Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Virginia

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Virginia. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#50. New Kent County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 26.6 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,849,656 people (1,992,854 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Botetourt County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 26.8 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,993,504 people (3,016,601 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Albemarle County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 26.9 (30 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,942,564 people (9,965,414 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 8

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Sussex County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.4 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,557,290 people (1,047,479 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



David Broad // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lancaster County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.5 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,522,114 people (1,039,434 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



APK // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Winchester city

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.4 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,698,666 people (2,734,442 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Petersburg city

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.1 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,321,752 people (3,429,815 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Fauquier County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.4 (22 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,258,008 people (7,428,439 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 8

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Culpeper County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.8 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,378,601 people (5,399,052 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Russell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.8 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,805,140 people (2,801,989 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Cumberland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 31.0 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,496,256 people (1,014,883 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Staunton city

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 31.5 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,971,386 people (2,782,124 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Caroline County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.4 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,897,985 people (3,363,227 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Orange County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 33.3 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,163,420 people (4,018,943 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 7

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



David Broad // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Richmond County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 33.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,550,169 people (1,028,196 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#35. James City County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.7 (27 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,794,089 people (9,167,899 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 8

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



pfly // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.6 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,637,225 people (2,841,101 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Fredericksburg city

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.7 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,960,606 people (3,352,199 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Brunswick County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.4 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,428,733 people (1,994,066 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Louisa County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.7 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,184,193 people (4,896,082 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Amelia County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.8 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,711,846 people (1,680,506 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Floyd County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 38.6 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,503,592 people (2,097,918 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



LexingtonPark // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Rockbridge County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.7 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,974,597 people (3,167,063 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Rappahannock County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.5 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,787,081 people (1,020,244 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Craig County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.7 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,107,998 people (693,267 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Clarke County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.7 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,594,255 people (2,149,150 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Montgomery County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.3 (41 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,118,904 people (14,019,225 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 11

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Buckingham County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.6 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,566,997 people (2,283,597 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wythe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.3 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,703,757 people (4,168,074 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Moofpocket // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Charlottesville city

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.9 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,622,351 people (6,813,577 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Tburgess68 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Buchanan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 43.7 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,887,887 people (3,069,138 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Madison County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 43.7 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,449,479 people (1,984,058 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Greene County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.2 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,600,967 people (2,974,801 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pulaski County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.3 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,482,645 people (5,247,533 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ealanghorne // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Fluvanna County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.3 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,568,469 people (3,944,850 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Buena Vista city

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.1 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,827,538 people (1,052,373 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Carmenshields // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Gloucester County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 51.8 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,743,985 people (6,846,694 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 6

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Giles County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 53.7 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,725,018 people (3,139,062 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Norton city

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 54.1 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,861,769 people (697,131 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Patrick County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.6 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,842,512 people (3,504,386 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Northumberland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.5 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,339,072 people (2,433,570 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Carroll County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.8 (18 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,075,624 people (6,137,854 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lexington city

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 82.3 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 27,930,259 people (2,035,278 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Grayson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 84.3 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,165,657 people (4,496,761 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Nelson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 94.6 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,704,130 people (4,690,626 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 95.6 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 33,367,283 people (2,094,798 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Galax city

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 134.7 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 46,238,991 people (3,089,227 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Bath County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 141.4 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 49,778,482 people (2,112,101 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Covington city

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 174.9 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 60,293,230 people (3,446,361 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Highland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 179.5 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 64,593,585 people (1,439,791 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

