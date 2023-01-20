ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Iron Lives Spring 23

Recording of daily evening newscast. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Partners With H&C Coffee. Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

IRON Lives Offers Youth Positive Direction

Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - IRON Lives works alongside community partners to make a greater collective impact on the community. They work to be a bridge between students and the community by providing positive youth development, committed mentoring, and character-centered athletics. Allison Jordan, IRON Lives Executive Director, along with Olivia Raj,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Has New STEM Academies for Students

Pet Talk: Does Your Dog Seem Scared of Everything?. BBB Offers Advice to Protect Your Personal Information / Part 2. BBB Offers Advice to Protect Your Personal Information / Part 1. Updated: 2 hours ago.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

National Passenger Safety Week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As a passenger in the car, you probably don’t think you have as much responsibility out on the road as the driver, but that’s not always the case. This week is a good reminder of that, it’s National Passenger Safety Week. According to...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski County launches ‘One Bag Challenge’

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County is launching a new challenge to help clean up the community. The “One Bag Challenge” encourages people to pick up a bag’s worth of trash from the side of county roads. If participants submit a picture of their full bag...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Beliveau Farm hosts Blue Jean Ball Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Beliveau Farm in Blacksburg is hosting its Blue Jean Ball Saturday, January 28. Put on your best cowboy/cowgirl hat, boots and jeans for an evening of boot scootin’ boogie fun! Country music will be played by DJ Pat of Baldman Entertainment from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door. Wine and food are available to purchase all evening.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Children’s Theatre begins conversation on racism

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Racism is an ongoing issue throughout the world, with division and racial bias at the forefront of societies across the globe. Through the VCT4TEENS program, Virginia Children’s Theatre aims to shed a light on this issue and spark a deeper conversation through the upcoming production of LIFT EVERY VOICE.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home spotlights resources to find that perfect job

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses across our hometowns are in the midst of the labor shortage, and a lot of people are looking for new jobs. Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the free resources right here in our region that can help you stand out at your next interview.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery County discussing options for school resource officers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County is discussing how it should proceed regarding school resource officers in Montgomery County Public Schools in Blacksburg and Christiansburg. “Historically since the 1990s, the school resource officer program in the towns had been covered by the town police within their corporate areas, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community rallying to help dog recover

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance, a pit bull dog, is recovering after being found severely underweight. “When they picked him up, he was 26 pounds,” Waggin Train Owner Jennifer Roberts said. “He’s a lot better than he was. Now, he’s doubled his weight since he’s been here.”
GALAX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pet Talk: Does your dog seem scared of everything?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Candace in Roanoke asked, “My one-year-old dog all of the sudden seems to be afraid of everything...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Texas Roadhouse headed to Danville, bringing around 200 jobs

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A well-known chain restaurant is bringing its famous steaks and fresh rolls to Danville. Texas Roadhouse will be opening at the Danville Mall next to the Starbucks and Aspen Dental. They plan to bring around 200 new jobs to the area and will begin hiring employees in September.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fentanyl seized, man arrested in Roanoke drug investigation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested and drugs were seized from a Roanoke home as part of a drug investigation. Investigators arrested DeAngelo Omer Baker, 34 of Roanoke, and he was charged with Attempting to Distribute/Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, two counts of Possession of Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 substance with Intent to Distribute. Baker was released from custody on a $10,000 bond.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski working on comprehensive plan

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is asking for feedback on its comprehensive plan. Pulaski is working on a plan that would cover the next five years. The plan covers public safety, economic development, land use, transportation, arts, culture, recreation and infrastructure. Pulaski is holding public feedback sessions...
PULASKI, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy