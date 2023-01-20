ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dangerous levels of "forever chemicals" found in fish in Metro Detroit lakes and rivers; Residents advised to limit consumption

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCveN_0kLqC9Nu00

(WWJ) New reports on the amount of "forever chemicals" found in Great Lakes fish has the State Health Department advising Michiganders against eating certain species from several bodies of water in Metro Detroit.

Recent testing detected dangerous levels of forever chemicals -- more commonly known as PFAS -- in samples caught in the Detroit River, the St. Clair River, the Black River, Lake Erie, the Rouge River and the Huron River.

According to the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART), "PFAS are a large group of man-made chemicals that... have been used globally during the past century in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of common household and other consumer products."

They are classified as "persistent" chemicals, meaning they don't naturally break down. Instead, they build up in water, plants, animals and people.

While PFAS cannot pass easily through the skin, ingesting fish or other foods containing the chemical is cause for concern.

As reported by Fox 2 , researchers who reviewed data from the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that "consuming a single fish from a U.S. lake or river is the equivalent of drinking water contaminated with a months-worth of forever chemicals."

Due to the elevated levels, the State Health Department recommends limiting consumption of certain species of fish -- and avoiding others altogether.

To help residents make informed decisions, MPART regularly updates their Eat Safe Fish guidelines , which specify which fish from which bodies of water contain unsafe levels of PFAS.

These guidelines also let Michiganders know how much of each fish they can safely consume -- with recommended amounts ranging from "12 servings per month" to "six servings per year" to "Do Not Eat."

Comments / 32

Jack Pellerito
5d ago

Just a thought, my water bill usage is less then half of what they charge me for sewage and this is for keeping our Great Lakes clean and pure and yet they take my and ours money and do nothing in return but pad there pockets with special projects and giving themselves raises. Something just doesn't add up.

Reply
10
ned
4d ago

I’m gonna keep catching and eating fish. My theory, you are going to die, no matter what you do or you eat, when it is your time you die. Nothing will change that. Car accident can take you out, getting shot can take you out, falling the right way can take you out, so why worry about it!!!!!!!

Reply
3
Chad Yenor
4d ago

It's only going to get worse because everyone is still going to choose profit over the environment

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’

Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WZZM 13

Snowy Wednesday inbound: Accumulation expected, minor travel impacts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Welcome back, Old Man Winter! Wednesday will kickstart a more typical winter pattern for late January, instead of the abnormally warm temperatures and lackluster snow as of late. In a nutshell, a broader storm system will bring winter impacts on Wednesday across the Ohio River...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Bipartisan bill could ease speed limit concerns in Michigan

Speed limit signs on Phoenix Street between Broadway Street and Blue Star Highway in South Haven could’ve seen different numbers. Instead, the city council decided to give the possibility a back seat by denying a resolution that would pursue a speed study. (Jan. 23, 2023) Bipartisan bill could ease...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America

Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing

LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
LANSING, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy