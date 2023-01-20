Read full article on original website
Related
Investor Optimism Declines Following Earnings Reports
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings. Shares of 3M Company MMM dropped 6.2% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings and issued FY23...
EasyJet projects beating current market expectations for 2023
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - EasyJet (EZJ.L) on Wednesday said it expected to beat current market expectations for 2023 based on the strength of bookings into summer and was set to deliver a full-year profit, fueling cautious optimism for an aviation sector set on recovery.
RideApart
How Will Harley Position Chinese-Made X350RA In The U.S. Market?
Harley-Davidson's 120th Anniversary announcement came and went with no mention of the brand’s upcoming entry-level model, the X350RA. Sure, the Motor Company rolled out the new Nightster Special, resurrected the Breakout, and showcased its latest Trikes, but the Chinese-made naked bike never crashed the cruiser party. A glimmer of...
UK economic forecaster to downgrade medium-term growth outlook - Times
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's official economic forecaster has told the government that it overestimated the prospects for medium-term growth and that it intends to revise down its outlook, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.
RideApart
Triumph Recalls Speed Triple 1200 RR/RS Models For Radiator Fan
Triumph launched its latest-generation Speed Triple with the 2022 Speed Triple 1200 RS. The platform not only debuted Hinckley’s new 1,160cc inline triple but also propelled the Speed Triple to the forefront of the category with 177 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of torque. The RS trim only enjoyed its moment in the sun for eight months before the fairing-clad 2022 Speed Triple 1200 RR joined Triumph’s supernaked lineup in September, 2021.
RideApart
Check Out This Neo-Retro Sportbike Concept From Chinese Brand Zeths
Zeths is one of the several Chinese companies that have just begun to take off. Zeth is a manufacturer that was established in Kunshan, close to Shanghai, in 2016. Unlike most other manufacturers in this area, Zeth does not focus on the entry-level market. Zeths really caters to a premium to high-end clientele, therefore by Asian standards, it only sells bikes with engine sizes starting at 250cc.
RideApart
Take A Look At This Sidecar Rig For The Honda CT125 Hunter Cub
What do you think about when you think about sidecars? It might be Urals, or one of the sidecar kits that people have developed for BMWs, Triumphs, Moto Guzzis, and other machines over the years. Maybe you’re really into sidecar racing, which is a completely different category—or maybe you’re a bartender, which is another category, as well.
RideApart
Every Sport-Touring Bike You Can Buy Today
Motorcycling’s touring segment has evolved over the past decade. The conventional sport-touring recipe historically called for a proven sportbike platform equipped with a tall windscreen, relaxed ergos, and luggage options. With the explosive popularity of the ADV category, however, more and more manufacturers turned to adventure-touring models instead. At...
RideApart
Chinese Patent Reveals CFMoto Developing V4-Powered Superbike
CFMoto and KTM have enjoyed a close relationship since 2013. In that time, the Chinese marque leveraged Team Orange mills to power models such as the 800 MT adventure-tourer, 700 CL-X platform, and 1250 TR-G grand tourer. With the adventure, touring, and retro classes in tow, CFMoto set its sights on the sportbike category as of late.
RideApart
Ural Unveils New Engine And Drivetrain Updates For 2023
Slow and steady wins the race. That's as true in day-to-day life as it is in product development. Take Ural, for example. For the past twenty years or so, our friends from Irbit have been incrementally improving their iconic sidecar rigs. From simple things like new castings or gauges to major systems like Brembo brakes and fuel injection. Now, in 2023—despite war, materials scarcity, soaring costs, and relocation to Kazakhstan—Ural has reached its seeming apotheosis with the latest round of updates.
RideApart
The Ignyte IGN-7 Is The First Made-In-India ECE-Certified Helmet
It goes without saying that motorcycle gear and equipment isn't cheap. This is especially true with today's crop of high-end, cutting-edge technology that's designed to keep you safe and comfy at the same time. Of course, the brand, as well as the styling of certain gear pieces has turned them into fashion statements, as well.
RideApart
EPA Approval Supports Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition 2023 Launch
The Husqvarna Norden 901 concept debuted to great fanfare at EICMA 2019. Though the prototype generated immense interest in the brand, Husky—hamstrung by the COVID-19 pandemic—couldn't release the production model until two years later, in November, 2021. When the Norden finally broke cover, however, many customers were surprised to see that the adventure-tourer couldn’t quite match up with its KTM cousin, the 890 Adventure R.
RideApart
Harley Invites Private Parties To Sell Used Bikes On H-D1 Marketplace
Back in July of 2021, Harley-Davidson launched H-D1 Marketplace, its used bike sales platform. At launch time, the H-D1 Marketplace listed both pre-owned and certified pre-owned Harley-Davidson bikes that were sold by participating Harley dealers across the country. Fast-forward to January, 2023, and Harley’s vision for the H-D1 Marketplace is now expanding to include private party sellers, too.
RideApart
Deck Out Your Honda Monkey 125 With These Custom Parts From G-Craft
The Honda Monkey is just one of those bikes that seems to love life and not take itself too seriously. You can certainly bet, that if you see someone rolling around town in a Honda Monkey, that they're going to be a friendly, and more than happy to talk to you about their vehicle of choice. Right out of the showroom, the Monkey exudes charm and character, but this hasn't stopped folks from customizing their bikes to make them even more special.
RideApart
Yamaha Presents The New EZ115 Commuter In The Malaysian Market
In nearly all Asian countries, motorcycles play a pivotal role in the mobility of the majority of the populace. More often than not, affordability, ease-of-use, and practicality are the top three most important features of the ideal commuter scooter, and nearly all manufacturers have their own interpretation of the ideal workhorse motorbike specific to the Asian market.
Comments / 0