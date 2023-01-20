Read full article on original website
XXXTentacion and Lil Uzi Vert Collab “I’m Not Human” Released on Late Artist’s Birthday
A new track from XXXTentacion has dropped, and it sees the late rapper team up with Lil Uzi Vert. The track was released on what happens to be XXXTentacion’s birthday. Entitled “I’m Not Human,” the song goes for a more ballad-like approach than is expected from either artist. The collaboration was announced just ahead of its release on XXX’s official Instagram. “A gift from Jah,” the account teased. “Thank you #liluzi.” It’s not clear if Uzi recorded their contribution to “I’m Not Human” before XXX was killed in 2018, but this is the first time they’ve ever appeared on a track together.
23 Rising Artists to Watch in 2023
In some ways, 2022 felt like one of the most unpredictable years for music in recent memory. Sure, there were some obvious bets: Kendrick would drop a universally acclaimed album, Taylor would dominate the charts, Beyoncé and Drake would own the attention of the world. But outside of the elite class of superstars, everything is up in the air. Who would’ve thought that Steve Lacy would land the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 or that Yung Lean would end up with the most popular song on TikTok?
A Conversation With 21 Savage, Complex’s Best Rapper of 2022
21 Savage is one of the best rappers alive. This isn’t hyperbole: Savage won Complex’s rap MVP award for 2022 because of his consistent output, improvement, and evolution of his cadence and wordplay with every verse. From delivering a flurry of impressive features to holding his own with one of the biggest artists on the planet for an entire album, 21 Savage has solidified his place as a rap heavyweight, but he’s not in it for the recognition.
Rich the Kid Pays Tribute to Takeoff With New Tattoo
Rich the Kid has memorialized Takeoff in a permanent way. During a recent trip to Florida, the 30-year-old rapper decided to get a hand tattoo in honor of the late Migos member. The piece was completed by Tattoo MF Red, a Tampa-based artist who specializes in black/grey realism. Red told TMZ that he had finished the ink within 30 minutes, in between Rich’s studio session and a local radio interview.
Cordae and Anderson .Paak Share New Track “Two Tens” Featuring Production by J. Cole
The new track, a collaborative effort from Cordae and Anderson .Paak, was rolled out to all major streaming services on Wednesday. Notably, the track features production from J. Cole. More specifically, Spotify-listed credits for the new track show that production was handled by Cole and Dem Jointz. Hear “Two Tens”...
Paris Hilton Is Now a Mom, Welcoming Baby Boy With Husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton is officially a parent. The celebrity and her husband Carter Reum revealed on Tuesday that they welcomed their newborn son via a surrogate mother. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton, 41, told People. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”
7 Highlights from Beyoncé’s Exclusive Dubai Performance
On Jan. 21, Beyoncé shocked fans by headlining a concert in Dubai to celebrate the grand opening of the new Atlantis Royal Resort. Fittingly, the show marked Queen Bey’s first live performance in four long years. The 1,500-seat show was invite-only and welcomed some of the biggest stars...
Here Are the 2023 Oscar Nominations
The awards season comes fully into focus this morning with the unveiling of the 2023 Oscar nominations. As the Academy revealed earlier this month, 301 feature films were eligible for recognition this year. For eligibility to apply, a feature film must have opened in what’s defined as a “commercial motion picture theater” in at least one of the six following metro areas: Los Angeles County, the City of New York, the Bay Area, Chicago, Miami, and/or Atlanta. The window for such showings, meanwhile, was Jan. 1 through Dec. 1 of last year. Furthermore, eligible films are required to have had a minimum run of seven consecutive days in the same theater.
Bas Drops New Single and Video “Diamonds”
Nearly a year after dropping his last project, Dreamville’s Bas returns with his single “Diamonds.”. It arrives alongside a dreamy, Ryan Doubiago-directed music video that pairs nicely with the hazy soundscape. “Nothin’ you could do about it, I’ma stay free/Either way you go about it, I’ma stay me/Livin’...
The Undertaker Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
The Undertaker goes Sneaker Shopping at Concepts in Boston with Complex’s Joe La Puma and talks his LeBron Nike collab, his love for New Balance and his first pair of adidas sneakers. Looking for the best deal on a pair of sneakers? Download the Sole Collector app now here.
Lancey Foux, Travis Scott, D-Block Europe, 50 Cent, Clavish & More Announced For Wireless 2023
Mark July 7-9 in your calendars, people, because Wireless Festival has just announced the first round of headliners for this year’s edition. Unlike last year, when the festival was spread across three different sites across London and Birmingham, Wireless will just be at one site: its spiritual home of Finsbury Park.
Apollo Theater Shares Statement After Video Shows Fan Falling From Balcony at Drake Show
After a video showed a fan falling from the balcony at the Apollo Theater during Drake’s show on Sunday, the NYC venue has released a statement. “Unfortunately, last evening an incident occurred with an audience member who landed in the orchestra from the lower mezzanine,” reads the statement. “Drake, Apollo and SiriusXM halted the show immediately when learning of a potential fan injury and standard protocols were taken. They were seen immediately by EMS on site. The fan and other audience members reported that they were OK. No major injuries have been reported. The Apollo is investigating the situation further."
T.I. Breaks Down Why He Didn’t Sign Young Thug and 21 Savage Early in Their Careers
In a new interview with Shannon Sharpe, T.I. broke down why he decided against signing Young Thug and 21 Savage for $1 million early in their careers. As the Atlanta rapper told Sharpe, by the time he got to signing his first record deal he was already aware of what to look out for when it comes to contracts with labels. “I know what I’m supposed to be receiving and what not to give away,” he said around the 2:30 mark of the clip above. “At this point in my career, I find it honorable to be able to tell new artists when they come up to me... You know, 21 Savage, [Young] Thug. A lot of them come up to me, ‘Ae man, give me a million, Tip. I don’t care what you do, just give me a million and let me handle it from there.’ And I'm like, 'Nah, I ain't gonna do that.'"
Drake Responds to Erykah Badu Praising His Apollo Theater Shows
Drake has issued a succinct response to the high praise he received from Erykah Badu over his recent shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. As you may have seen on Instagram, Badu shared a post from Okayplayer in which Drake was billed as “the voice of a generation.” Notably, she agreed, adding in a simple “cause he is” when sharing the post.
Watch Muni Long’s Appearance on Grey Goose and The Recording Academy’s ‘Sound Sessions’
As Grey Goose enters its second year as an official sponsor of the Annual Grammy Awards, the brand has tapped Muni Long for an interview and performance on Sound Sessions. In the first new episode of the recently relaunched digital series, Muni Long tries her hand at making the Grey Goose Passion Drop cocktail. She also offered up performances of her songs “The Words” and “Hrs & Hrs,” which is nominated for a Grammy at this year’s ceremony.
Vivica A. Fox Wants a Third ‘Kill Bill’ Movie After Positive Fan Reaction to Cameo in SZA Music Video
Vivica A. Fox, who starred as Vernita Green in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2, has rallied for a third film after her cameo in SZA’s latest music video. Fox, who spoke with People while en route to a screening of her new docuseries Skilled, said that she received dozens of texts after reprising her role as Copperhead in SZA’s “Kill Bill” music video.
Best Style Releases This Week: Golf Wang, Denim Tears, and More
While many of us were dreaming about the looks we saw at Paris and Milan Fashion Week, we all know we will likely never get a chance to wear couture or walk a runway show. But alas, there’s plenty of great drops this week that you can actually afford and add to your closet.
Chris Brown Shows Off ‘Department Store’ He Built to House His Clothes
Chris Brown’s personal clothes collection is so expansive he has now been forced to construct what he says is a “department store” right outside his house. In an Instagram Stories update this week, Brown told fans he had “just built” the space in question. “I...
Everything We Experienced at the Sundance Film Festival 2023
The man, a fellow painfully unfamous guest to this private Park City house party, was rightfully proud of his concoction as he displayed it to a loose circle of us that had formed directly in a perma-busy walkway. We talked too loud, often to the point of distortion, to hear ourselves over A-Trak DJing in the corner next to a man in all black pouring tall glasses of a sediment-boasting red wine I could otherwise not even dream of affording.
