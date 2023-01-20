The 9 best cat litter boxes of 2023, from automatic to enclosed options

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

Cats have very specific preferences when it comes to litter boxes. So do their guardians. The key is finding one that satisfies both simultaneously. Over the last two years, we've tested 27 different litter boxes to do just that. We also spoke to veterinarians and cat behaviorists for advice on what to look for in a litter box.

Our search for the best litter boxes has taken us from the simplest to the most technologically advanced models. We have selected the best basic, easy-to-use litter boxes with enough space to satisfy large breeds like Maine coon cats or multiple-cat households.

We've also chosen a design-forward top-entry litter box for cats that prefer to urinate against the side of a pan or aggressively kick their litter , a sturdy and reliable disposable litter box for travel, and an automatic litter box with extra bells and whistles.

Best litter box overall: Frisco Hooded Cat Litter Box, Extra Large - See at Chewy

The spacious litter box is easy to modify to fit your cat's preferences.

Best top-entry litter box: Modkat XL Litter Box - See at Amazon

The modern Modkat XL Litter Box has top and front entries and a unique folding lid for easy cleaning.

Best self-cleaning litter box: Petsafe Scoop Free Self-Cleaning Litter Box - See at Chewy

This simply designed litter box didn't intimidate our tester cats and removes solid waste so you don't have to.

Best litter box for large cats: Smart Cat Ultimate Litter Box - See at Chewy

The spacious Smart Cat Ultimate Litter Box helps prevent litter scatter and is easy to clean.

Best disposable litter box: So Phresh Disposable Litter Box Set - See at Petco

This disposable pan made from sustainable materials is a reliable choice for temporary use.

Best litter box for multiple cats: Sterilite 41-qt. Storage Box - See at Walmart

Though not traditionally marketed as a litter box, the Sterilite 41-quart Storage Box is generously sized for multicat households.

Best smart automatic litter box: Litter-Robot 4 - See at Litter-Robot

The self-cleaning Litter-Robot 4 seamlessly integrates smart features and sends essential notifications to your phone.

Best hidden litter box: Unipaws Decorative Cat Litter Box Enclosure - See at Chewy

This farmhouse-chic cabinet hides unattractive litter boxes behind its doors and has extra space to store cat litter.

Best litter box for odor control: Catit Jumbo Hooded Pan - See at Chewy

The disposable carbon filter and sturdy plastic door on Catit's Jumbo Hooded Pan keep bad odors at bay.



Shoshi Parks/Insider

Best litter box overall: Frisco Hooded Cat Litter Box

Pros: Can be used uncovered or covered, door is removable, spacious, charcoal filter controls odors

Cons: Basic design might not be appealing to some people, cover has to be completely lifted off for cleaning

Often what a cat desires in a litter box is not the same thing that appeals to our human interests. I saw this firsthand as my two cats tested the litter boxes for this guide. After speaking to Dr. Wailani Sung , a veterinary behaviorist at the San Francisco SPCA Veterinary Hospital , and cat behavior consultant Daniel "DQ" Quagliozz , what I've learned above all is that cats need choices in order to feel secure.

I selected Frisco's Extra-Large Hooded Cat Litter Box because it can be altered to meet a cat's specific litter box needs and has a spacious 26-by-18-inch interior. It's also one of the more affordable enclosed litter boxes on the market. The box comes in two pieces: a high-sided pan and a hood that clips into the base and has a charcoal filter for absorbing odors.

A translucent plastic door can help prevent nasty odors from escaping. If you have a sensitive cat that may be uncomfortable pushing through a door or freaked out by it swinging once inside, the door can be removed. You can also use this litter box with just the pan alone without adding the cover.

While it's not a particularly stylish box, its BPA-free plastic isn't just easy to spray down and wipe clean, it's durable enough to last for several years.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

Best top-entry litter box: Modkat XL Litter Box

Pros: Modern design, front- and top-entry, perforated folding lid for capturing loose litter and easy cleaning, reusable rip-free plastic liner, scoop, three color options

Cons: Kittens and older or anxiety-prone cats may have trouble using this box, expensive

Most cats require athletic ability to enter a top-entry box, and once inside, a cat can only go in a spot that allows them to pop their head out of the hole. With a higher lid and entries at the top and front, Modkat's XL Litter Box fits the needs of a wider variety of cats.

