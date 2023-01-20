Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Montana

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Montana. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Roosevelt County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 9.2 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,010,741 people (110,009 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Dawson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 11.1 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,222,082 people (110,024 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lake County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 19.3 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,145,288 people (1,906,883 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Phillips County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.6 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,627,238 people (365,191 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Cascade County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.9 (21 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,973,365 people (5,028,259 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Sheridan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.4 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,123,453 people (110,008 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#44. Gallatin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.0 (35 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,775,608 people (6,741,578 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#43. Missoula County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.1 (40 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,527,872 people (8,836,141 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lewis and Clark County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.1 (24 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,622,664 people (6,065,182 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Richland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.2 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,406,690 people (1,411,261 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Toole County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.9 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,387,133 people (219,927 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Itsa Ortiz // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Ravalli County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.1 (18 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,104,617 people (4,424,812 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#38. Yellowstone County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.2 (74 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,434,398 people (12,162,154 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 7

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#37. Liberty County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.4 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,432,478 people (110,062 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Judith Basin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.9 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,025,848 people (361,238 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Chouteau County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.9 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,599,406 people (330,141 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Meagher County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 51.8 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,698,240 people (110,090 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Flathead County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 54.2 (56 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,257,057 people (9,571,797 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hill County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.2 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,076,235 people (990,244 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#31. Silver Bow County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.1 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,295,239 people (3,955,254 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Broadwater County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.2 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,049,179 people (1,397,876 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lincoln County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.0 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,759,754 people (3,690,794 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Robstutz // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jefferson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 66.4 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,488,297 people (2,590,844 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#27. Stillwater County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 67.3 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,517,418 people (1,383,533 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



TerryAdvocate // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Prairie County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 81.5 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,966,667 people (110,021 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Madison County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 82.4 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,901,377 people (2,031,378 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



dave_mcmt // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Custer County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 83.6 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,697,393 people (2,836,104 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Deer Lodge County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 85.3 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,774,957 people (2,136,291 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Glacier County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 94.0 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,516,186 people (3,389,853 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#21. Fallon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.6 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,736,565 people (330,042 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pondera County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 100.4 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,298,778 people (913,949 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Powell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 100.6 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,075,557 people (770,305 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Valley County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 105.9 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,638,700 people (879,071 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Sanders County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 130.1 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 30,443,064 people (3,743,888 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Leonard J. DeFrancisci // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Big Horn County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 144.0 (19 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,564,820 people (2,846,125 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Treasure County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 144.3 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,859,885 people (109,909 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Musselshell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 145.4 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,864,513 people (1,244,859 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Park County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 152.3 (26 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,410,011 people (5,362,317 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 4



J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Blaine County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 156.0 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 34,345,185 people (2,421,679 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Powder River County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 170.6 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 45,707,391 people (803,993 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Rosebud County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 177.2 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 45,660,397 people (3,864,696 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Teton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 178.2 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 39,863,146 people (2,460,752 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ltvine // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Mineral County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 200.4 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 44,148,307 people (1,982,259 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Garfield County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 205.8 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 73,014,815 people (709,704 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Carbon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 228.8 (24 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 58,609,849 people (6,147,001 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3



J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Petroleum County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 230.4 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,335,253 people (109,955 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jasperdo // Flickr

#4. Sweet Grass County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 271.0 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 36,333,713 people (1,340,714 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Granite County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 330.0 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 81,592,289 people (2,719,471 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Beaverhead County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 362.0 (34 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 86,234,448 people (8,098,277 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Golden Valley County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 487.8 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 115,136,829 people (944,122 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

