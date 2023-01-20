Read full article on original website
Take A Look At This Sidecar Rig For The Honda CT125 Hunter Cub
What do you think about when you think about sidecars? It might be Urals, or one of the sidecar kits that people have developed for BMWs, Triumphs, Moto Guzzis, and other machines over the years. Maybe you’re really into sidecar racing, which is a completely different category—or maybe you’re a bartender, which is another category, as well.
Best Motorcycle Phone Mounts
The only thing standing between you and never missing a turn again is a motorcycle phone mount. The best motorcycle phone mounts feature rugged construction to handle the toughest climates and clever designs to ensure your phone is visible and secure. They also allow for touchscreen commands such as GPS navigation and music selection, and they offer a secure place to stow your phone while you’re riding.
Deck Out Your Honda Monkey 125 With These Custom Parts From G-Craft
The Honda Monkey is just one of those bikes that seems to love life and not take itself too seriously. You can certainly bet, that if you see someone rolling around town in a Honda Monkey, that they're going to be a friendly, and more than happy to talk to you about their vehicle of choice. Right out of the showroom, the Monkey exudes charm and character, but this hasn't stopped folks from customizing their bikes to make them even more special.
Harley Invites Private Parties To Sell Used Bikes On H-D1 Marketplace
Back in July of 2021, Harley-Davidson launched H-D1 Marketplace, its used bike sales platform. At launch time, the H-D1 Marketplace listed both pre-owned and certified pre-owned Harley-Davidson bikes that were sold by participating Harley dealers across the country. Fast-forward to January, 2023, and Harley’s vision for the H-D1 Marketplace is now expanding to include private party sellers, too.
Honda To Speed Up Bike And Car Electrification Process In April, 2023
Honda has been making far-reaching public announcements about its plans to achieve carbon neutrality for the past couple of years now. In April, 2021, Team Red set a goal for itself of being a 100-percent zero emission concern by 2040. By September, 2022, it said that plans were underway to release 10 new electric two-wheelers by 2025.
crypto-academy.org
Elon Musk Announces New Updates for Twitter
Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, recently took to the social media platform to announce some upcoming updates that will take place in the coming months. In the first tweet, Musk stated that Twitter will be translating and recommending tweets from users in other countries and cultures. Also, he emphasized that there are many “epic tweets” being posted every day in other countries, particularly in Japan. These tweets will be translated before being recommended to users.
Is This Suzuki Hayabusa Snowbike The Best Worst Idea Ever?
Since 2010, Timbersled has been making kits that transform dirt bikes into capable snow bikes. For riders that live in areas with lots of snow in the winter, that can potentially give so much more time back in the saddle. It’s certainly not the least expensive modification—but if it’s in your budget and you’re sad about having to put your bike away for the winter, then it seems like a potentially great idea.
How Will Harley Position Chinese-Made X350RA In The U.S. Market?
Harley-Davidson's 120th Anniversary announcement came and went with no mention of the brand’s upcoming entry-level model, the X350RA. Sure, the Motor Company rolled out the new Nightster Special, resurrected the Breakout, and showcased its latest Trikes, but the Chinese-made naked bike never crashed the cruiser party. A glimmer of...
Triumph Recalls Speed Triple 1200 RR/RS Models For Radiator Fan
Triumph launched its latest-generation Speed Triple with the 2022 Speed Triple 1200 RS. The platform not only debuted Hinckley’s new 1,160cc inline triple but also propelled the Speed Triple to the forefront of the category with 177 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of torque. The RS trim only enjoyed its moment in the sun for eight months before the fairing-clad 2022 Speed Triple 1200 RR joined Triumph’s supernaked lineup in September, 2021.
New Scorpion EXO-City II Is Ready To Take On The Urban Jungle
Helmet manufacturer Scorpion has a large selection of helmets that cover all the bases in the world of two-wheels. Its race-winning R1 Air is a favorite among track-aficionados, while its VX range protects the noggins of some of the most die-hard off-roaders. The manufacturer also has city riders and daily commuters in mind with its EXO-City lineup, which has been refreshed for 2023 with the EXO-City II jet helmet.
