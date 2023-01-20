Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in New Jersey

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in New Jersey. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#21. Mercer County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 4.4 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,525,289 people (5,871,617 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Passaic County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 7.7 (40 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,122,392 people (11,059,083 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 12

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Middlesex County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 7.9 (68 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,255,163 people (19,366,665 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 19

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Gloucester County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 10.6 (32 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,896,287 people (8,712,641 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Warren County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 11.0 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,293,628 people (3,601,714 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#16. Essex County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 11.1 (95 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,729,179 people (23,272,257 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 31

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3



f11 photo // Shutterstock

#15. Hudson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 11.8 (84 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,525,736 people (25,147,807 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 16

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 4



Canva

#14. Union County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.5 (83 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,165,294 people (23,823,939 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 7

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#13. Morris County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.4 (119 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,660,950 people (28,777,271 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 22

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



LittleGun // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Monmouth County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.6 (158 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,862,079 people (37,643,929 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 41

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 18



Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Somerset County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.7 (85 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,865,526 people (23,613,975 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 12

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Burlington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 25.2 (116 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,185,993 people (28,461,878 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 33

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Dough4872 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Atlantic County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.4 (75 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,692,271 people (18,327,789 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 12

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 9



Canva

#8. Ocean County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.3 (178 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,846,895 people (43,139,344 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 53

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 8



Canva

#7. Bergen County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.3 (327 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,076,318 people (86,495,409 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 33

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Canva

#6. Camden County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.7 (181 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,214,278 people (48,024,264 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 43

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jared Kofsky/PlaceNJ.com // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hunterdon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 36.5 (47 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,122,268 people (15,614,330 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cumberland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 38.7 (60 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,733,936 people (15,079,911 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 7

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Sussex County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.3 (64 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,504,783 people (18,068,411 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 18

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

#2. Cape May County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.4 (50 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,980,682 people (14,304,754 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Salem County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.9 (42 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,152,006 people (10,458,747 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 8

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

