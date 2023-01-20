COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Softball junior shortstop Jenna Laird was selected to Softball America's 2023 Preseason Top 100 ahead of the upcoming season. Laird was picked No. 68 on the preseason player rankings. She led the Tigers in 2022 for batting average (.338), doubles (11), triples (3), runs scored (44) and stolen bases (22) as she garnered 2022 NFCA Third Team All-Region honors.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO