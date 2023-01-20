Read full article on original website
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Bay News 9
After U.S. offer, Germany unleashes Leopard tanks for Ukraine
After weeks of hesitation that saw growing impatience among Germany's allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday that his government would provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other countries to do the same. What You Need To Know. The German government has confirmed it will provide...
Bay News 9
Jeffries taps Dems Schiff, Swalwell for House intel panel despite McCarthy threat
Over the weekend, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., made his formal request to renominate California Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, despite Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vow to bar the pair from the panel. “It is my understanding that you intend...
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Bay News 9
AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff
President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden's term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden is expected to name...
Bay News 9
Some Republicans appear more willing to forgive Pence than Biden over classified docs
Congressional Republicans are largely brushing aside former Vice President Mike Pence’s revelation Tuesday that classified documents were discovered at his Indiana home while they suggest there is something more suspicious about the classified papers found at President Joe Biden’s home and former office. What You Need To Know.
Bay News 9
Legal, political strategy in letting FBI search Biden's home
President Joe Biden’s decision allowing the FBI to search his home in Delaware last week is laying him open to fresh negative attention and embarrassment following the earlier discoveries of classified documents at that home and a former office. But it’s a legal and political calculation that aides hope will pay off in the long run as he prepares to seek reelection.
Bay News 9
GOP states sue Biden administration over new border policy
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Twenty states with GOP attorneys general on Tuesday sued the Biden administration over a major change in immigration policy that would turn away more migrants but still allow 360,000 people to legally enter each year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The lawsuit, which was...
Bay News 9
Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban
Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it will restore former President Donald Trump 's personal account in the coming weeks, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no...
