Farmers and hunters are still teaming up to feed the hungry
One of my favorite conservation programs got a financial boost recently. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife contributed $25,000 in a grant to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH) to support local food banks with donated venison. The organization will use the funding to pay for white-tailed deer harvested by hunters to be processed and distributed to charitable organizations in Ohio. Additional funding will be secured by the organization with a goal to match or exceed the amount provided by the grant.
Applications open for 2023 ExPloreAg STEM camps
Ohio Farm Bureau’s signature ag literacy and workforce development program, ExploreAg, will once again be offering free weeklong camps and one-day experiences for high school students in 2023. In ExploreAg, teens learn about agriculture and related STEM fields from industry experts, scientists, and educators. Participants visit locations like Kroger...
Ohio FFA — Welcome to 2023!
Message from Ohio FFA State President Aubrey Schwartz. This year, my teammates and I have been so blessed to meet so many of our 27,703 Ohio FFA members. Throughout this year, we have been impacted by so many of you in such a positive way. You all have added value to our lives in ways that we can’t explain! Whether that has been at FFA Camp, Chapter Visits, Leadership Nights, Greenhand and Chapter Degree ceremonies or National Convention, we’ve had a great time celebrating Ohio FFA with dance moves, laughs and joy.
Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 285 | Train a Farmer, Feed a Nation – Bethel Agriculture Association, Inc Plans To Do Just That
This week Matt and Joel catch up with Warren Dick who is the President and Director at Bethel Agriculture Association, Inc. At Bethel Agriculture Association, Inc. they work to help teach sustainable agriculture practices in Ethiopia and other parts of Africa. Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council on Economic Advisors chats with Dusty about the current state of inflation and the economy. Dusty also talks with Paul Schadegg, who is the Sr. Vice President of Real Estate Operations for Farmers National Company. He discusses trends they are seeing in land sales nationwide and the competition for high quality farm ground. All this and more on this week’s podcast.
Ohio Organic Corn Performance Test results
The purpose of the Ohio Organic Corn Performance Test (OOCPT) is to evaluate certified organic corn hybrids for grain yield and other important agronomic characteristics. Results of the test can assist farmers in selecting hybrids best suited to their farming operations and production environments as well as recommendations made by seed companies and breeding programs.
Check out the new eFields report!
Now that 2022 has wrapped up, it is time to look forward and make decisions to set our farms up for success in 2022. Each year, Ohio State University Extension partners with Ohio farmers to bring local research results to you through the eFields program. The 2021 eFields Research Report highlights 292 on-farm, field scale trials conducted across Ohio. Research topics included nutrient management, precision crop management, cover crops, technology and forages. Other information about crop production budgets, planting progress, and farm business analysis was also included.
LIVE Grain Marketing Virtual Lunch and Learn this Wednesday
Join Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net this Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. ET for a lunch and learn session with grain merchandiser Jon Scheve. This event will cover a variety of topics important to grain producers, highlighting relevant marketing advice and news to help give you an advantage in an ever-changing market. Questions are encouraged! Be prepared to enter them in the comment section of the streaming platform.
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 23, 2023
We have a couple of quiet days to start this week before things get a bit messy at midweek. Today we continue to see a lot of clouds and we won’t rule out lingering light snow and flurries, especially over central, eastern and southeastern parts of Ohio. However, we do not have an concerns about significant accumulations. Tomorrow should be precipitation free, but clouds will still dominate. Any sunshine on Tuesday we have to look at as a bonus. Clouds will be increasing overnight Tuesday night.
