Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Nebraska

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Nebraska. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

Workman // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Otoe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 81.7 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 27,564,690 people (4,387,196 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Kimball County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 83.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,300,251 people (906,508 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Colfax County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 84.8 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,565,243 people (2,393,721 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Hamilton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 85.3 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,168,249 people (1,890,975 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Furnas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 85.9 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,155,446 people (891,686 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Greeley County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 90.1 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 26,495,403 people (587,933 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Gage County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.1 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,226,430 people (5,041,529 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Cheyenne County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 94.0 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 32,208,407 people (3,083,955 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#42. Scotts Bluff County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 96.6 (35 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,242,839 people (8,782,938 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Platte County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 99.6 (34 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,867,831 people (8,826,880 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Sherman County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 100.5 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 36,281,346 people (1,083,361 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Perkins County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 104.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 35,351,763 people (1,012,828 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Dundy County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 105.3 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 37,994,316 people (721,892 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Coemgenus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Keya Paha County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 105.7 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 35,264,271 people (333,600 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Garfield County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 105.9 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,071,202 people (586,935 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Keith County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 108.3 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 35,035,960 people (2,912,189 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Hitchcock County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 114.1 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 41,106,388 people (1,081,098 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Logan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 115.6 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 38,868,208 people (336,210 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Webster County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 116.2 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 41,820,337 people (1,439,456 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Thurston County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 117.5 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 39,328,548 people (2,676,701 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Thayer County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 118.7 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 34,195,250 people (1,727,886 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Red Willow County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 121.2 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,238,810 people (3,135,570 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Pixabay

#28. Adams County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 121.5 (38 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,818,780 people (9,015,667 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Dawson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 129.0 (31 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,101,706 people (7,474,051 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



The Crumpled Pamphlet // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Fillmore County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 143.9 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 49,294,605 people (2,741,273 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wayne County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 146.0 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 33,910,407 people (3,252,008 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Loup County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 150.4 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 33,573,835 people (223,266 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Custer County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 150.6 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 36,126,984 people (3,838,492 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Kearney County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 150.6 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 35,437,265 people (2,352,680 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Frontier County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 159.2 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 40,334,713 people (1,013,208 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Banner County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 165.3 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 57,186,446 people (345,978 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Gosper County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 165.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 50,992,269 people (923,470 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Boone County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 166.3 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 49,420,395 people (2,675,126 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jefferson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 166.4 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 42,781,256 people (3,085,812 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Nance County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 177.0 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 56,733,284 people (1,922,691 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



marekuliasz // Shutterstock

#15. Thomas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 177.9 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 39,733,630 people (223,303 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Seward County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 181.8 (32 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 53,201,823 people (9,366,181 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#13. Sioux County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 185.0 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 64,301,850 people (695,103 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Polk County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 191.5 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 54,784,243 people (2,861,381 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. McPherson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 210.5 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 75,989,895 people (360,952 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#10. Arthur County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 211.9 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 71,058,475 people (335,396 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sheridan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 213.6 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 50,079,437 people (2,579,091 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Boyd County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 220.8 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 77,118,653 people (1,397,390 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Rock County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 227.1 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 80,190,689 people (1,059,319 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ali Eminov // Flickr

#6. Butler County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 239.4 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 49,191,286 people (4,109,440 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 274.5 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 65,428,209 people (1,906,578 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Garden County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 289.7 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 72,710,487 people (1,254,983 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hayes County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 336.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 118,746,352 people (1,058,030 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Harlan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 342.0 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 91,036,443 people (2,927,732 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hooker County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 420.2 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 148,864,566 people (1,062,893 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

