Pennsylvania State

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Pennsylvania

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsAoT_0kLq8Bb800

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Pennsylvania

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Pennsylvania. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtLk6_0kLq8Bb800
Canva

#50. Erie County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.2 (74 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,512,759 people (23,146,446 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 35
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEHie_0kLq8Bb800
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Crawford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.2 (23 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,938,187 people (7,552,321 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 10
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFpW0_0kLq8Bb800
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lehigh County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.9 (104 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,666,241 people (32,281,056 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 51
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GhMiq_0kLq8Bb800
Canva

#47. Clarion County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 29.3 (11 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,679,548 people (3,636,703 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Df4GS_0kLq8Bb800
Canva

#46. Clinton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 31.7 (12 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,908,429 people (3,747,764 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pr2QI_0kLq8Bb800
User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lycoming County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.4 (37 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,886,022 people (12,439,893 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 5
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCXZQ_0kLq8Bb800
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Berks County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.6 (139 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,842,361 people (42,023,635 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 54
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEfBO_0kLq8Bb800
Pixabay

#43. Adams County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.6 (39 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,032,698 people (12,487,775 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 5
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMOc1_0kLq8Bb800
Jakec // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Schuylkill County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 38.4 (55 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,353,703 people (17,703,845 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 20
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ue7c6_0kLq8Bb800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Greene County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 38.6 (14 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,532,658 people (4,542,838 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDYVU_0kLq8Bb800
Canva

#40. Luzerne County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.7 (129 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,637,585 people (41,050,035 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 32
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243sOs_0kLq8Bb800
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Snyder County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.1 (16 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,108,085 people (5,227,111 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 6
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cy4Rl_0kLq8Bb800
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Monroe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.4 (68 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,151,587 people (22,111,501 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 35
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSuAy_0kLq8Bb800
Canva

#37. Fayette County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.9 (53 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,415,427 people (16,070,901 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EagX_0kLq8Bb800
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Susquehanna County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.1 (16 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,842,093 people (5,383,467 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lU7ll_0kLq8Bb800
Canva

#35. Elk County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.9 (13 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,881,719 people (3,998,099 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIde5_0kLq8Bb800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Forest County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.1 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,808,398 people (1,054,506 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1NDk_0kLq8Bb800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Juniata County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.4 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,074,325 people (3,322,526 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 4
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iedIy_0kLq8Bb800
Canva

#32. Mercer County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 43.2 (48 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,992,200 people (15,561,565 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 15
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7Z1N_0kLq8Bb800
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lebanon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 43.5 (62 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,932,299 people (19,851,576 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 21
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DZxX_0kLq8Bb800
Canva

#30. Westmoreland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 43.9 (156 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,541,093 people (48,085,370 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 29
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMr5A_0kLq8Bb800
Andrew Rodland // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wayne County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.9 (23 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,493,541 people (7,427,070 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 4
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiEca_0kLq8Bb800
Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Columbia County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.1 (30 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,057,525 people (9,139,219 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 10
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xIRe_0kLq8Bb800
Canva

#27. Tioga County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.2 (19 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,354,883 people (6,720,058 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 6
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQ2br_0kLq8Bb800
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Northumberland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.9 (44 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,341,451 people (14,091,583 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 12
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IEj9_0kLq8Bb800
Canva

#25. Cumberland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.2 (124 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,715,187 people (37,867,032 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 64
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323njj_0kLq8Bb800
Canva

#24. Blair County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.7 (60 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,563,239 people (19,163,327 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kj8UC_0kLq8Bb800
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Montour County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.5 (9 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,946,362 people (2,719,939 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QguHd_0kLq8Bb800
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Washington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 53.1 (111 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,193,843 people (33,859,707 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 4
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtIY9_0kLq8Bb800
Canva

#21. Pike County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 54.8 (32 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,145,893 people (10,587,221 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 10
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShgSK_0kLq8Bb800
Canva

#20. Carbon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.1 (37 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,699,566 people (12,763,743 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 15
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437CLr_0kLq8Bb800
Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Somerset County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.8 (43 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,701,016 people (13,900,652 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 19
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q79CM_0kLq8Bb800
Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Union County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.3 (26 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,755,145 people (8,082,342 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 4
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7zPp_0kLq8Bb800
Canva

#17. Bradford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.4 (37 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,973,848 people (12,030,848 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 11
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hx3MB_0kLq8Bb800
Nicholas from Pennsylvania, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#16. McKean County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.5 (25 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,063,908 people (8,156,380 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xweo1_0kLq8Bb800
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Indiana County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 62.2 (52 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,263,365 people (16,108,026 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 30
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTzNq_0kLq8Bb800
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Mifflin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 62.8 (29 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,228,174 people (8,874,956 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 14
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a94gO_0kLq8Bb800
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Venango County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 66.9 (34 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,570,842 people (11,468,245 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 20
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wObs_0kLq8Bb800
Joe Calzarette // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Huntingdon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 67.5 (30 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,102,659 people (10,270,980 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 11
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TegI_0kLq8Bb800
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Warren County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 72.2 (28 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,624,482 people (8,776,263 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w41NC_0kLq8Bb800
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Potter County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 72.8 (12 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,852,312 people (4,259,944 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 7
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kail7_0kLq8Bb800
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Cambria County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 73.9 (99 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,383,459 people (30,004,579 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 64
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ar38Q_0kLq8Bb800
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Armstrong County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 87.9 (58 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 26,365,007 people (17,392,204 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 27
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GS7Lf_0kLq8Bb800
Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bedford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 90.1 (43 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,779,319 people (14,213,371 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 5
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhdUB_0kLq8Bb800
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clearfield County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 91.7 (74 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,353,940 people (22,872,273 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 24
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0womY7_0kLq8Bb800
Michael J // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wyoming County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 94.7 (25 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,531,953 people (8,320,967 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 5
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSpa2_0kLq8Bb800
Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jefferson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 96.6 (43 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 30,702,695 people (13,659,936 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 9
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y68X3_0kLq8Bb800
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Cameron County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 108.8 (5 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 33,636,641 people (1,545,940 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMHPs_0kLq8Bb800
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fulton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 110.1 (16 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 34,963,838 people (5,079,896 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sullivan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 134.8 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 46,423,589 people (2,755,240 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Community Policy