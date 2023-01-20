ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Enhance any outfit with these hair accessories from Lululemon, Free People, Anthropologie

By Tonya Russell
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfrYi_0kLqC6jj00
10 hair accessories for women that'll enhance any look. Reviewed / The Hair Edit / Free People / Deepa Gurnani

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The right accessories can make or break any look and that includes the ones you place in your hair. Special occasions aren’t the only reason to don headbands, clips and hair bows—all of these items have practical uses for everyday needs as well, whether it’s sweeping your hair out of your face or concealing bedhead. We rounded up 10 hair accessories for women—with every hair type and length in mind—that’ll add a flare to your wardrobe .

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

1. These claw clips from The Hair Edit and Anthropologie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FaMGL_0kLqC6jj00
Pull hair away from your face with a stylish claw clip from The Hair Edit. Reviewed / The Hair Edit

As you probably know from scrolling the internet, claw clips are back from the ‘00s and in fashion once again. Larger clips can grip long, thick hair and even box braids, and the small ones can clip your bangs back or hold a half-updo in place. While the clips of yesteryear tended to be cheaply made and snap after a few wears, the upgraded ones have sturdier teeth and shapes that better fit a variety of hairstyles.

Ulta offers a number of designs to choose from—just consider how much hair you want to pin up and your style, i.e. do you like funky patterns or classic neutrals? To grab hold of long or thick hair, go with The Hair Edit’s Octopus Claw Clip , which claims to hold hair in place from morning until night.

$10 at Ulta

For a set of cutesy, mini-sized clips that you can throw in your hair for fun or use to pull smaller sections back, try Anthropologie’s Mini Claw Clip Set . Each set includes eight clips in complementary neutral hues and prints.

$30 at Anthropologie

2. These hair scrunchies from Kitsch and Lululemon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCG08_0kLqC6jj00
Accessorize with textured, colorful scrunchies from Kitsch. Reviewed / Kitsch

Hair scrunchies are yet another resurgence of nostalgia, and you can find them in just about any color and texture you can think of. For a set of large ones that’ll look great in your hair or on your wrist, grab a 5-pack from Kitsch . Each set includes complementary colors and either one or a variety of textures (think: sherpa or velvet).

Starting at $7 at Amazon

If statement scrunchies aren’t for you, consider the Reviewed-approved Lululemon Skinny Scrunchies . While testing hair ties , we crowned these the best scrunchies, as they hold hair comfortably and feel durable. You can grab them in colorful or neutral packs of six.

$28 at Lululemon

3. This satin turban from Grace Eleyae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131Jkw_0kLqC6jj00
Keep your hair protected and stylish with a silk turban from Grace Eleyae. Reviewed / Grace Eleyae

A satin turban can both gussy up the most basic outfit and hide a bad hair day in a pinch. Grace Eleyae offers an extensive turban collection that caters to short cuts, curls and braids. The line includes turban-style headbands, and all products are lined with satin to keep your hair feeling moisturized and soft. Not sure where to start? Try the All Silk Turban in black or another neutral shade that’ll go with any outfit.

$55 at Grace Eleyae

4. These butterfly clips from Scunci

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlCXn_0kLqC6jj00
Add youthfulness to your hairstyle with butterfly clips from Scunci. Reviewed / Scunci

Sure, butterfly clips aren’t exactly reliable for pinning back sections of hair, but who buys them for their practicality? You can use the adorable Scunci Butterfly Bright Colors Mini Jaw Clips to pull your bangs out of your face or fasten them all around your head when your hair is in an updo. However you style them, they’ll add a pop of color and youthfulness to any outfit.

$5 at Target

5. This sequin headband from Anthropologie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBPHr_0kLqC6jj00
You can't go wrong with a sequin headband from Anthropologie. Reviewed / Anthropologie

Headbands always work to tie together an outfit and keep your hair out of your face. Anthropologie offers plenty of options that’ll complement classy ensembles, including the Metallic Knotted Headband . The sequin-embellished accessory is available in five neutral hues: peach, black, dark green, mauve and white.

$24 at Anthropologie

6. These jeweled hair pins from Violet and Brooks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GKFBb_0kLqC6jj00
Dazzle with these jewel pins from Violet and Brooks. Reviewed / Violet and Brooks

These Violet and Brooks Crystal Hair Pins are tiny yet mighty, as they work for gathering what your hair tie left to fly in the wind. The clips come in sets, each of which includes six bobby pins with clear crystals running the length of them and a larger, colored jewel at the top. The single jewel’s hue depends on which set you choose—they’re available in dark green, light blue, turquoise, lavender, maroon and clear.

$38 at Anthropologie

7. These snap clips from Deepa Gurnani and Free People

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ISn7S_0kLqC6jj00
Pin small strands of hair back with cutesy clips from Deepa Gurnani and Free People. Reviewed / Deepa Gurnani / Free People

Snap hair clips never really left, but you’ll find a variety of decades and styles channeled in the offerings these days. Deepa Gurnani’s Gillian Jewelled Hair Clip Set comprises a pair of multi-colored, jewel-embellished clips that’ll add a pop of color to your neutral outfit.

$40 at Saks Fifth Avenue

For a more playful look, consider Free People’s flower-shaped Sixties Mod Barrettes , which are available in lime green and orange.

$16 at Free People

8. These hair bows from Free People

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17x228_0kLqC6jj00
Go with a classic bow from Free People to jazz up your look. Reviewed / Free People

Kids have been wearing bows forever, but they can be tasteful for adults, too. Free People has more than a dozen hair bows in a variety of colors, textures and sizes. For a sleek, feminine style, go with the pleated Yoko Bow that clips into your hair using a barrette. It’s available in pink, gold, black, dark green and powder blue.

$24 at Free People

9. These ponytail extensions from InsertNameHere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkzG8_0kLqC6jj00
Make a statement ponytail with the help of hair extensions from InsertNameHere. Reviewed / InsertNameHere

Whether you want to add length or volume to your ponytail, InsertNameHere can help with its collection of extensions. The INH ponytail extensions are sure to look natural, as you can choose among 23 hair colors and a variety of hair types from beach waves to kinky curls. Plus, you can choose the length—short, mid-length and extra-long—that suits your preference. Of all accessories, a ponytail is probably the most effortless-looking way to elevate any outfit.

Starting at $43

10. This stylish baseball cap from Grace Eleyae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1EMg_0kLqC6jj00
Cover bedhead with a silk-lined baseball hat from Grace Eleyae. Reviewed / Grace Eleyae

The baseball cap has defied time and function, and they aren't just to hide hair. Grace Eleyae makes satin-lined baseball hats in mostly neutral colors that enhance a casual outfit. The inner lining claims to protect hair’s moisture and prevent tangles and frizz, so you can throw it on whether you’re hiding messy hair or accessorizing a blowout.

$32 at Grace Eleyae

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Enhance any outfit with these hair accessories from Lululemon, Free People, Anthropologie

Comments / 0

Related
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Tricks Immediately Make You Look Years Younger, According To MUAs

Makeup can be an essential tool for underplaying your age and enhancing your natural (and beautiful!) features. Well-applied makeup can smooth over imperfections and offer a glow to your face that can take your appearance to the next level, and there are certain hacks you can integrate into your daily routine. Specifically, there are lesser-known eye makeup tips that not only highlight your natural beauty but also eliminate dark circles and draw attention to your best assets so you can feel great in your skin.
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

759K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy