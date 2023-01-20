Read full article on original website
NEORIS Launches Their First Communication Campaign Made Entirely with AI, Featuring Talents in Leading Roles
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- NEORIS, the digital accelerator, launches the NEOS Communication Campaign, the first initiative created entirely with Artificial Intelligence and converting talents into brand ambassadors. Through different platforms, the company managed to create highly personalized, real and futuristic avatars through which they seek to reflect the values and personality of NEORIS. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005548/en/ The campaign focuses on seeking a balanced aesthetic, not only by using Artificial Intelligence services offered by NEORIS, but by aligning the resulting images with the values and concepts by which the company identifies. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Construction robotics firm Kewazo raises $10 million
We encountered Kewazo several years back when the Munich-based startup participated in a TC Sessions: Robotics pitch-off. Sometimes startups take a lot of explaining off the bat. This isn’t one. At the center of the offering is the firm’s first product, Liftbot. The system is effectively an automated hoist system that ascends and descends scaffolding systems.
Honda Makes Operational Changes To Push Electrification Business
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2023. The automaker is set to further solidify the direction of the organizational changes made last year with an eye toward the realization of carbon neutrality by 2050. The company will create new Electrification Business Development...
Newell Brands Unveils 'Project Phoenix' Savings Initiative; Cuts 13% Of Office Positions & Consolidates Segments
Newell Brands Inc NWL has launched a restructuring and savings initiative, Project Phoenix, resulting in the elimination of approximately 13% of office positions. The company will begin reducing headcount in 1Q23, with most of these actions completed by the end of 2023. In connection with the restructuring, the company expects...
Bridge Investment Group Announces Managing Director, Senior Managing Director Promotions
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge”) announced today their 2023 promotions to Senior Managing Director and Managing Director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006092/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Soundrise Hires Industry Veteran Jay Green to Lead Strategy and Growth in 2023
Longtime Podcast Evangelist Brings Over 21 Years of Experience, Sets the Stage for Enormous Growth in Podcast Advertising. Soundrise, the premier revenue-focused partner for mission-driven, independent podcasting, announced that Jay Green has joined as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Operations along with previous Kantar VP, Lovlyn Corbett, who will be the new Director of National Accounts. After spinning off from the successful public media advertising company Market Enginuity in late 2022, Soundrise has made strides in podcast advertising, supporting some of the most popular podcasts distributed by PRX.
Levi’s Exec: Strong Culture Can Propel Sustainability Strategy
When building a sustainability action plan, companies should start by considering what they can best own and influence. Depending on their supply chain structure, category of goods and brand positioning, there are different issues and targets to take on and communication tactics to leverage. During the “Nothing to Hide: Full Transparency on Sustainability” panel at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show on Jan. 17, Levi Strauss & Co.’s chief sustainability officer Jeffrey Hogue explained how sustainability relates to company culture. “Sustainability is probably one of the biggest culture change jobs or change management jobs within a company,” he said. “And if you’re...
Sensedia Names Lisa Arthur Chief Marketing Officer as the Company Expands its Reach in North America
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Sensedia, a global leader in delivering API solutions for companies adopting a more digital, connected, and open strategy, today announced that Lisa Arthur has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Arthur brings a wide array of marketing leadership expertise from Fortune 50 to start-ups. She has served as an industry resource and expert on marketing, marketing technology, data-driven marketing, and customer experience, and authored Big Data Marketing: How to Engage Customers to Drive More Value. Before joining the leadership team, she was a marketing advisor for Sensedia for 18 months. This press release features multimedia....
Up Close: In Conversation with Körber’s Rene Hermes
Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Rene Hermes, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at technology group Körber, shares how to navigate increasingly complex supply chains and meet expanding consumer expectations for fulfillment flexibility. Name: Rene Hermes Title: Executive vice president and chief marketing officer Company: Körber Business Area Supply Chain Software Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? Supply chain performance has never been so important to overall business success. However, the current...
ffnews.com
Novidea adds Yaniv Cohen as Chief Customer Officer to strengthen scale-up worldwide
Novidea, creator of the data-driven, cloud-native insurance platform that enables brokers, agents, and MGAs to reduce costs and drive growth across the distribution lifecycle, has appointed Yaniv Cohen as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). With the company’s global scale-up, Yaniv Cohen leads Novidea’s implementation and customer success strategy, ensuring smooth delivery...
teslarati.com
Tesla ramps up hiring at Megapack factory
Tesla is ramping up hiring at its Megapack factory in Lathrop, California. The automaker and energy company has several engineering positions it’s trying to fill as it focuses on meeting the demand for its utility-scale battery energy storage systems. In late 2021, Tesla broke ground on its first dedicated...
