Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Iowa

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Iowa. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Hardin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.8 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,646,608 people (1,299,694 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Des Moines County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.9 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,711,188 people (4,184,754 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Calhoun County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.2 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,415,449 people (1,137,207 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Mills County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.4 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,985,482 people (3,076,052 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wayne County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.5 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,546,648 people (425,794 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Chickasaw County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 66.6 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,263,506 people (1,353,986 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Tama County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 70.3 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,967,539 people (1,531,566 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Louisa County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 73.5 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,614,921 people (1,809,531 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Boone County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 78.6 (21 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,046,840 people (2,684,616 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Cedar County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 81.1 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,864,475 people (1,824,336 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Wapello County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 82.1 (29 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,468,712 people (3,346,527 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3



Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Sioux County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 84.2 (30 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,385,250 people (3,702,030 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Washington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 84.4 (19 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,194,943 people (2,972,161 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Buchanan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 87.4 (18 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,748,806 people (2,420,019 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cerro Gordo County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 88.0 (38 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,387,579 people (9,668,076 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Audubon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 88.4 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,518,915 people (1,669,885 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Hancock County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.3 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,179,847 people (1,536,670 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lucas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.5 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,463,861 people (1,337,624 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Floyd County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 95.7 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,298,717 people (4,905,135 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Poweshiek County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 96.6 (18 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,673,604 people (2,174,559 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jones County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 96.7 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,314,831 people (2,133,107 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 6

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Woodard // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Fayette County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.0 (19 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,190,073 people (2,778,700 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Delaware County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.1 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,058,939 people (2,286,359 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Jackson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.4 (19 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,615,088 people (2,264,826 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Keokuk County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 99.5 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,593,522 people (1,064,649 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Shelby County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 102.1 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 35,871,234 people (4,214,870 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Monroe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 105.4 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,346,963 people (1,088,791 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Van Buren County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 111.2 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,154,127 people (1,090,491 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pocahontas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 112.8 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,989,903 people (850,204 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Clinton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 113.8 (53 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,955,745 people (8,365,402 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 7

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Mitchell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 114.0 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,375,594 people (1,513,175 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Butler County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 117.9 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,199,168 people (2,047,662 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Cherokee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 120.6 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,924,668 people (1,964,277 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Appanoose County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 130.0 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,768,773 people (1,941,136 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Winnebago County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 130.3 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,245,769 people (1,960,143 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Mahaska County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 131.0 (29 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,960,062 people (3,089,641 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Greene County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 135.9 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,618,446 people (2,174,055 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Franklin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 139.2 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 47,719,193 people (4,798,642 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Clayton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 157.2 (27 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,828,818 people (3,576,933 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Osceola County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 162.1 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,000,730 people (1,295,325 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bremer County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 172.9 (43 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 46,907,730 people (11,662,669 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lyon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 192.4 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,497,206 people (2,450,031 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Palo Alto County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 211.2 (19 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,474,133 people (2,021,773 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Worth County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 214.8 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 42,106,362 people (3,136,924 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Monona County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 229.0 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,628,745 people (2,587,182 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Allamakee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 234.6 (33 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,939,252 people (3,508,454 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Ida County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 243.6 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 39,445,049 people (2,752,870 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Adams County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 324.6 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 53,663,268 people (1,983,931 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Winneshiek County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 328.4 (66 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 38,575,114 people (7,753,598 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Howard County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 391.3 (37 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 57,679,621 people (5,454,185 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

