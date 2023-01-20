Ahead of Gold, US Treasury, the S&P 500, and others, banking giant Goldman Sachs ranks Bitcoin (BTC) in the top 1 best-performing asset year-to-date, per a Twitter user. According to Goldman Sachs, Bitcoin has outperformed its cryptocurrency pairs and those major financial institutions of the traditional market with a risk-adjusted return (Sharpe ratio) of 3.1. The Sharpe Ratio is used to measure market volatility-adjusted performance; the higher the ratio, the better the investment, currency, or stock in terms of risk-adjusted returns.

4 HOURS AGO