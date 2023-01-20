ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Park Record

Park City’s Sara Wall dominates her competition

As usual, nobody could catch Park City senior Sara Wall during Friday’s meet against Murray. Wall won the 50-yard freestyle by nearly half a second and was back in the pool just two events later for the 100 fly. The senior was well ahead of the pack in that one, too, beating teammate Gretchen Lane by more than a second. Both of her relay teams won by wide margins as well.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City Town Series returns Friday

The annual Park City Town Series returns to Utah Olympic Park on Friday at 6 p.m. The four-race series will continue on Feb. 17, March 10 and March 24. Each race will start at 6 p.m. at the UOP, with check-in beginning at 5 p.m. The traditional downhill format will be offered alongside a ski mountaineering option, also known as skimo. All ages and skill levels are welcome.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Betty Diaries: Cougar town

Did you see the recent news story about the big cat spotted in Old Town?. Please, whatever you do, don’t call me a cougar. I prefer the term mountain lion. It wasn’t always this way. There was a time when I was proud to be a cougar. Strong, fearless, independent. Hey, I’m the boss of me. Just don’t cross me. I’ve been known to lash out when I feel threatened. Like right now.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Way We Were: The mystery of Park City’s first ore discovery￼

Park City was known, of course, for our rich silver deposits long before we could co-lay claim to the best powder on earth. But one unanswered question remains unsolved: who first discovered ore in what would become Park City?. Since we don’t truly know the answer to this question, the...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

More Dogs on Main: Legislative drama

Sundance is back in full bloom after a two-year break for the plague. They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, but I have to say I had forgotten how thoroughly it tramples everything in town. The skiing has been great because the mountains are empty to the point of being spooky.
SUNDANCE, UT
Park Record

Red Card Roberts: Sundance subsidies

When it comes to Sundance, Parkites tend to fall decidedly into one of two camps: Love it or hate it. You’d be hard pressed to find a local who shrugs their shoulders and convincingly says, “Sundance? I don’t really have an opinion on the matter.”. Over the...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Sundance traffic overwhelms Main Street in ‘a self-perpetuating loop of doom’

Eli Weingarten, driving a sport utility vehicle for a limousine service, is working in the transportation industry for approximately the eighth time during the Sundance Film Festival, normally a lucrative time for taxis, shuttles and other options that can take festival-goers from screenings to parties, to Main Street, and back to their lodging.
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy