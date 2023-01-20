ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Experts: 5 Times You Should Always Use Your Debit Card

By Crystal Mayer
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huZKn_0kLq8Xls00

While many people rave about the benefits of credit card rewards, few people utilize the perks associated with their debit cards.

Debit cards are usually issued by your bank or credit union for free when you open a checking account and come with many of the same benefits as credit cards . Better yet, they deduct money straight from your account, ensuring you stay on budget with all of your purchases.

See the List: GOBankingRates’ Best Banks of 2023
Also Check Out: GOBankingRates’ Best Savings Accounts 2023
Good Question: Do You Have Too Much Money in Your Checking Account?

While there is definitely a time and place for credit cards, you shouldn’t abandon your debit card altogether. There are several purchases that should be made using debit, particularly if you struggle with overspending.

We asked experts from around the world to weigh in on when using a debit card outweighs using a credit card. Here are the five payments they said you should always make with your debit card.

For Gas and Groceries

Most of our experts agreed that debit cards come in handy for everyday purchases such as gas and groceries.

“Using your debit card to pay for groceries and gas can help you stay within your budget and avoid overspending,” said Matthew Robbs, founder of Smart Saving Advice .

Ifrah Saleem, financial writer and founder of opulentstars.com , agreed.

“The reason for this is that debit cards are linked directly to your checking account; and, when you make a purchase with your debit card, the funds are immediately withdrawn from your account,” Saleem said. “This can help you stay on top of your spending and avoid overspending or accruing credit card debt. Additionally, some debit cards may offer cashback or rewards for certain purchases like gas or groceries.”

For Debt Payments

“Any debt payments should be made with a debit card only,” said Crystal Evans, content manager at Quick Loans Express . “For example, loan repayments — especially high-interest loans — should only be made using a debit card. This is especially if the interest rate on your credit card is higher than the interest rate of the loan. If you pay off a loan using a credit card, you are effectively paying off your debt whilst creating more debt.”

To Get Cash

Credit card debt is really easy to get into and really hard to get out of, so avoiding credit cards is best unless you can pay them off each month. One area where people can get into real trouble is when they withdraw money from their credit cards.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau , while “you can withdraw cash using a credit card … it is expensive to do so.”

Most credit card companies allow you to do a cash advance, but the fees are enormous. They also can charge a higher interest rate for the advance compared to normal purchases. Unless it is an emergency, it is best to use your debit card to get the cash you need straight from your checking account.

When Fees Are Higher

Using a debit card instead of a credit card is also a good idea for almost any purchase due to high interest rates.

“When you use your credit card [and do not pay the balance], the credit card company charges you a fee for using the card,” said Adam Pippington, CFO of Freedom Dividend . “This interest rate can be as high as 25% for some credit cards. When you use your debit card, you do not have to pay this interest rate because the money is coming directly out of your bank account.”

Merchants also can charge fees for credit cards. Small companies and overseas businesses may hit you with an additional 2% to 3% charge simply for using your credit card. Ifrah Saleem also cautioned that “credit card transactions may come with additional fees such as foreign transaction fees if used in international places.”

For Minor Purchases

Robbs also recommends using your debit card for small discretionary purchases.

“Using your debit card for small purchases, such as a cup of coffee or a snack,” he said, “can help you easily meet the minimum number of purchases that many banks require for you to keep your free checking — or to earn interest on your money that is in checking.”

So, the next time you go on a coffee run or want to buy a handmade pair of earrings from a local vendor, think twice before whipping out your credit card and consider the advantages of using your debit card.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Experts: 5 Times You Should Always Use Your Debit Card

Comments / 3

Earth is 4.6 bill years old
2d ago

Use the credit option only (all debits have a visa logo). It’s the only way to ensure that transaction is federally insured. Your money is guaranteed to be returned to your account stolen by skimming devices, damage shipments, stolen items, wrong food orders, etc.

Reply
3
Related
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
BoardingArea

Don’t Lose Your Capital One Card, They’re Irreplaceable

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
GOBankingRates

6 Ways To Get Cash Without an ATM Card

If you're in a situation where you need to get cash and don't have an ATM card -- whether you lost it, left it at home or simply do not have one -- what should you do?  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best...
msn.com

USPS Is Making Even More Changes to Your Mail, Starting Jan. 22

Slide 1 of 5: The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has been making a number of changes to its structure over the last few years, in large part to climb out of an ever-widening financial hole. Back in March 2021, the agency unveiled Delivering for America (DFA), a 10-year plan created to get the USPS back on solid ground. So far, changes have included adjustments to pricing structures and shipping standards, but the new year is bringing even more updates for customers—and there are some you might not be happy about. Read on to find out about all the changes the USPS is making to your mail this month.READ THIS NEXT: USPS Is Making These Major Changes to Your Deliveries, Starting Jan. 22.Read the original article on Best Life.
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
235K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy