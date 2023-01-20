Read full article on original website
In Loving Memory of Billie Lee Taylor: 1926-2023
Billie Lee Taylor, 96, of Centralia, Washington, passed away at Sharon Care Center Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, following a long life full of adventure and love. She was born Nov. 27, 1926, in Port Townsend, Washington, to Harry and Geneva (Clem) Milton, and was raised here in the Centralia area on Fords Prairie and in Galvin.
In Loving Memory of Ira ‘Tommy’ Dorsey: 1931-2022
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” – Matthew 5:9. Ira Albert “Tommy” Dorsey, age 91, went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Centralia, Washington, surrounded by his loving family. Tom...
‘Kids Don’t Just Disappear’: Oakley Carlson Gathering Draws Dozens of Supporters
Despite temperatures in the mid to high 30 degrees, the cold weather was the last thought on anyone’s mind who gathered outside the Grays Harbor County Jail in Montesano on Sunday, Jan. 22. For the dozens of people carrying signs or megaphones, the only subject on their mind was Oakley Carlson.
Death Notices: Jan. 25, 2023
• ERIC FORREST K. GREENLAND, 65, Westport, died Jan. 17 at Sharon Care Center. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • GILBERT T. KIMBROUGH, 90, Centralia, died Jan. 19 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • WALLACE H. TIPPERY. 95, Centralia,...
Bills Push for Improving Salmon Habitat, Removing Barriers
Starting at The Olympia Ballroom in the state capital’s historic district, students from across Washington carried inflatable orcas and salmon as they marched through the streets of Olympia to the steps of the legislative building. Chanting “Save our salmon,” members of the Washington Youth Ocean and River Conservation Alliance...
Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest Now Accepting Short Film Entries
As this year will mark the 75th anniversary of Chehalis pilot Kenneth Arnold’s historic flying saucer sighting, the Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest is now accepting short film entries to be shown at the Chehalis Flying Saucer Party starting on Sept. 22. The deadline for submissions is July 15...
Woman Receives Tenino High School Diploma 42 Years After Finishing High School
Olympia resident Jill Hammond, formerly Jill Leitzke, finally received her high school diploma from Tenino High School more than four decades after completing her classes. The Tenino School District presented her diploma at its regular board meeting held Monday night. “I want to thank you very much,” Hammond said to...
Lewis County Has Highest Enrollment Percentage in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Statewide
Following its expansion as a statewide program last June, the Imagination Library of Washington recognized Lewis County as having the highest enrollment rate percentage of eligible children in the program started by country music star Dolly Parton. Parton, inspired by her father’s illiteracy, conceived the program in her home state...
Achieving Success: The Math Problem: Chehalis — And America’s — Biggest Academic Hurdle
Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment in an ongoing series focused on the Chehalis School District and the success of its Student Achievement Initiative, which was launched in 2013. The full series can be found at https://chronline.com/schools/. Since the Student Achievement Initiative (SAI) was launched in 2013, the...
Amid Lawsuit on Initial Rezone Decision, Lewis County Commissioners Will Hear YMCA Appeal
Testimony in support, a unanimous planning commission decision and a positive recommendation from community development weren’t enough to get the Lewis County commissioners to vote for the YMCA of Greater Seattle’s rezone on 500 acres north of Mineral Lake — but, a lawsuit was apparently enough to make them reconsider.
Wrestling Roundup: Tigers Fall in Local Dual
In a couple of local wrestling duals, the Centralia boys fell to Tumwater Tuesday night, 45-36, while the Rochester boys fell at home to Aberdeen, 63-18. Centralia won most of the matches it competed in Tuesday night against the T-Birds, but had holes in five weight classes, handing Tumwater 30 free points.
Volunteers Sought for Lewis County Lodging Tax Advisory Board
A news release from the Lewis County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) this week announced the county is seeking applications for a vacancy on the county’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. The committee is volunteer-run. Applicants must represent a business that is required to collect lodging taxes in unincorporated Lewis...
In Focus: A Ribbon Cutting for Mint City Coffee in Chehalis
A ribbin-cutting ceremony was provided by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce at Mint City Coffee in Chehalis Tuesday. The business, which opened last year, is located on Market Boulevard in downtown Chehalis. Learn more by following Mint City Coffee on Facebook or visiting https://mintcitycoffee.com/.
Oregon Man Sentenced in Washington to 41 Months in Animal Cruelty Case
A Portland man was sentenced to 41 months in prison Monday in an animal cruelty case that a Clark County judge called "one of the most despicable things I've ever seen a person do." A Clark County Superior Court jury found Yuri A. Feitser, 37, guilty Jan. 10 of first-degree...
Vigil Marks 16th Anniversary of Thurston County Woman’s Murder
Friends and family of Karen Bodine gathered Sunday evening at the gravel lot near Rochester where her body was found exactly 16 years prior to celebrate Bodine’s life and raise awareness for her ongoing case. Authorities have ruled Bodine’s cause of death strangulation but have not made an arrest...
Ex-Green Hill School Employee Accused of Giving Gun to Former Inmate Involved in Drive-By Shootings
A former Green Hill School employee is facing charges in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly giving a gun to a former inmate who was later arrested in connection to drive-by shootings in Cowlitz County. The former employee is also accused of lying to police by claiming the gun was...
Adna Tabs Aaron Cochran to Lead Football Program
Adna’s search for a football coach has finally come to a close. Last week, the school finalized its decision to hire Goldendale’s Aaron Cochran as its new football coach heading into spring ball and the 2023 season. Cochran is a 2010 graduate of Goldendale High School, where he...
Lewis County Housing Market Cools as Western Washington Sees First Year-Over-Year Decline in Home Prices Since 2012
Western Washington median home prices saw a year-over-year decline for the first time since 2012 as prices fell $5,000 from November to December, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (Northwest MLS). The decline comes amid an increase in inventory following interest rate hikes that began part way through 2022.
All Five Bodies Recovered From Saturday House Fire
The bodies of two adults and three children have been recovered from a fatal house fire Saturday morning near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Medical examinations are set for Friday, he said. Although the Thurston County Coroner hasn't officially identified those who died, a relative has identified...
In Focus: Local Elk and Winter Scenes From East Lewis County
Submit Your Photo: The Chronicle is always looking to feature the photography of readers. To submit a photo for potential publications, send it be email to news@chronline.com. Be sure to include the name of the photographer, where the image was captured and other details.
