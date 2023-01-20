ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Samsung loses bid to pause Caltech patent lawsuit over wireless chips

By Blake Brittain
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJst5_0kLq8KXf00
  • Summary
  • Companies
  • Law firms

(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co failed to convince an East Texas federal court on Friday to pause the California Institute of Technology's high-stakes patent lawsuit against it while it challenges the patents' validity at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said halting the lawsuit until the Patent Trial and Appeal Board reviews the patents would unnecessarily delay the court case and prejudice Caltech.

Caltech had no comment on the decision. Representatives for Samsung and Caltech did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Caltech sued Samsung after it won a $1.1 billion California jury verdict in 2020 against Apple and Broadcom in a dispute over some of the same patents. A U.S. appeals court tossed the verdict last year and remanded for a new trial on damages.

The school's 2021 lawsuit alleges Samsung's Galaxy phones, tablets, watches and Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung products like televisions and refrigerators infringe its data-transmission patents.

Caltech has separately sued Microsoft, Dell and HP over the patents. Samsung challenged their validity at the USPTO last year.

Samsung asked the Texas court to freeze Caltech's case against it until the reviews finish, arguing the lawsuit was at an early stage and the PTAB decisions would simplify the issues.

But Gilstrap said Friday that pausing the case would "do nothing more than draw out the time to trial," and that he could not determine whether the PTAB challenges would simplify the lawsuit because the board had not yet decided whether to hear them.

Gilstrap also said a pause would "require the parties to sink additional resources into the case," which has already been going on for over a year, "all the while postponing Caltech's vindication of its patent rights."

The Texas case is scheduled to go to trial in September. The board's final decisions on patent validity would be due in November.

The case is California Institute of Technology v. Samsung Electronics Co, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 2:21-cv-00446.

For Caltech: Dan Shih, Kalpana Srinivasan, Shawn Blackburn, Daniel Wilson and Tamar Lusztig of Susman Godfrey

For Samsung: Greg Arovas, Robert Appleby, Ed Donovan, Chris Mizzo, Mike Pearson, John Rhine, Nichole DeJulio, and Eric Hayes of Kirkland & Ellis

CalTech wins $1.1 billion jury verdict in patent case against Apple, Broadcom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Musk explores raising $3 billion to pay off Twitter debt - WSJ

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's team has been exploring using as much as $3 billion in new fundraising to help repay some of the $13 billion in debt tacked onto Twitter Inc for his buyout of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters

U.S. FDA joins global regulators probing tainted overseas cough syrup

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it is working with the World Health Organization and foreign regulatory authorities to support an investigation into the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Africa and Asia.
Reuters

UK to subsidise semiconductor firms to make domestic chips - Bloomberg

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The British government plans to provide taxpayer funding to support the country's semiconductor companies, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The support will include seed money for startups, help for existing firms to scale up and new incentives for private venture capital, Bloomberg reported, citing officials familiar with the plans.
Reuters

Juul in deal talks with three tobacco giants - WSJ

Jan 25 (Reuters) - E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc is in early talks with three tobacco giants for a potential sale, strategic investment, licensing or distribution deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters

Reuters

683K+
Followers
375K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy