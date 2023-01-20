w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in West Virginia

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in West Virginia. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

Canva

#50. Mingo County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 12.6 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,376,538 people (1,042,535 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Marshall County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 16.2 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,738,838 people (1,768,308 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lewis County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 17.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,470,635 people (928,148 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Wyoming County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 18.5 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,353,617 people (1,371,174 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Hancock County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.5 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,316,576 people (1,553,663 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Jefferson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.3 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,865,611 people (3,950,610 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Upshur County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 25.0 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,389,305 people (1,770,847 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



OZinOH // Flickr

#43. Wetzel County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.3 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,857,133 people (1,295,710 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Morgan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 29.2 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,686,433 people (1,317,762 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Berkeley County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 29.9 (36 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,718,649 people (9,297,885 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 7

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Hampshire County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.2 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,579,017 people (2,223,673 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Randolph County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.0 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,431,879 people (2,936,574 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Cabell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 33.8 (32 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,404,392 people (8,898,624 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#37. Tyler County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,838,704 people (826,156 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Grant County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 36.2 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,675,043 people (1,180,980 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Preston County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.9 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,487,139 people (4,278,843 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Marion County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.9 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,420,440 people (6,424,683 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Roger B Wise // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Putnam County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.8 (24 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,552,141 people (7,203,046 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hardy County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.0 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,796,363 people (1,683,223 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



O Palsson // Flickr

#31. Kanawha County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.9 (78 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,541,294 people (20,999,730 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#30. Brooke County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.2 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,676,220 people (3,543,296 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Monongalia County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.4 (48 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,232,873 people (12,929,535 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Taylor County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.8 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,974,915 people (2,839,394 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Mason County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.6 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,091,327 people (3,873,491 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#26. Wood County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.8 (43 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,293,834 people (11,256,953 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wayne County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.9 (22 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,938,346 people (6,269,667 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Monroe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.0 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,880,892 people (2,108,761 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Barbour County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.7 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,342,494 people (3,173,429 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lincoln County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.2 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,076,829 people (3,522,096 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Nicholas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.6 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,167,868 people (5,243,281 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Greenbrier County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 63.0 (21 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,313,240 people (6,765,731 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Harrison County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 63.4 (42 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,873,328 people (11,836,075 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Pendleton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.0 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,385,662 people (1,086,430 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Braxton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 70.9 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,606,054 people (2,490,361 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jackson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 71.4 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,543,647 people (5,474,371 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#15. McDowell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 72.4 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,878,127 people (4,616,597 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Roane County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 77.9 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,784,557 people (3,077,940 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#13. Pleasants County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 78.7 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,403,293 people (1,555,343 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ritchie County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 80.7 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,101,625 people (2,004,297 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#11. Tucker County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 88.0 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,278,071 people (2,133,790 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Webster County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 95.1 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,678,788 people (2,497,470 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Boone County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 99.7 (22 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,056,140 people (6,409,494 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Mineral County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 99.8 (27 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,137,112 people (8,421,032 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Fayette County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 107.2 (44 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 32,151,578 people (13,200,152 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Gilmer County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 119.7 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 35,756,173 people (2,687,434 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wirt County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 133.0 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 39,485,904 people (2,078,538 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Clay County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 134.5 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 39,416,646 people (3,222,705 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Doddridge County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 138.7 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 38,762,189 people (3,073,454 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



jpmueller99 from Shenandoah Valley of VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pocahontas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 149.9 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 46,657,070 people (3,735,365 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 6

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Calhoun County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 202.5 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 63,989,393 people (4,108,119 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

