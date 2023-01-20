Read full article on original website
Spencer Community Comes Together Following Downtown Fire
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The local community has come together to assist those affected by Sunday’s fire in Downtown Spencer and those who spent hours knocking down the blaze. Fire Chief John Conyn asked KICD News to pass along his thanks and appreciation to everyone that stepped up to help when we spoke to him after the fire had been extinguished Sunday night.
voiceofalexandria.com
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Three Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze
Spencer, Iowa — Five businesses and eight apartments were damaged in a fire in downtown Spencer on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023. According to Spencer Fire Deputy Chief Mark Stover, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5 at about 12:35 p.m. He says the occupant of apartment 5 called 911 and advised that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment. Grand Avenue is Spencer’s main street and is in the central business district of the city.
bigcountry1077.com
Weekly Health Update: Eating Healthy in the New Year
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We are now several weeks into the new year which is approaching the point where those who decided to eat healthier potentially start to struggle. Darlene DeWitt is a Dietitian with Spencer Hospital. She says there are several reasons why we find changing our eating habits difficult.
more1049.com
Breaking News – Downtown Spencer Fire
Spencer, Iowa 1:45pm (KICD) — The Spencer Fire Department was dispatched just a few blocks from headquarters Sunday to a fire in an upstairs apartment. The call came after noon, and smoke could be seen bellowing from open upstairs windows at 221 Grand Avenue and adjoining buildings. Firefighters with breathing apparatus could be observed entering a stairwell leading to the upstairs apartments and the department aerial unit was positioned overhead. Around 1:30pm Chief John Conyn directed a hole to be cut in the roof so water could be sprayed into the building from above.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities search for catalytic converter thief
HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.
bigcountry1077.com
Milford Man Injured in Crash Near Fostoria
Fostoria, IA (KICD)– A Milford man was taken to the hospital following a single crash last week near Fostoria. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 75-year-old Dennis Abel was northbound on Highway 71 when he lost control of vehicle due to ice, entered the median causing his vehicle to flip over before it hit a snowbank.
bigcountry1077.com
5PM Fire Update
Spencer, Iowa 5pm — (KICD) — Three fire departments remain at the scene of a fire that threatens half a block in Spencer’s downtown. Shortly before 5pm Fire Chief John Conyn told reporters he believes all occupants and their pets are accounted for. Red Cross Director Jen Meyer told KICD she’s attempting to contact all of the residents to offer them lodging and emergency cash.
nwestiowa.com
Alton teen jailed for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—An 18-year-old Alton resident was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol. The arrest of Kollin Kurtis Frederes stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Jeep...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Who Led Officers On Three-State Pursuit To Face Charges In Iowa
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A man who led authorities on a pursuit that entered three states will soon face a felony charge in Iowa. The pursuit started in Canton, South Dakota traveled through Lyon County, into Rock County, Minnesota, and back into South Dakota, back in May 2022. Lincoln...
nwestiowa.com
Car-Go Express employee jailed for theft
SUTHERLAND—A 30-year-old Peterson man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 21, on a charge of second-degree theft. The arrest of Miguel Ricardo Castillo Jr. stemmed from him stealing a sum of $6,946.93 while working numerous shirts Aug. 4-Nov. 25 at Car-Go Express gas station in Sutherland, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Boyden man jailed for OWI in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 21-year-old Boyden man was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Rock Valley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Alex Paul Diekevers stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on 20th Street near 19th Avenue after it was clocked at 28 mph in a 20-mph zone, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
bigcountry1077.com
Extensive Damage Reported Following Sunday Fire in Downtown Spencer
Spencer, Iowa– (KICD) — Extensive damage is being reported to a building in Downtown Spencer as a result of fire that required work from three local fire departments and number of other agencies Sunday afternoon. Spencer Fire and Rescue was initially called shortly after 12:30 to an apartment...
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Semi Rollover
Alvord, Iowa — An Orange City truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Alvord Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2300 mile of Elmwood Avenue. Deputies say Bradley VandeWeerd, of...
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, January 21, 2023
The former CEO of Wells Enterprises is taking on a new role in the Le Mars Community. Mike Wells is now Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce. Wells, in an interview with Chris McGowan of the Siouxland Initiative, credits his dad for teaching him the values he applied to his work.
bigcountry1077.com
Mary Lundt, 94, of Spencer
There will be no formal services for 94-year-old Mary Lundt of Spencer. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
WOWT
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An elderly man who recently began a life sentence for murder died while in hospice care. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead on Jan. 19 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Knapp was there due to a chronic illness.
kilrradio.com
Arnolds Park Woman Wins Lottery Prize
(Arnolds Park)--A Dickinson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Maya Whithaus of Arnolds Park won the 48th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at The Boonedocks, on Highway 71 North in Arnolds Park, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
kiwaradio.com
Former Hartley Man Sentenced To Club Fed
Sioux City, Iowa — A former Hartley man is headed to federal prison. 35-year-old Joe Ripka of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will spend more than a year in federal prison after his August guilty plea to charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to federal authorities, Ripka was convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
