David Forry, 73, of Laurens Formerly of Hamilton, Illinois
Services for 73-year-old David Forry of Laurens, formerly of Hamilton, Illionois, will be Saturday, January 28th, at 2 p.m. in the activity room at Willow Ridge in Emmetsburg with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Ottumwa. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Dickinson County Supervisors Talk Drainage and Water Quality
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation on Tuesday from an engineering looking to help with continued drainage and water quality efforts in the Iowa Great Lakes Area. Spencer Peck from ISG told the board his firm has taken a slightly different approach...
Spencer Council Continues Pondering Work with Retail Consultant
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council met in a Committee of the Whole setting on Monday to continue its consideration of teaming up with an outside consultant to help grow the local retail base. Austin Farmer from The Retail Coach joined the meeting to help make a case...
Iowa Great Lakes Chamber of Commerce Previews Annual Winter Games
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The 43rd annual University of Okoboji Winter Games is this weekend. Chamber Marketing and Events Director Kiley Zankowsky says she’s sensing a lot of excitement this year. Zankowsky has some advice if you intend to take in the Chili Feed Friday night. That full...
Irene Halverson, 100, of Spencer Formerly of Sioux Rapids
A memorial service will be held at a later date for 100-year-old Irene Halverson of Spencer, formerly of Sioux Rapids. Private family graveside services will be held at Lone Tree Cemetery. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
Mary Lundt, 94, of Spencer
There will be no formal services for 94-year-old Mary Lundt of Spencer. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Orleans City Council To Negotiate Water Agreement with Iowa Lakes Regional Water
Orleans, IA (KICD) — The city council of Orleans has voted to negotiate a 28-E agreement with Iowa Lakes Regional Water to take over the city’s water distribution system. As we reported previously, the city has purchased water from the City of Spirit Lake for decades, but the DNR now says someone needs to be in charge of monitoring the water before it reaches the end user. Mayor Bill Maas says that pretty much meant constructing an expensive water plant or turning over the system to ILRW.
Sioux Falls Man Served With Active Osceola County Warrants
Rock Rapids, IA (KICD) — A Sioux Falls man has been served four outstanding Osceola County warrants. 21 year old Jamel Alnayed was wanted for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer and fraudulent use of a vehicle registration. The charges stem from a traffic stop for a stop sign violation.
Spencer’s Pullen and Davis to Cheer at Iowa Central
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – A couple of Spencer Cheerleaders are going to be cheering on the Tritons next fall. Aubrie Davis and Trinity Pullen officially signed their letters of intent to the Iowa Central Cheer team on Tuesday morning. The two soon-to-be Spencer Tiger graduates will be stepping in to a successful program.
Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School Kicks Off Celebrations of National Lutheran Schools Week
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A celebration for National Lutheran Schools Week is underway at Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School in Spencer. IGLLS Principal Sarah Popp tells KICD News the celebration will include an opportunity for the 94 students in kindergarten through sixth grade to learn about another culture. The public...
Duane “Dewey” Ludwig, 94, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral services for 94-year-old Duane “Dewey” Ludwig of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, January 28th, at 10:30 a.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids...
Mary Payton, 98, of Emmetsburg
Services for 98-year-old Mary Payton of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, January 28th, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 until the time of the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge...
Jean Paulsen, 87, of Emmetsburg Formerly of Spencer
Funeral services for 87-year-old Jean Paulsen of Emmetsburg, formerly of Spencer, will be Friday, January 27th, at 10 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of...
‘Most snow I’ve seen in my life:’ Dickinson County Snowhawks hold vintage snowmobile ride
What should you do with all the snow we've received? Why not hold a vintage snowmobile ride?
Robert “Bob” Hemann, 90, of Emmetsburg
Services for 90-year-old Robert “Bob” Hemann of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, January 26th, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial taking place at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osage. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 until the time of the service at the church.
Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Iowa Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Las Vegas man has plead guilty in federal court to playing a role in an Iowa drug conspiracy case. 58-year-old James Conlan entered the plea on Wednesday for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine admitting he and others were involved in a scheme to distribute a large of amount of the drug throughout 2021 that included sending it in the mail to Cherokee.
Jean Westfall, 84, of Emmetsburg
Services for 84-year-old Jean Westfall of Emmetsburg will be Wednesday, January 25th, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg with burial at South Walnut Cemetery in Graettinger. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge...
UPDATE: Three Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze
Spencer, Iowa — Five businesses and eight apartments were damaged in a fire in downtown Spencer on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023. According to Spencer Fire Deputy Chief Mark Stover, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5 at about 12:35 p.m. He says the occupant of apartment 5 called 911 and advised that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment. Grand Avenue is Spencer’s main street and is in the central business district of the city.
Dorothy “Jan” Cast, 88, of West Bend
Funeral services for 88-year-old Dorothy “Jan” Cast of West Bend will be Friday, January 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in West Bend with burial at West Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Services will also be streamed on the funeral home website.
Milford Man Injured in Crash Near Fostoria
Fostoria, IA (KICD)– A Milford man was taken to the hospital following a single crash last week near Fostoria. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 75-year-old Dennis Abel was northbound on Highway 71 when he lost control of vehicle due to ice, entered the median causing his vehicle to flip over before it hit a snowbank.
