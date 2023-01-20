ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Hazlet Fire Victims Receives Outpouring of Support

HAZLET – More than 2,000 people gathered at Veteran’s Park Tuesday for a candlelight vigil to honor a mother and daughter who perished in a house fire last week. Early Friday morning Jan. 13 a fire erupted in a two-story home at 10 Brookside Ave., claiming the lives of 40-year-old Jacqueline Montanaro and her 6-year-old daughter Madelyn. Husband William and 8-year-old daughter Elena escaped.
