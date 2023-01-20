ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: CNN headline about Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest was digitally altered

By Kate S. Petersen, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The claim: CNN reported Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest was due to COVID-19 booster

A Jan. 17 Instagram post ( direct link , archive link ) shows what appears to be a screenshot of a CNN headline about Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin .

"Doctor of Damar Hamlin confirms Cardiac Arrest was due to the 4th Booster Vaccine," reads the purported CNN headline.

The post garnered more than 80 likes in a day and was also posted on Facebook .

Our rating: Altered

The image in the post is fabricated. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the headline is not authentic. While Hamlin did suffer cardiac arrest, there is no evidence it was related to a COVID-19 vaccine or booster – a claim his agent has said is "ridiculous."

CNN headline altered

The headline shown in the Instagram post was not published by the outlet, CNN spokesperson Sydney Baldwin told USA TODAY in an email.

"This is a fabricated image," she said.

USA TODAY found no evidence of an article bearing the purported headline on the CNN website.

However, the photograph, byline and timestamp shown in the altered image match an actual CNN article about Hamlin being discharged from the hospital. The article says the 24-year-old football player spent more than a week in the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game.

"No cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest has been publicly announced," reads the article , which does not mention COVID-19 vaccines or boosters.

Fact check: Image altered to show CNN headline about climate change

USA TODAY has previously reported that there is no known link between the COVID-19 vaccine and Hamlin's cardiac event. Hamlin's agent, Ira Turner, told USA TODAY claims linking the two are "ridiculous."

The altered image was also debunked by Associated Press , PolitiFact and Reuters .

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user who shared the post for comment.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: CNN headline about Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest was digitally altered

Comments / 395

Wake Up Call
5d ago

they're trying so hard to deny what it too obvious at this point, the CDC even admits it will kill you, lol it's only a matter of time now

Reply(44)
202
Michael Mirabella
4d ago

this is one case and there are many more. you would of have been stuiped to get this shots. it's being proven more everyday. so stop trying to hide the evidence. we the people will always find the truth and decide

Reply(14)
79
Guest
5d ago

Two separate cardiac arrests. Once on the field and again in the trauma bay. If the cardiac arrest was caused by the hit to the chest, why another cardiac arrest after defibrillation?

Reply(27)
102