Good-looking and well-designed, the Modkat XL is 21 inches long, 16 inches wide, and 17 inches tall and sold in three colors ( white, gray, or black ). The entrance is a generous 10.25 inches in diameter and the front opening measures 8.5 inches wide by 9.75 inches tall. If you'd rather your cat not use that opening, just close the built-in sliding door.

The lid folds back for easy cleaning and litter tracked onto the roof returns to the pan through perforations. The box also comes with two rip-resistant reusable plastic liners, which will last up to three months each, and a scoop.

While the front-entry makes this litter box more accessible, aging cats and kittens may still struggle to access the door that hovers about 6 inches above the floor. My senior cat had no trouble, though, and used this box frequently. Although he didn't use the top-entry, he tracked no more litter out of this box than the others we tested.

The Modkat XL's one downside is its price, typically $180. Nevertheless, for a well-designed litter box that actually looks somewhat stylish, the Modkat XL is a solid investment.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

Best self-cleaning litter box: Petsafe Scoop Free Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Pros: Easy to set up and use, covered compartment holds solid waste, uses odor-absorbent and dust-free proprietary litter, tracks how often a cat uses the box, disposable trays can be easily thrown out

Cons: Proprietary litter is pricey, litter may be harmful to cat if ingested, waste compartment is small

Self-cleaning litter boxes are controversial among cat experts. Sung does not recommend them because they can frighten cats and guardians may miss the signs of intestinal or urinary problems. Still, if you're struggling to clean your cat's litter box at least once daily, a self-cleaning model can help. Of the four I tested, my cats preferred the one that most resembled a generously sized standard litter box: the Scoop Free Self-Cleaning Litter Box.

This box is designed with a sensor rim and a built-in rake that sits on top of a 23-by-15.5-inch disposable litter tray. Sensors recognize when a cat enters the box. Twenty minutes after they've exited, the rake automatically pushes solid waste toward a covered compartment at the opposite end. A health counter keeps track of how often your pet does their business.

The Scoop Free box must be used with Petsafe's proprietary disposable crystal cat litter or reusable litter tray . The litter is absorbent, drying, and 99% dust-free but must be replaced every two to four weeks at a cost of $20 per disposable tray or $13 for a bag. Chemical-based litter may also be harmful to a cat if they accidentally ingest it.

Just because the box is self-cleaning doesn't mean you're completely off the hook. The small compartment that collects waste may need to be emptied several times before it's time to change the litter tray. All things considered, this box works hard to keep the pan constantly clean and fresh.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

Best litter box for large cats: Smart Cat Ultimate Litter Box

Pros: Generous size, high ramped sides help decrease litter tracking, affordable

Cons: Only one color option

Simplicity and spaciousness are the first two factors Quagliozzi and Sung look for in a litter box. "Most of the traditional litter boxes offered are [too] small," Sung said. A litter box should be at least 1.5 times the length of a cat. Smart Cat's Ultimate Litter Box is among the largest of the litter boxes we tested at 25 by 18.5 inches.

At approximately 1.5 times the length of a 17-inch cat, there is plenty of room for larger cats to comfortably stretch out and cover waste in this box. Even better, it has relatively high ramped sides to decrease litter scatter .

Smart Cat's litter box is made from durable plastic resin that is easy to clean and has an oversized rim for convenient lifting. At around $20, this litter box is priced right, too, but it's only available in one color: bright blue.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

Best disposable litter box: So Phresh Disposable Litter Box Set

Pros: Made from sustainable fiber, comes in 2-pack, ideal for temporary use or travel

Cons: More challenging to scrape stuck-on clumps than in a plastic box, generates a lot of waste when used long-term

Whether you're looking for a sturdy stand-alone box or a liner for a plastic box, the So Phresh Disposable Litter Box is a good, worry-free choice. Unfortunately, the disposable litter box we liked best, Nature's Miracle's Disposable Litter Box, has been out of stock for more than a year. Unlike that box, So Phresh's disposable box is much smaller, at just 16.7 by 12.6 inches, and is not leakproof, so you'll want to place it on a waterproof surface.