Jawa 42 Gets A Special Tawang Edition Exclusive To Northeastern India
Jawa has just launched a special edition, retro-style cruiser exclusive to the Indian market. Based on the highly popular Jawa 42, the Tawang Edition of this classic cruiser was launched to pay tribute to the rich culture and vibrant natural surroundings of Arunachal Pradesh and the nearby areas of Northeastern India.
Every Sport-Touring Bike You Can Buy Today
Motorcycling’s touring segment has evolved over the past decade. The conventional sport-touring recipe historically called for a proven sportbike platform equipped with a tall windscreen, relaxed ergos, and luggage options. With the explosive popularity of the ADV category, however, more and more manufacturers turned to adventure-touring models instead. At...
Ural Unveils New Engine And Drivetrain Updates For 2023
Slow and steady wins the race. That's as true in day-to-day life as it is in product development. Take Ural, for example. For the past twenty years or so, our friends from Irbit have been incrementally improving their iconic sidecar rigs. From simple things like new castings or gauges to major systems like Brembo brakes and fuel injection. Now, in 2023—despite war, materials scarcity, soaring costs, and relocation to Kazakhstan—Ural has reached its seeming apotheosis with the latest round of updates.
Chinese Patent Reveals CFMoto Developing V4-Powered Superbike
CFMoto and KTM have enjoyed a close relationship since 2013. In that time, the Chinese marque leveraged Team Orange mills to power models such as the 800 MT adventure-tourer, 700 CL-X platform, and 1250 TR-G grand tourer. With the adventure, touring, and retro classes in tow, CFMoto set its sights on the sportbike category as of late.
Malaysian Manufacturer Aveta Presents The VZR250 Sportbike
In the Malaysian market, a new motorcycle brand has been making waves thanks to its affordable yet impressive model range. The fledgling motorcycle brand is able to do this by partnering with manufacturers in China to provide the technology and handle manufacturing. The brand's most recent launch in the Malaysian market caters to the entry-level performance sector in the form of a beginner-friendly sportbike.
Watch A 1975 Honda CB750 Four Survivor Roar Back To Life
Psst, hey kid, do you like bike restoration timelapse videos? If that’s you, then you’re bound to appreciate the latest entry into the Brick House Builds YouTube canon. Over the course of many months, BHB has steadily been working on the revival of a 1975 Honda CB750 Four that had sadly been neglected for decades. The poor thing hadn’t run since approximately 1977, and that’s unfortunately not hyperbole.
Pirelli Is Ready To Hit The Track With The New Diablo Supercorsa V4
In September, 2022, Pirelli announced that its next-generation Diablo Supercorsa tires were undergoing final testing. The update to its Supercorsa range follows that of the Diablo Rosso IV Corsa which was released in 2022. For 2023, the Italian tire manufacturer has officially released the specs of the new Diablo Supercorsa V4. Let's dive right in.
Yamaha Presents The New EZ115 Commuter In The Malaysian Market
In nearly all Asian countries, motorcycles play a pivotal role in the mobility of the majority of the populace. More often than not, affordability, ease-of-use, and practicality are the top three most important features of the ideal commuter scooter, and nearly all manufacturers have their own interpretation of the ideal workhorse motorbike specific to the Asian market.
REV'IT! Presents The Liberty H2O Heated Motorcycle Glove
When it comes to riding in cold weather, our hands are usually the first to feel the discomfort. This is why it's essential to have a solid pair of thermal riding gloves if you plan on doing any riding during the remaining winter months. To keep your mitts nice and toasty, Dutch gear and equipment manufacturer REV'IT! rounds out its winter collection with the Liberty H2O Heated motorcycle gloves.
Tidy Up Your Garage With This New Storage Rail From Rothewald
A big part of the motorcyclist lifestyle is just sitting back and admiring our motorcycles in the garage. Be it over a cup of coffee or tea, or with a couple of beers to end the day, the garage isn't just a place to store and work on our bikes, it's also a place to chill and unwind. As such, making sure your garage is clean and organized can certainly go a long way in helping you achieve this.
