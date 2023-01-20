Chainsaw Man, the anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s action-horror manga about a boy named Denji with the power to transform into a man made of chainsaws, concluded its first season in late December 2022. While readers of the manga are already aware of what transpires following the season’s cliffhanger finale, fans of the anime will have to wait a bit longer for the answer to just who that dark-haired young woman seen in the post-credits of the final episode was.

