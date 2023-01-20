ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenoma, WA

In Loving Memory of Billie Lee Taylor: 1926-2023

Billie Lee Taylor, 96, of Centralia, Washington, passed away at Sharon Care Center Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, following a long life full of adventure and love. She was born Nov. 27, 1926, in Port Townsend, Washington, to Harry and Geneva (Clem) Milton, and was raised here in the Centralia area on Fords Prairie and in Galvin.
CENTRALIA, WA
In Loving Memory of Ira ‘Tommy’ Dorsey: 1931-2022

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” – Matthew 5:9. Ira Albert “Tommy” Dorsey, age 91, went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Centralia, Washington, surrounded by his loving family. Tom...
CENTRALIA, WA
Death Notices: Jan. 25, 2023

• ERIC FORREST K. GREENLAND, 65, Westport, died Jan. 17 at Sharon Care Center. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • GILBERT T. KIMBROUGH, 90, Centralia, died Jan. 19 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • WALLACE H. TIPPERY. 95, Centralia,...
CENTRALIA, WA
Bills Push for Improving Salmon Habitat, Removing Barriers

Starting at The Olympia Ballroom in the state capital’s historic district, students from across Washington carried inflatable orcas and salmon as they marched through the streets of Olympia to the steps of the legislative building. Chanting “Save our salmon,” members of the Washington Youth Ocean and River Conservation Alliance...
OLYMPIA, WA
Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest Now Accepting Short Film Entries

As this year will mark the 75th anniversary of Chehalis pilot Kenneth Arnold’s historic flying saucer sighting, the Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest is now accepting short film entries to be shown at the Chehalis Flying Saucer Party starting on Sept. 22. The deadline for submissions is July 15...
CHEHALIS, WA
Woman Receives Tenino High School Diploma 42 Years After Finishing High School

Olympia resident Jill Hammond, formerly Jill Leitzke, finally received her high school diploma from Tenino High School more than four decades after completing her classes. The Tenino School District presented her diploma at its regular board meeting held Monday night. “I want to thank you very much,” Hammond said to...
OLYMPIA, WA
Wrestling Roundup: Tigers Fall in Local Dual

In a couple of local wrestling duals, the Centralia boys fell to Tumwater Tuesday night, 45-36, while the Rochester boys fell at home to Aberdeen, 63-18. Centralia won most of the matches it competed in Tuesday night against the T-Birds, but had holes in five weight classes, handing Tumwater 30 free points.
CENTRALIA, WA
Volunteers Sought for Lewis County Lodging Tax Advisory Board

A news release from the Lewis County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) this week announced the county is seeking applications for a vacancy on the county’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. The committee is volunteer-run. Applicants must represent a business that is required to collect lodging taxes in unincorporated Lewis...
In Focus: A Ribbon Cutting for Mint City Coffee in Chehalis

A ribbin-cutting ceremony was provided by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce at Mint City Coffee in Chehalis Tuesday. The business, which opened last year, is located on Market Boulevard in downtown Chehalis. Learn more by following Mint City Coffee on Facebook or visiting https://mintcitycoffee.com/.
CHEHALIS, WA
Vigil Marks 16th Anniversary of Thurston County Woman’s Murder

Friends and family of Karen Bodine gathered Sunday evening at the gravel lot near Rochester where her body was found exactly 16 years prior to celebrate Bodine’s life and raise awareness for her ongoing case. Authorities have ruled Bodine’s cause of death strangulation but have not made an arrest...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Adna Tabs Aaron Cochran to Lead Football Program

Adna’s search for a football coach has finally come to a close. Last week, the school finalized its decision to hire Goldendale’s Aaron Cochran as its new football coach heading into spring ball and the 2023 season. Cochran is a 2010 graduate of Goldendale High School, where he...
ADNA, WA
All Five Bodies Recovered From Saturday House Fire

The bodies of two adults and three children have been recovered from a fatal house fire Saturday morning near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Medical examinations are set for Friday, he said. Although the Thurston County Coroner hasn't officially identified those who died, a relative has identified...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
In Focus: Local Elk and Winter Scenes From East Lewis County

Submit Your Photo: The Chronicle is always looking to feature the photography of readers. To submit a photo for potential publications, send it be email to news@chronline.com. Be sure to include the name of the photographer, where the image was captured and other details.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

