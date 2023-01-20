Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Banking Giant Goldman Sachs Ranks Bitcoin As World Best Performing Asset
Ahead of Gold, US Treasury, the S&P 500, and others, banking giant Goldman Sachs ranks Bitcoin (BTC) in the top 1 best-performing asset year-to-date, per a Twitter user. According to Goldman Sachs, Bitcoin has outperformed its cryptocurrency pairs and those major financial institutions of the traditional market with a risk-adjusted return (Sharpe ratio) of 3.1. The Sharpe Ratio is used to measure market volatility-adjusted performance; the higher the ratio, the better the investment, currency, or stock in terms of risk-adjusted returns.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bulls Keeps Pushing, Why BTC Price Increase Isn’t Over Yet
Bitcoin price gained pace and traded above $23,000. BTC is consolidating gains and might start another increase towards $23,500. Bitcoin traded to a new yearly high at $23,428 before it started a downside correction. The price is trading above $22,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why The Bitcoin Price Rally Stalled For Now
The Bitcoin price rally has stalled for five days now. After BTC experienced a furious surge from $21,000 to $23,000 last Friday, the price is now in a consolidation phase. The reasons for this are diverse. As NewsBTC reported, Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) on a daily basis is showing...
NEWSBTC
Why This Analyst Thinks Traders Should Not Be Bearish On Solana
For traders thinking Solana is controlled by the bears, a popular crypto market analyst, Chris Burniske, is giving a fresh perspective of hope for the major altcoin. According to the former lead of Ark Invest’s crypto department, those who think that SOL is generally bedridden in a bearish mood are mistaken.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Staking Reaches 16.16 million ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade
According to Glassnode on-chain data, Ethereum staking has reached an all-time high of over 16.16 million ETH which has been deposited into the beacon chain. The 16.16 million ETH figure consists of over 13.28% of the total Ether supply and represents $26.13 billion at current prices. As per the data,...
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Has The Momentum To Run Beyond 23,000
The price of Bitcoin keeps smashing resistance levels while reclaiming previously lost territory. Unlike other rallies into the current area, this price action might suggest a persistent trend and a new dawn for the industry following months of collapsing companies and bankruptcies. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
NEWSBTC
Quant (QNT) Adds 8% In The Last 24 Hours, Will It Continue To Soar?
Like most cryptocurrencies, Quant (QNT) has witnessed a considerable price rally over the past weeks. The token has added more than 8.24% over the past 24 hours. Even the broader cryptocurrency market has recently seen tremendous improvement in its prices. Reports revealed that the cryptocurrency market outperformed the traditional equity market.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Closes Near Its Next Profit Take Region As Bullish Momentum Continues
The Ethereum price has been propelling itself considerably ever since Bitcoin crossed the $20,000 price mark. Over the last 24 hours, ETH has slightly moved down on its chart, depicting consolidated price action. Last week helped the Ethereum price move up by 6%. The coin finally broke past its consolidation...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bull Trap Or Bull Run? This Is What Glassnode Says
The Bitcoin price is up 40% year-to-date (YTD) and has recaptured the $23,000 level. However, with ongoing concerns around DCG and Grayscale as well as macroeconomic uncertainties, many investors doubt the sustainability of the recent price rally. With higher prices, motivation among investors may be increasing to use the current...
NEWSBTC
Bearish Indicator: Are Big Players No Longer Interested In Bitcoin?
Bitcoin prices are trending higher, but big players appear hesitant to buy into the current rally. On-chain data shows that exchange, digital asset banks, and miner BTC reserves are relatively lower. Over the past weeks, the spot price of BTC has soared over 40%, bottoming at around $15,300 registered in Q4 2022. Bitcoin has now risen to retest $23,300, reaching a new Q1 2023 high.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Weekly RSI Reaches Line Between Bear & Bull Market
Bitcoin price continues to push higher, leaving very few pullback opportunities thus far for those that failed to buy below $20,000. Price action on BTCUSD the weekly timeframe, according to the Relative Strength Index, has reached a critical line that separates bear market from bull market. Any higher, and crypto could experience a full blown breakout. Let’s take a look.
NEWSBTC
Whales Bag 500 Million Dogecoin – Will DOGE Hit $0.1 Mark?
Meme coin forerunner, Dogecoin, opens the week with a new rally amid Robinhood’s support. Reports reveal that several whales jumped on the positive market sentiment to accumulate massive amounts of DOGE, triggering a 5% rally in the last day. According to WhaleAlert, Whales packed more than 500 million Dogecoin...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Drops 6% and Signals Risk of Trend Change Below This Support
Ethereum started a downside correction below $1,600 against the US Dollar. ETH is down over 6% and remains at a risk of a drop below the $1,480 support. Ethereum is showing a few bearish signs below the $1,600 and $1,580 levels. The price is now trading below $1,600 and the...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Dazzles Investors with Mind-Blowing Features, Aptos (APT) Token Price Doubles, and Solana (SOL) Ranks Second in NFT Volume
In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency, new projects and tokens are constantly emerging, each with its unique features and potential. Recently, three projects, in particular, have been making waves in the market: Aptos (APT), Solana (SOL), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While Aptos (APT) and Solana (SOL) have seen significant growth in their respective areas, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) truly stands out for its mind-blowing features that have investors buzzing.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Profit-Taking Spikes, Will BTC Price Recover?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin short-term holder profit-taking has spiked, will this lead to a correction in the price of the crypto?. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Has Surged Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, instances of the current trend have led to declines in the crypto’s...
NEWSBTC
With Interest Rate Hikes Slowing Pace, Which Cryptos are Worth Buying? BTC, ETH, AXS, & MEMAG
The cryptocurrency market is finally coming back to life in 2023. After a year of consistently falling prices caused by aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, it seems that the uncertainty regarding the Federal Reserve’s next move is starting to fade, with the majority of traders expecting a small 0.25% rate hike in the next meeting.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Whale Transfers $5M In DOGE To Coinbase, Bearish Signal?
Data shows a Dogecoin whale has deposited more than $5 million in the crypto to Coinbase. Here’s what it may mean for DOGE’s price. Dogecoin Whale Sends 57 Million DOGE To Crypto Exchange Coinbase. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive Dogecoin...
NEWSBTC
Aptos Climbs 75% – What Keeps APT In The Green In Last 7 Days
Aptos has been driven upwards by internal developments in the ecosystem. According to CoinGecko, APT is up 75% in the bi-weekly timeframe, notching its biggest gains this January. The Aptos ecosystem mainnet was only released on October 12, 2022, which makes it one of the youngest blockchains in the market....
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Puell Multiple Starts To Leave Bear Market Zone, Bull Rally Here?
On-chain data shows the annual rate of change in the Bitcoin Puell Multiple has exited the bear market zone, a sign that a bull rally may be here. Bitcoin Puell Multiple 365-Day Rate Of Change Has Shot Up. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this could...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Technicals Suggest DOGE Must Clear $0.920 For Another Rally
Dogecoin is gaining pace above the $0.085 resistance against the US Dollar. DOGE could rise further if there is a close above the $0.092 resistance. DOGE gained pace and traded above the $0.085 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $0.0850 zone and the 100 simple...
