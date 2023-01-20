Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Vox Machina’s Chroma Conclave dragons go harder than Matt Mercer even imagined
Death and destruction reigned in the first episode of The Legend of Vox Machina season 2. Picking up right where the first season left off, a horde of dragons spewing fire and acid descends upon the capital city of Emon, destroying everything in their path. This is the Chroma Conclave, a collective of dragons bent on taking over the world of Exandria and the Big Bad Guys that Vox Machina faces this season and beyond.
Polygon
The Last of Us’ Tess has a very different story in the video game
HBO’s The Last of Us is a strikingly faithful adaptation of its video game source material. Aside from a few small changes, most of the show feels like the game has been translated directly to the screen, at least in the first two episodes. There are even a few moments that feel like almost perfect re-creations of frames from the game.
Polygon
5 best anime to watch after Chainsaw Man
Chainsaw Man, the anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s action-horror manga about a boy named Denji with the power to transform into a man made of chainsaws, concluded its first season in late December 2022. While readers of the manga are already aware of what transpires following the season’s cliffhanger finale, fans of the anime will have to wait a bit longer for the answer to just who that dark-haired young woman seen in the post-credits of the final episode was.
Polygon
Persona 4: Golden true ending guide
If you’re not careful, you can miss out on the true ending of Persona 4: Golden. Clearing the dungeons by a deadline and replying to obvious social prompts is a breeze, but the final bit of the game can be tricky and easy to miss. The game will often...
Polygon
Adult Swim and Hulu cut ties with Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland
Adult Swim says it’s ending its working relationship with Rick and Morty co-creator — and voice of both title characters — Justin Roiland, who is currently facing felony domestic violence charges. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” the company said in a statement from Marie Moore, senior vice president of communications.
Polygon
D&D’s next anthology, Keys from the Golden Vault, detailed with little fanfare online
Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have quietly revealed the first details of a new anthology for Dungeons & Dragons. The next adventure book is called Keys from the Golden Vault, an anthology that will send players on a series of intricate heists. The books hits retail on Feb. 21.
Polygon
Cranium party game has a bold new developer — Funko Games
Cranium 25th Anniversary Edition, the latest version of Hasbro’s hit family-friendly party game, will arrive at retail this spring. Design work has been handled by the all-star team at Funko Games. The base game will be joined by two refreshed spin-off titles — Cranium Hullabaloo and Cranium Hoopla — as well as the brand new children’s game, Cranium Big Brain.
Polygon
Evil Within studio reveals — and releases — new rhythm-action game Hi-Fi Rush
Tango Gameworks, the Bethesda Softworks studio behind horror games The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, revealed its next project, Hi-Fi Rush, on Wednesday during an Xbox Developer Direct livestream. It’s a big swerve for the studio; Hi-Fi Rush is a cartoonish rhythm-based action game with a colorful visual style that looks somewhere between Sega’s Jet Set Radio and Insomniac’s Sunset Overdrive.
Polygon
Invincible creator Robert Kirkman actually loves superheroes
When Robert Kirkman started writing Invincible, he didn’t know if his original superhero concept would last five issues. 20 years later, his 15-year run on Invincible with artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley stands as one of the great accomplishments in modern superhero comics, and has spawned a critically acclaimed and massively popular animated adaptation on Amazon.
Polygon
Joker and Penguin score Oscar noms, Riddler snubbed
On Tuesday morning, many great films, actors, and crafts teams were nominated for Oscars that’ll be handed out at the 2023 Academy Awards in March. But in case you are laser-focused on the ups and downs of the Marvel and DC cinematic universes: The Joker and Penguin scored big, and The Riddler got left at Arkham Asylum. Hela has ascended to the top of Asgard, but Ying Nan is offering stiff competition. Robotman and Ramonda, Queen of Wakanda, might finally get their due.
Polygon
Dungeons & Dragons movie trailer has yet more jokes, very fat dragon
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the lighthearted, Chris Pine-starring, gelatinous-cube-featuring movie adaptation of the world’s favorite tabletop role-playing game, hits theaters in a couple of months — on March 31, to be exact — and there’s a new trailer to whet our appetites. The new...
Comments / 0