Newfront Introduces Powerhouse Placement and Casualty Team of Seasoned Leaders
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, welcomes three top experts to bolster its carrier placement and casualty strategy. Wendy Cook, Frannie Epps, and Lauren Pratscher join from Marsh, bringing a combined six decades of industry experience in architecting customized solutions for highly complex organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005256/en/ Wendy Cook, Head of Insurance Placement and Regional Managing Director for the Midwest (Photo: Business Wire)
rv-pro.com
Shurhold Names New Chief Operating Officer
Shurhold, a manufacturer of cleaning and maintenance products for RV, marine, automotive and aviation, has hired Forrest Ferrari as its chief operating officer (COO). Barry Berhoff, CEO, made the announcement. In his new role, Ferrari designs and implements robust, data-driven systems that further advance Shurhold operations. By armoring the company’s...
salestechstar.com
VSoft Names Steve Thomas as Vice President of Sales to Support Company’s Continued Growth
VSoft expands leadership team to address growing market demand for modern, more flexible digital and core banking technologies. VSoft Corporation, a global leader in providing information and technology solutions for financial institutions, has appointed Steve Thomas as Vice President of Sales to support the company’s continued growth and address the increased demand for modern banking technology among community financial institutions.
Data Variety and Standardization Remain Top Challenges for Biopharma Operations, New Survey Finds
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today announced the results from its 2023 Industry Outlook, an inaugural annual report. Based on research with 60 biopharmaceutical clinical operations and biometrics professionals, the report reveals exclusive insights on the most pressing trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the fast-moving clinical data landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005276/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Forge Health Strengthens Leadership Team, Names Optum Veteran Chad Burkholder as Chief Operating Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Forge Health (“Forge” or the “Company”), a leading provider of value-based mental health and substance use care, today announced Chad Burkholder as the latest addition to the Company’s executive team – joining the Company as Chief Operating Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005872/en/ Chad Burkholder, COO, Forge Health (Photo: Business Wire)
satnews.com
A new CEO appointed by ETL Systems
ETL Systems has strengthened its senior management team by appointing Kevin Dunne as the company’s new CEO and Joanna Gower as the company’s HR Director. Kevin brings more than 20 years of experience in RF Systems within the satellite and defence communications markets. Before joining ETL, he was Vice President and Managing Director of the Microwave, Microelectronics and Secure Communications Divisions at API Technologies Corporation.
salestechstar.com
Delinea Bolsters Sales Leadership with New Chief Revenue Officer David Castignola
Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, announced that David Castignola has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), leading the global sales organization at the PAM leader. Castignola brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in cybersecurity, including 20 years at...
AI-enabled power marketer Gridmatic launches retailer to meet advanced energy needs of commercial customers
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Gridmatic, the industry-leading AI-enabled power marketer, announced today the launch of Gridmatic Retail to optimize clean energy purchasing and provide predictability and automation for commercial and industrial customers. Gridmatic has hired industry veterans Michael Osowski and Amy Van Gelder to head up the new business unit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005809/en/ Gridmatic, the industry-leading AI-enabled power marketer, announced today the launch of Gridmatic Retail to optimize clean energy purchasing and provide predictability and automation for commercial and industrial customers. (Photo: Business Wire)
mhwmag.com
Hyster forklifts win two product of the year awards
High-capacity integrated lithium-ion lift truck and newly launched internal combustion engine-powered model earn honors. Hyster Company announces that two of its forklift models have been voted as top products of 2022 by readers of Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com. The J230-360XD36/48 was voted the year’s top lift truck and accessories product, while the H40-70A was elected the year’s best ergonomics and safety product.