The box is made of dense bagasse, a natural and sustainable fiber, with 4.3-inch-high sides. Because it's biodegradable, it can easily be thrown out when it gets too gross. Its biggest flaw is that clumps that get stuck to the bottom or sides are a little harder to remove than they are in a smooth plastic box. And although this is a good option for travel or temporary care, sending a pan to the landfill every month seems unnecessary when there are so many reusable options available.

Nevertheless, both guardians who are ultra-fastidious about their litter boxes and those who need a reliable temporary box will find a decent solution in So Phresh Disposable Litter Box.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

Best litter box for multiple cats: Sterilite 41-qt. Storage Box

Pros: Large size with plenty of room, made from durable plastic, snap-on lid for easy moving, low sides for easy entry by most cats, inexpensive

Cons: Shallow sides don't prevent litter from being kicked or tracked out of box

Because many traditional litter boxes are too small for more than one cat to use several times a day, Quagliozzi and Sung often recommend that their clients use a wide, flat plastic storage container instead. With their extra-large size and simple design, the containers make excellent, affordable stand-ins for the real thing.

Sterilite's 41-quart Storage Box is made from durable, clear plastic and measures approximately 35 inches by 17 inches, providing a cat with tons of room to perform natural behaviors like digging and covering their waste. Because the box is waterproof, it won't leak any excess urine that goes uncaptured by litter.

The included plastic lid can be snapped in place to easily move the box to a different location without spillage. With sides that are approximately 6 inches high, this box is shallow enough for most cats to easily enter and exit. However, guardians with cats that aggressively scratch and kick their litter may need to do more floor cleanup than they would with a litter pan with higher sides.

James Brains/Insider

Best smart automatic litter box: Litter-Robot 4

Pros: Self-cleans when it senses a cat has left the box, sends notifications to your phone, monitors your cat's weight, requires very little additional cleaning, 90-day trial period, comes with a 1-year warranty, available in two colors

Cons: Takes some time to introduce cats properly, some cats may be frightened by the shape or automatic cleaning features, does not run a clean cycle when waste drawer is full

The fourth version of the Litter-Robot is a reliable smart machine that self-cleans and notifies you when the waste drawer needs to be emptied or litter replaced. Our tester, Insider Reviews reporter James Brains, said his cats took to this litter box after four days of encouragement and have chosen to use only the Litter-Robot ever since.

The Litter-Robot 4 took over almost all of Brains' maintenance tasks and performed them well. It runs a cleaning cycle a few minutes after a cat leaves the box and stops cycling if it senses a cat entering. The machine also weighs your cat every time they enter, which can help monitor for health issues. It's one of 11 different push notifications that can be turned on or off.

Waste is filtered into a lined tray that needs to be emptied regularly. At times, our tester was notified before cleaning seemed necessary. He found that if he shook the drawer to distribute the waste more evenly, it would reset and he could wait longer to remove it. The machine's "empty" cycle worked well to remove all of the litter when it needed replacing, but Brains still had to wipe down stuck-on debris inside.

With a circular entry 16 inches in diameter and an interior that is 30 by 27 by 22 inches, this litter box is spacious enough for a multicat household. However, the automatic movement and noise made by the box may frighten some cats. The biggest downside is its high cost, which comes with a one-year warranty. If you or your cat aren't happy with the machine, you can also return it within 90 days for a refund. Return shipping will be deducted from your refund.

