HAZLET – More than 2,000 people gathered at Veteran’s Park Tuesday for a candlelight vigil to honor a mother and daughter who perished in a house fire last week. Early Friday morning Jan. 13 a fire erupted in a two-story home at 10 Brookside Ave., claiming the lives of 40-year-old Jacqueline Montanaro and her 6-year-old daughter Madelyn. Husband William and 8-year-old daughter Elena escaped.

HAZLET, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO