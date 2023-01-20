ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Rolls-Royce Just Proved Its Yacht Engines Can Run on Pure Hydrogen

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8g0H_0kLqKpe900

Rolls-Royce kicked over a mill of the future this week.

The British outfit announced Monday that it successfully powered a 12-cylinder gas variant of an MTU engine with 100 percent hydrogen. The tests, which were carried out by the Power Systems business unit, reportedly showed “very good characteristics” in terms of efficiency, performance, emissions and combustion. In other words, it worked.

MTU was acquired by Rolls-Royce in 2011, but it has been building engines for more than a century. MTUs are often the engines of choice for many superyachts, but the ability to swap diesel for hydrogen could prove to be a major advance for the yachting sector. The fuel is not only carbon-emissions-free and reliable, but it can be easily generated, too. Energy from solar or wind, for example, can be channeled through an electrolyzer to convert water to hydrogen. It can then be stored in fuel cells or plants to be used as fuel in any number of applications.

The hydrogen-powered MTUs have not yet been trialed on a yacht, but Rolls-Royce is planning to use them for a project in Germany. Duisburg, one of the world’s largest inland ports, has been working with Rolls to develop a carbon-neutral energy supply for its new container terminal that is set to launch in 2024. Eventually, most of the clean electricity required by the port itself will be generated directly onsite via two combined heat and power plants with MTU Series 4000 hydrogen engines (total capacity: 2 MW), as well as three MTU fuel cell systems (total capacity: 1.5 MW).

“We see hydrogen as one of the central elements of the energy transition. It can be used for both storage of excess energy and as a fuel, not only for engines but fuel cells and cogeneration plants to generate climate-neutral electricity and heat,” Jörg Stratmann, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said in a statement.

In addition, Rolls has confirmed that modifications can be made to gas engines that are already installed to turn them into hydrogen mills. What’s more, the new MTUs will meet today’s rigorous emissions standards.

“We are very pleased with the rapid progress,” Andrea Prospero, an engineer at Rolls-Royce responsible for the development of the hydrogen engine, adds. “The very low engine emissions are well below the strict EU limits, no exhaust gas aftertreatment is required.”

Yachtbuilders Lürssen, Feadship, Baglietto and Sanlorenzo are all working on their own fuel-cell systems but their initial reports indicate that they will be used to power auxiliary systems in the boat rather than serving as the main engines.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 3

Related
Robb Report

The Largest Hydrogen-Powered Plane Yet Just Flew a Successful Test Flight

The future of low-carbon aviation received a big boost on Friday when ZeroAvia completed a 10-minute test flight with hydrogen fuel cells. The 19-seater is the largest aircraft that has flown with hydrogen. The modified Dornier 228’s propulsion system was actually hybrid, a combination of hydrogen fuel cells and batteries, which powered the plane’s left engine. The right engine used conventional aircraft fuel. The aircraft is part of the company’s HyFlyer II project. “This is putting us straight on the path to commercial launches,” said Val Miftakhov, ZeroAvia founder and CEO, following the flight’s success. “This first flight shows just how...
Robb Report

Rolls-Royce’s First EV Is in Such High Demand, the Marque May Have to Build More: CEO

Rolls-Royce hasn’t started building the Spectre just yet, but it’s already looking like a hit. The British luxury marque’s CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös recently revealed the brand is already thinking about increasing the production target for its debut EV, according to Electrek. The reason is simple: demand has proven to be “far better” than expected. Companies like Tesla and Lucid may be slashing prices right now, but Rolls-Royce has found that there’s still plenty of appetite for premium-priced EVs. In fact, Müller-Ötvös told journalists on a conference call that he was actually surprised by the customer interest in his company’s debut battery-powered model. “The...
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

This hydrogen-powered foiling superyacht can reach 75 knots

Lazzarini, an Italian design house, unveiled their plans for a 74-meter-long superyacht powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The vessel, Plectrum, takes design cues from America's latest sailboats and features an innovative foiling system. According to Boat International, the design is inspired by the "more contemporary" America’s Cup sailboats - specifically...
Carscoops

Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?

If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Robb Report

Kim Kardashian Just Bought Princess Diana’s Famous Amethyst Cross Necklace

Kim Kardashian was revealed to be the winning bidder of a rare diamond necklace dubbed the Attallah Cross following its sale at Sotheby’s in London. Since being loaned to Princess Diana in the 1980s, the necklace has long gone unworn. The hand-sized 1920s amethyst cross went to a representative bidding on behalf of Kardashian during the auction for £163,800 ($200,000), more than double its pre-auction estimate. Kardashian won the piece over four other bidders. Princess Diana was famously photographed donning the necklace during the charity event in 1987, pairing it with an Elizabethan-style purple Catherine Walker gown. The necklace was put up for...
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Motorious

Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Robb Report

Robb Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy