Counties with the most emergency shelters in Illinois

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Illinois. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

#50. Adams County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.6 (32 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,368,375 people (6,171,698 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#49. Menard County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.6 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,906,068 people (852,416 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#48. Logan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.6 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,813,907 people (2,771,251 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#47. Edgar County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.9 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,549,076 people (2,643,032 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#46. Randolph County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.5 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,517,152 people (3,221,614 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#45. Montgomery County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.2 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,562,187 people (3,862,782 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#44. Grundy County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.3 (30 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,727,168 people (5,093,534 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#43. Macoupin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 59.8 (27 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,304,704 people (6,458,860 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#42. Clay County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.1 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,134,876 people (2,813,686 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#41. Morgan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.3 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,177,230 people (7,028,511 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#40. Pike County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.3 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,544,060 people (1,275,030 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#39. Johnson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.4 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,520,842 people (1,525,129 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#38. Henry County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.7 (30 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,818,981 people (5,345,875 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#37. Marion County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.9 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,935,465 people (4,509,338 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#36. Vermilion County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.4 (46 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,651,969 people (7,983,970 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#35. Jefferson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.2 (24 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,874,201 people (4,062,819 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#34. Christian County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.6 (22 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,549,841 people (5,973,615 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#33. Calhoun County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 66.1 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,997,002 people (1,043,374 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#32. Williamson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 66.9 (45 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,007,593 people (7,404,918 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#31. Jackson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 67.1 (36 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,374,605 people (6,105,433 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#30. Kankakee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 67.5 (73 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,779,539 people (15,977,273 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 6

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#29. Tazewell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 68.2 (90 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,128,663 people (14,687,276 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#28. Union County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 69.5 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,691,506 people (2,535,607 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#27. Mercer County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 69.7 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,400,976 people (2,430,120 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#26. Peoria County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 70.7 (129 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,737,381 people (19,589,171 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#25. Knox County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 71.7 (36 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,729,432 people (9,400,864 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#24. Stephenson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 73.6 (33 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,619,836 people (6,552,172 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#23. Crawford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 79.7 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 27,416,064 people (5,161,074 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#22. Perry County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 80.3 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,362,884 people (3,038,899 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#21. Hardin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 81.1 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,395,865 people (828,647 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#20. Lee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 84.4 (29 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,725,095 people (5,405,187 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#19. Woodford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 85.6 (33 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,724,871 people (5,293,820 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#18. Fulton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 91.1 (31 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,545,121 people (4,608,321 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#17. Saline County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.2 (22 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,789,505 people (4,962,247 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#16. Lawrence County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.0 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 33,513,049 people (5,182,793 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#15. Warren County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 100.7 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,766,951 people (4,351,265 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#14. Monroe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 103.7 (36 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,478,806 people (5,723,419 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#13. Massac County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 105.0 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,738,852 people (2,961,508 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#12. Richland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 107.1 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 37,034,656 people (5,879,622 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#11. Wabash County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 113.9 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,156,291 people (2,871,339 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#10. Douglas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 121.8 (24 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,603,364 people (4,060,511 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#9. Putnam County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 124.2 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 33,302,075 people (1,877,571 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#8. Pulaski County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 132.6 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 30,209,055 people (1,594,736 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#7. Piatt County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 168.0 (28 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,973,902 people (4,994,851 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#6. Edwards County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 176.5 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 40,543,767 people (2,527,093 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#5. Pope County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 183.2 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 51,044,974 people (1,949,918 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#4. Mason County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 196.6 (26 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,539,645 people (3,906,618 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#3. Alexander County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 200.4 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 54,146,793 people (2,971,576 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3



#2. Marshall County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 220.7 (26 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 38,418,165 people (4,526,044 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#1. Stark County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 257.5 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 40,367,862 people (2,194,397 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