Chewy

Best hidden litter box: Unipaws Decorative Cat Litter Box Enclosure

Pros: Fits most litter boxes, available in three colors, discrete side entrance, interior can be divided into two spaces, double cabinet doors open for easy cleaning

Cons: Requires assembly

A litter box enclosure keeps unattractive pans out of sight while containing bad odors. The Unipaws Decorative Cat Litter Box Enclosure is designed to look like a farmhouse-chic end table or cabinet. It's available in black, gray, or white to best match your decor and has a broad top that is sturdy enough to hold plants, lamps, and other decorative items.

Unipaw's enclosure is large enough to fit most litter boxes at 29.7 inches wide, 20.1 inches high, and 20.5 inches deep. You can split the interior into two spaces with the included divider to keep litter from being easily kicked out or to make room for storing extra supplies.

The enclosure has a large entrance that is 10.3 inches tall by 8.9 inches wide and can be installed on either side. The double doors at the front secure magnetically. To clean or empty the box inside, just press on the doors to pop them open.

This litter box enclosure is made of MDF and weighs a little over 40 pounds. Although it requires assembly, the only tool you'll need is a Phillips-head screwdriver and it should take about an hour.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

Best litter box for odor control: Catit Jumbo Hooded Pan

Pros: Sturdy door and hood for good odor control; replaceable carbon filter included; can be used uncovered, covered, or with a section of top flipped up; hood clips into base; hood does not need to be removed for cleaning' available in two colors

Cons: Expensive

The sturdy construction of the Catit Jumbo Hooded Pan 's cover and door help prevent bad odors from escaping. A replaceable charcoal filter inserted in the hood adds an extra layer of odor protection. For the best odor control, you'll want to use it with its cover down and its door hanging in place.

Even if this litter box didn't have solid odor control features, we'd still give it top ratings for its generous size (22.4 by 18.3 inches) and adjustable cover. In fact, it was a serious contender for the best overall pick, but it lost points due to its higher price tag (about $20 more).

Unfortunately, some cats will not be comfortable with the confined space and the movement of the door. For more sensitive felines, you can remove the door and/or lift up the front section of the cover to let a little light in while still containing some odor. The BPA-free plastic box cleans up easily with soap and water and is available in white or grey.

Shoshi Parks/Insider

What is the most hygienic cat litter box?

Cat litter box FAQs

The most hygienic cat litter box is the one that you're most likely to clean regularly. If having a cover over your litter pan makes you forget to clean it daily, for example, then a litter box without a hood is a more hygienic option. If you struggle to clean your litter box daily, an automatic or smart litter box may be the best option.

What is the best litter box for a cat?

Dr. Jamie Richardson , medical chief of staff at Small Door Veterinary in New York City, looks for three major qualities in a cat litter box: size, accessibility, and escapability. The litter box should be at least 1.5 times the length of your cat so they can turn around comfortably and find a clean area to do their business, she explained. A good litter box should also be easy for your cat to enter and exit, and they should feel safe once inside. "Make sure the sides aren't too high for your cat," Richardson said. Litter boxes with high sides, as well as ones that are fully enclosed or top-entry, may make some cats feel trapped leading them to avoid it.

Can a litter box be too big?

No. "Most cats won't mind a box that is a bit larger than they need, provided you keep it very clean," said Richardson. "The main concern is with litter boxes being too small."

Where should I put my cat's litter box?

The best place to put your cat's litter box is in a quiet, secluded area away from household traffic, according to Richardson. That way your cat will feel safe and comfortable during use. She advised against placing a litter box at the end of a hallway, somewhere your cat may feel trapped, or in the area where they are fed. "Cats typically don't like to go where they eat," she said.

How frequently does a cat use their litter box?

The typical cat uses the litter box as many as half a dozen times a day, urinating two to four times and defecating once or twice. Some cats may go more or less frequently on average. Cleaning your litter boxes daily will help you monitor for behavioral changes that may indicate a health problem such as feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) .

How many litter boxes do I need and what size should they be?

A good general rule of thumb for litter boxes is to have one per cat plus an extra, according to Sung. Each litter box should have enough space to comfortably dig and bury waste with dimensions that are at least 1.5 times the size of the cat.

How often should I clean the litter box?

To keep a cat comfortable, our experts recommend cleaning the litter box at least once, if not several times, each day.

Do cats like open or closed litter boxes?

Some cats may be intimidated by hooded or covered litter boxes, especially if they are low enough that the cat must crouch to do their business. An open-topped litter pan is the most universally accepted box by cats of all types.

Why is my cat peeing outside the litter box?

There are a variety of reasons why a cat may urinate outside of their litter box. If they dislike the size, design, or location of their litter box, they may find another place to do their business, like a pile of clean laundry. Health issues such as FLUTD can also cause your cat to pee outside their box. To minimize the possibility of inappropriate elimination, make sure your litter box is in a location where your cat won't feel trapped or on display. Avoid spots that may cause your cat anxiety such as next to a loud washing machine or the dog's bed.

Our cat litter box testing methodology

We identified the best litter boxes available at major retailers based on criteria established by our experts. Each box was put to use for a minimum of one month and underwent the following tests during that period. Unless a litter box required a specific litter to operate effectively, all of the litter boxes were filled with our favorite budget litter , Dr. Elsey's Ultra Multi-Strength Cat Litter with the exception of Litter-Robot 4. Our tester filled the machine with Meijer's Triple Power Cat Litter, which is most familiar to his cats.

Ease of entry test: Because not every cat is agile or motivated enough to jump up into a litter box, I considered ease of entry. I measured the sides of each box and the height of any openings and watched to see whether my cats appeared to have difficulty accessing the boxes. I also observed how my cats responded to each box, noting which they preferred to use more frequently.

Tracking test: For each box, I collected the litter tracked onto the floor over a period of three days, then compared the quantity of litter between boxes. I found the litter tracked from every box we tested was roughly equivalent.

Cleaning test: I cleaned each litter box twice daily, noting how easy it was to access and remove the waste and how much litter stuck to the bottom and sides of the pan. After a month of use, I thoroughly cleaned each box, disposing of the litter and wiping it out completely. I noted how challenging the boxes were to clean and approximately how long it took.

Size test: Sung explained that cats need a space that is at least 1.5 times their length to scratch at the litter and bury their waste. For this test, I began by measuring the length of each of my two cats when standing in a relaxed position. I then measured the length of each of the litter box contenders and compared the numbers. Larger litter boxes were favored over their smaller ones.

Daniel "DQ" Quagliozzi , cat behavior consultant and owner of Go Cat Go! in San Francisco, California . For two decades, Quagliozzi has worked with cats at the San Francisco SPCA, San Francisco Animal Care and Control, and through his private practice, Go Cat Go! We spoke to Quagliozzi via phone in August 2020.

. For two decades, Quagliozzi has worked with cats at the San Francisco SPCA, San Francisco Animal Care and Control, and through his private practice, Go Cat Go! We spoke to Quagliozzi via phone in August 2020. Jamie Richardson , medical chief of staff at Small Door Veterinary in New York, New York . Richardson completed her veterinary degree at London's Royal Veterinary College and has worked with animals around the world, from South Africa to Hong Kong. At Small Door Veterinary, her primary interests besides general practice include preventative care, dentistry, and internal medicine. We consulted Richardson via email on October 19, 2021.

. Richardson completed her veterinary degree at London's Royal Veterinary College and has worked with animals around the world, from South Africa to Hong Kong. At Small Door Veterinary, her primary interests besides general practice include preventative care, dentistry, and internal medicine. We consulted Richardson via email on October 19, 2021. Wailani Sung , director of behavior and welfare programs and board-certified veterinary behaviorist at the San Francisco SPCA Veterinary Hospital in San Francisco, California . Sung attended the University of Georgia for both a master's degree and doctorate in psychology with a special interest in animal behavior. She went on to earn a second doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. Sung is one of fewer than 100 board-certified veterinary behaviorists in the United States. She currently directs the San Francisco SPCA's Behavior Specialty Service and writes on animal behavior for Vetstreet, PetMD, and Healthy Pet magazine. We interviewed Sung via email on March 30, 2020.

Ginger domestic cat Getty Images