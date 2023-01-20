Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Related
Park Record
Utah Olympic bidders in redline phase of venue talks with Park City Mountain, Deer Valley
The group leading the efforts in the state to host a second Winter Olympics has reached agreements with two-thirds of the potential competition venues, including the Utah Olympic Park, to host sporting events if a Games is awarded. A high-ranking member of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games...
Park Record
Park City’s Sara Wall dominates her competition
As usual, nobody could catch Park City senior Sara Wall during Friday’s meet against Murray. Wall won the 50-yard freestyle by nearly half a second and was back in the pool just two events later for the 100 fly. The senior was well ahead of the pack in that one, too, beating teammate Gretchen Lane by more than a second. Both of her relay teams won by wide margins as well.
Park Record
Park City Town Series returns Friday
The annual Park City Town Series returns to Utah Olympic Park on Friday at 6 p.m. The four-race series will continue on Feb. 17, March 10 and March 24. Each race will start at 6 p.m. at the UOP, with check-in beginning at 5 p.m. The traditional downhill format will be offered alongside a ski mountaineering option, also known as skimo. All ages and skill levels are welcome.
Park Record
Betty Diaries: Cougar town
Did you see the recent news story about the big cat spotted in Old Town?. Please, whatever you do, don’t call me a cougar. I prefer the term mountain lion. It wasn’t always this way. There was a time when I was proud to be a cougar. Strong, fearless, independent. Hey, I’m the boss of me. Just don’t cross me. I’ve been known to lash out when I feel threatened. Like right now.
Park Record
Way We Were: The mystery of Park City’s first ore discovery￼
Park City was known, of course, for our rich silver deposits long before we could co-lay claim to the best powder on earth. But one unanswered question remains unsolved: who first discovered ore in what would become Park City?. Since we don’t truly know the answer to this question, the...
Park Record
More Dogs on Main: Legislative drama
Sundance is back in full bloom after a two-year break for the plague. They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, but I have to say I had forgotten how thoroughly it tramples everything in town. The skiing has been great because the mountains are empty to the point of being spooky.
Park Record
Red Card Roberts: Sundance subsidies
When it comes to Sundance, Parkites tend to fall decidedly into one of two camps: Love it or hate it. You’d be hard pressed to find a local who shrugs their shoulders and convincingly says, “Sundance? I don’t really have an opinion on the matter.”. Over the...
Park Record
Park City police told of a bear ‘rummaging through’ a parking lot
The Park City Police Department late on Friday night received a report of a bear sighting south of Old Town, an uncommon sort of sighting and one that was logged amid the hubbub of the opening weekend of the Sundance Film Festival a little bit away. The report was made...
Park Record
Sundance traffic complaints: ‘sketchy driving moves,’ ‘very disorganized’ in Park City
The Park City Police Department during the opening days of the Sundance Film Festival received a series of complaints about traffic, including a string from people who were on Main Street or in the immediate vicinity of the street. City Hall as part of the traffic and transportation plans enacted...
Park Record
Sundance traffic overwhelms Main Street in ‘a self-perpetuating loop of doom’
Eli Weingarten, driving a sport utility vehicle for a limousine service, is working in the transportation industry for approximately the eighth time during the Sundance Film Festival, normally a lucrative time for taxis, shuttles and other options that can take festival-goers from screenings to parties, to Main Street, and back to their lodging.
Park Record
Park City police blotter: Sundance opening days involve parking issues, disorderly conduct
The Park City Police Department over the opening days of the Sundance Film Festival responded to calls involving parking issues, suspected disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. The cases appeared to be similar in nature to those logged during the opening days of Sundance in previous years, as crowds converged...
