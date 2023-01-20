ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mutigers.com

Mizzou Softball Ranked No. 23 in ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri Softball program was ranked No. 23 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25, USA Softball announced Tuesday. The Tigers received 88 points in the preseason poll after finishing the 2022 season at No. 22 in the final USA Softball Poll. Mizzou enters...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Laird Selected to Softball America's 2023 Preseason Top 100 Player Rankings

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Softball junior shortstop Jenna Laird was selected to Softball America's 2023 Preseason Top 100 ahead of the upcoming season. Laird was picked No. 68 on the preseason player rankings. She led the Tigers in 2022 for batting average (.338), doubles (11), triples (3), runs scored (44) and stolen bases (22) as she garnered 2022 NFCA Third Team All-Region honors.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Women's Basketball Falls to Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team (14-6, 3-4 SEC) came up short in its comeback effort against Tennessee (16-6, 8-0) as the Tigers fell, 68-65, Sunday at Mizzou Arena. Senior forward Hayley Frank (Strafford, Mo.) led Missouri with a season-best 26 points, while junior center...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy