Counties with the most emergency shelters in Illinois

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Canva

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Illinois

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Illinois. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpaON_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#50. Adams County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.6 (32 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,368,375 people (6,171,698 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjA4P_0kLq86Gk00
Matt Turner // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Menard County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.6 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,906,068 people (852,416 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eabJ2_0kLq86Gk00
Katherine Johnson from Springfield, IL // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Logan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.6 (14 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,813,907 people (2,771,251 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwtFT_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#47. Edgar County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.9 (9 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,549,076 people (2,643,032 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZmLq_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#46. Randolph County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.5 (17 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,517,152 people (3,221,614 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXPnG_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#45. Montgomery County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.2 (16 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,562,187 people (3,862,782 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOfDS_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#44. Grundy County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.3 (30 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,727,168 people (5,093,534 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeQRN_0kLq86Gk00
Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Macoupin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 59.8 (27 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,304,704 people (6,458,860 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 4
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJtvJ_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Clay County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.1 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,134,876 people (2,813,686 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faLeL_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Morgan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.3 (20 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,177,230 people (7,028,511 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwlL6_0kLq86Gk00
Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pike County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.3 (9 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,544,060 people (1,275,030 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6sRU_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Johnson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.4 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,520,842 people (1,525,129 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CfoFO_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#38. Henry County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.7 (30 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,818,981 people (5,345,875 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRcm4_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Marion County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.9 (23 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,935,465 people (4,509,338 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brxRF_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Vermilion County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.4 (46 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,651,969 people (7,983,970 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyuPi_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#35. Jefferson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.2 (24 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,874,201 people (4,062,819 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 4
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxXe6_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#34. Christian County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.6 (22 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,549,841 people (5,973,615 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MigY0_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Calhoun County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 66.1 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,997,002 people (1,043,374 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqFDT_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#32. Williamson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 66.9 (45 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,007,593 people (7,404,918 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1LPH_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#31. Jackson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 67.1 (36 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,374,605 people (6,105,433 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ItjC_0kLq86Gk00
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Kankakee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 67.5 (73 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,779,539 people (15,977,273 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 6
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5HtN_0kLq86Gk00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Tazewell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 68.2 (90 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,128,663 people (14,687,276 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APYfY_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#28. Union County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 69.5 (12 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,691,506 people (2,535,607 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGpZW_0kLq86Gk00
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Mercer County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 69.7 (11 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,400,976 people (2,430,120 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNlYA_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#26. Peoria County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 70.7 (129 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,737,381 people (19,589,171 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2xmd_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#25. Knox County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 71.7 (36 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,729,432 people (9,400,864 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjXvk_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#24. Stephenson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 73.6 (33 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,619,836 people (6,552,172 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJ8Rt_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#23. Crawford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 79.7 (15 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 27,416,064 people (5,161,074 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZswO_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Perry County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 80.3 (17 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,362,884 people (3,038,899 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mvy8h_0kLq86Gk00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hardin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 81.1 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,395,865 people (828,647 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjspl_0kLq86Gk00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 84.4 (29 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,725,095 people (5,405,187 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scHXW_0kLq86Gk00
ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Woodford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 85.6 (33 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,724,871 people (5,293,820 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372sJP_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#18. Fulton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 91.1 (31 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,545,121 people (4,608,321 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8f9B_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#17. Saline County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.2 (22 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,789,505 people (4,962,247 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMUV3_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#16. Lawrence County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.0 (15 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 33,513,049 people (5,182,793 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvixU_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Warren County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 100.7 (17 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,766,951 people (4,351,265 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373Gxt_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Monroe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 103.7 (36 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,478,806 people (5,723,419 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naEXY_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Massac County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 105.0 (15 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,738,852 people (2,961,508 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlxfo_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Richland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 107.1 (17 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 37,034,656 people (5,879,622 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coAAb_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#11. Wabash County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 113.9 (13 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,156,291 people (2,871,339 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMZym_0kLq86Gk00
Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Douglas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 121.8 (24 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,603,364 people (4,060,511 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xTOv_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Putnam County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 124.2 (7 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 33,302,075 people (1,877,571 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9esT_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pulaski County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 132.6 (7 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 30,209,055 people (1,594,736 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49upVV_0kLq86Gk00
Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Piatt County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 168.0 (28 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,973,902 people (4,994,851 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mcsux_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#6. Edwards County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 176.5 (11 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 40,543,767 people (2,527,093 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098Mha_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pope County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 183.2 (7 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 51,044,974 people (1,949,918 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWz7p_0kLq86Gk00
Canva

#4. Mason County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 196.6 (26 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,539,645 people (3,906,618 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDQQy_0kLq86Gk00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Alexander County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 200.4 (11 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 54,146,793 people (2,971,576 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnjqG_0kLq86Gk00
ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Marshall County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 220.7 (26 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 38,418,165 people (4,526,044 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Canva

#1. Stark County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 257.5 (14 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 40,367,862 people (2,194,397 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

