lakers fans’ perspectives, they’re much more interested in what’s going on internally and how that side of things seems to change each and every day (more on that later).
LeBron James named Western Conference Player of the Week

LeBron James truly is hard to describe. On the brink of becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron earned his second Player of the Week honor for the month of January on Monday. It comes on the heels of a week in which he averaged 35 points, 9 rebounds,...
