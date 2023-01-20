Ian Poellet (User:Werewombat) // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Michigan

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Michigan. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

RomanKahler // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Ontonagon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.0 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,276,031 people (723,181 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Menominee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.1 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,151,987 people (1,209,532 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



User:My name // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Charlevoix County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.5 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,890,858 people (754,774 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Joshuay04 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Livingston County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.7 (67 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,174,085 people (6,133,411 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Monroe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.7 (55 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,873,089 people (15,211,271 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



battlecreekcvb // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Calhoun County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.8 (48 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,393,523 people (4,554,346 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Chippewa County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.7 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,135,292 people (1,162,911 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Crawford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 38.2 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,091,062 people (667,031 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Gpwitteveen // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Ottawa County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 38.8 (114 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,169,231 people (38,679,742 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 15

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



stanthejeep // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Grand Traverse County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.1 (37 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,816,558 people (3,609,014 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Bay County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.4 (42 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,674,877 people (4,864,210 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wexford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.7 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,331,894 people (2,459,997 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Gladwin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 43.4 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,655,141 people (3,714,199 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Michigan Department of Natural Resources // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Sanilac County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.1 (18 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,946,036 people (2,019,417 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Kalkaska County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.9 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,742,980 people (666,737 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Clinton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.6 (36 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,819,103 people (4,590,981 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3



Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Newaygo County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.3 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,425,674 people (2,694,010 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Manistee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.1 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,135,739 people (1,530,192 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Elevatorrailfan // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Ogemaw County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.2 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,585,331 people (2,403,377 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jackson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.5 (78 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,861,748 people (7,815,989 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Oscoda County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.7 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,647,782 people (873,757 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Berrien County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.6 (78 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,883,928 people (7,534,094 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nick Nolte // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Iosco County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 51.5 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,423,462 people (1,875,315 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Tuscola County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.5 (28 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,880,757 people (2,600,858 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Missaukee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 53.2 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,138,343 people (1,674,984 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



daBinsi // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Shiawassee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 54.2 (37 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,441,894 people (5,075,595 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 4



Cwbash (Charles W. Bash) // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Cheboygan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 54.6 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,611,398 people (1,696,088 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lenawee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.4 (55 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,329,498 people (11,255,403 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



US Army Corps of Engineer // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Benzie County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.8 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,044,834 people (1,621,377 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Cass County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.1 (30 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,368,037 people (3,804,265 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hillsdale County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.3 (28 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,826,935 people (3,118,066 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mecosta County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 62.4 (25 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,319,685 people (8,138,237 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Roscommon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 63.9 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,823,386 people (2,304,370 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Lawrence G. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Van Buren County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.9 (49 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,750,976 people (4,344,862 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Presque Isle County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 69.4 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,191,053 people (1,581,911 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Unknown author // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Gratiot County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 71.8 (30 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,987,229 people (2,500,147 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Luce County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 72.5 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,451,377 people (1,128,916 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Mason County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 79.0 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,437,220 people (2,455,484 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Dylan L. Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Alpena County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 79.5 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,496,109 people (2,167,350 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#11. Leelanau County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 94.4 (21 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,696,171 people (3,047,535 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Antrim County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 102.4 (24 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,522,606 people (1,996,591 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Oceana County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 105.4 (28 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,772,303 people (2,329,485 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Charles Bash // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Huron County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 107.8 (34 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,959,467 people (2,825,995 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Midland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 110.2 (92 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,319,991 people (13,621,807 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 12

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Mackinac County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 120.2 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,404,235 people (1,341,394 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Montmorency County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 130.9 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,792,612 people (1,263,955 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Alcona County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 138.1 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,499,625 people (1,165,832 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Osceola County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 139.6 (32 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 39,020,103 people (8,942,237 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lake County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 147.0 (18 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,150,114 people (2,835,426 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ian Poellet (User:Werewombat) // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Arenac County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 153.2 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,808,482 people (1,922,425 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

