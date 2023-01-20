ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 12

Kiki Goodworth
4d ago

there good police officer. thank you for your service and saving the 11 month.you are heros

3d ago

I definitely hope they find the car their and charge him or her with attempted murder because leaving a child on purpose in a hot locked car is murder. Parents who don't do it on purpose get years and years in prison. So the person who did this to the child and intentionally left this child to die is a murder in the making he or she tried this time but didn't succeed thank God. This is horrible!!! They should get dozens upon dozens of other charges and not be let out on bail either!!!!

Julie Deckard
4d ago

so glad they got the baby before it was too late. Great job TPD

Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
RIVERVIEW, FL
