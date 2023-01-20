Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Georgia

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Georgia. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

#50. Early County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.2 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,516,230 people (704,600 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#49. Cook County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.5 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,514,900 people (1,119,781 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#48. Effingham County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.3 (30 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,003,975 people (4,443,882 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#47. Emanuel County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.4 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,478,025 people (2,382,598 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#46. Laurens County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.8 (24 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,308,361 people (4,579,900 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#45. Miller County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.1 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,808,372 people (1,065,653 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#44. Madison County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.2 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,863,807 people (4,744,230 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#43. Murray County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.2 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,670,853 people (3,455,595 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#42. Jefferson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.9 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,977,648 people (1,724,369 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#41. Heard County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.4 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,243,724 people (1,057,482 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#40. Pike County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 53.3 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,685,150 people (3,504,213 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#39. Crisp County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 53.6 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,551,593 people (1,549,889 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#38. Peach County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 53.9 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,084,379 people (4,196,776 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#37. Lamar County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 54.1 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,578,260 people (1,400,614 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#36. Berrien County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.0 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,738,703 people (1,408,057 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#35. Fannin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.6 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,404,818 people (2,621,806 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#34. Tattnall County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.0 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,757,878 people (2,497,011 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#33. Towns County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.9 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,118,203 people (2,474,539 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#32. Chattooga County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.2 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,794,775 people (4,181,563 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#31. Oglethorpe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.9 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,018,736 people (3,106,359 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#30. Long County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.0 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,939,194 people (1,629,829 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#29. Bacon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 62.7 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,833,217 people (986,052 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#28. Chattahoochee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 62.9 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,084,087 people (1,056,646 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#27. Tift County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 63.2 (26 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,964,484 people (4,511,666 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#26. Screven County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.2 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,060,080 people (1,691,788 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#25. Franklin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.5 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,140,149 people (5,148,913 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#24. Macon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.9 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,867,997 people (1,340,024 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#23. Elbert County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 66.8 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,873,711 people (4,449,623 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#22. Montgomery County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 69.0 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,736,341 people (1,282,209 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#21. Hancock County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 69.3 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,648,382 people (1,699,978 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#20. Echols County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 81.3 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,457,545 people (422,898 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#19. Banks County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 83.1 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 26,530,823 people (4,791,732 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#18. Atkinson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 84.7 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,920,486 people (985,705 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#17. Clinch County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 89.1 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,474,826 people (840,429 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#16. Taylor County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 89.1 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,462,874 people (979,208 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#15. McDuffie County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.1 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,925,489 people (4,763,751 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#14. Evans County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.9 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,044,225 people (1,834,129 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#13. Candler County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 101.1 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 30,274,819 people (3,295,414 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#12. Greene County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 102.9 (19 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 33,109,799 people (6,112,400 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#11. Marion County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 119.0 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,217,057 people (1,907,166 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#10. Morgan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 121.9 (24 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 40,842,754 people (8,043,572 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#9. Wilkes County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 124.4 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,616,198 people (1,891,590 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#8. Taliaferro County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 127.1 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 45,042,058 people (708,962 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#7. Jenkins County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 149.5 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,095,698 people (2,442,359 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#6. Warren County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 153.3 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 44,546,416 people (2,324,432 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#5. Lincoln County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 156.1 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 27,139,305 people (2,085,927 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#4. Baker County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 170.8 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,469,570 people (921,429 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#3. Stewart County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 187.0 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 34,320,123 people (1,835,097 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#2. Glascock County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 206.7 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 50,403,583 people (1,463,216 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#1. Quitman County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 222.3 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 59,497,955 people (1,338,109 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

