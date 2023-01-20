Read full article on original website
Executives to tech teams: Reinvent us, and make it quick
If you think that any slump in the economy that occurs over the coming year will translate to a slump in technology workloads, think again. In a new survey (PDF) from Accenture, 73% of executives said if there was a recession, their organizations would accelerate their "total enterprise reinvention" strategies.
Your Messenger app is about to get some major upgrades, including end-to-end message encryption
Chatting with your friends on Messenger can feel like a fun, safe space. However, the threat of having someone breach your messages and read all of your private thoughts can be nerve wracking. For that reason, Facebook announced on Monday that it will be expanding Messenger's end-to-end message encryption globally.
Microsoft just made a huge investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Here's why
Microsoft has been working with OpenAI since 2019, before OpenAI became a massive hit with its AI services, such as ChatGPT and DALL-E. And now Microsoft has said it will be extending the partnership with a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment. The investment will continue to fund the AI company's research...
Microsoft CEO Nadella: 'Expect us to incorporate AI in every layer of the stack'
Tuesday night, on Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts, CEO Satya Nadella offered perhaps his broadest vision to date about what the company's investment in the San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, creators of the wildly popular ChatGPT, means for Microsoft. OpenAI, he said, represents part of the...
Demand for blockchain skills shot up 552% in 2022. Here's why
Blockchain, most often associated with cryptocurrencies, has long had potential as a global database of record for business applications and processes, and there is evidence that its adoption for these purposes is on the rise. Some have discounted the hype that surrounded blockchain a couple years back, but many sizeable companies have finally put it into production.
How Schneider Electric plans to help you take control of your energy bills
Schneider Electric is making a huge leap into the smart home world. Rather than launching smart bulbs and color-changing lights, the company is going straight to the source with its new Schneider Home energy management solution, a venture that seeks to empower consumers. As a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree,...
Netrunner 23 'Vaporware' is a Linux distribution ready for productivity and gaming
I cannot even count the number of Debian-based Linux distributions there are on the market. But when you whittle that list down to those that are both productive and game-ready, the options are much fewer. One of those options is Netrunner. According to the official website, "Netrunner is a complete...
How to set Gmail app notifications so you never miss an email
I have multiple accounts in my Android Gmail app, which tend to flood my inboxes throughout the day. Most of the time that's not a problem, as a good deal of the incoming emails are spam. However, not every missive I receive can be immediately relegated to junk or trash.
How to easily and quickly clean your system and free disk space with BleachBit
Your computer is filled with various types of files that you don't need or want hanging around. Given the way we work these days, much of that comes by way of the web browser cache, downloaded files, and temporary files. If you don't take care and remove those files, the applications that use or save them can become slow to respond or even not run at all.
How to add fields to a LibreOffice document
How many times have you created a document and had to add specific items, such as the current date, the number of pages, the author of the document, the time, a chapter, a file name, document statistics, a company name, or more?. You can always manually add that information, but...
Microsoft is shutting down its VR social network AltspaceVR
Microsoft has announced it will sunset AltspaceVR, a virtual reality (VR) social networking startup it acquired in 2017. The AltspaceVR social networking platform will be sunset on March 10. The announcement came days after Microsoft announced 10,000 layoffs and changes to its "hardware portfolio". Microsoft acquired the VR company for an undisclosed sum just months after AltspaceVR planned to shut down due to financial difficulties.
Save $100 on on this Samsung all-in-one soundbar
Having a great soundbar is an essential component of your home theater setup, and if you're living in a smaller space, you shouldn't have to fret about where to put a subwoofer. Samsung's HW-S60B 5.0 channel all-in-one soundbar can do everything a home theater system needs, while keeping the space used to a minimum. Best of all, it's on sale for $100 off.
How to add a touchscreen to your Raspberry Pi projects
You probably know already how versatile Raspberry Pi computers are. But it's not until you add a display that you really get to experience the true power and flexibility of this platform. And not any old display, but a touchscreen display. Here's what you need to do build a touchscreen...
This 1980s computer was a huge leap forward. Now you can download its source code
To celebrate the 40th birthday of the Apple Lisa computer, the Computer History Museum (CHM) has released the source code for the first graphical user interface computer. The CHM has gained Apple's approval to release the source code for the Lisa as part of the museum's celebration of the computer, which Apple released on January 19, 1983.
