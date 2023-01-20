Canva

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Colorado

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Colorado. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#50. Boulder County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 16.1 (53 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,327,773 people (14,225,953 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Mountain Mike Johans // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Arapahoe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 17.0 (111 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,608,445 people (30,029,593 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 6

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Gilpin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 17.2 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,070,440 people (236,574 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company from Long Beach, California, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Gunnison County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 17.8 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,328,550 people (1,066,424 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Custer County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.2 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,515,678 people (354,740 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



GSpics // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Garfield County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 22.9 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,811,911 people (4,782,530 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#44. Pitkin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 22.9 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,751,005 people (1,179,468 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#43. Summit County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 25.8 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,372,247 people (2,288,493 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Originalgum // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Delta County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.9 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,808,865 people (3,053,794 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Huerfano County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 29.5 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,373,199 people (704,029 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Montrose County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.7 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,367,001 people (3,541,584 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Grand County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.0 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,445,710 people (1,632,560 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Mesa County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 33.6 (52 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,865,136 people (13,713,036 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Bent County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.1 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,122,129 people (710,478 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#36. La Plata County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.1 (19 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,820,938 people (6,024,341 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Fremont County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.7 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,830,545 people (4,817,655 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lincoln County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.5 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,251,261 people (689,746 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Prowers County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.8 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,909,076 people (1,784,020 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Montezuma County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.4 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,492,568 people (3,755,894 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Dolores County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 43.7 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,390,997 people (352,146 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



David Shankbone // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Teller County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.7 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,471,602 people (2,822,817 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Archuleta County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.2 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,298,915 people (1,631,697 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



RandieCraft // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Moffat County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.3 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,512,983 people (1,524,319 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Eagle County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.7 (26 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,260,526 people (7,385,185 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Saguache County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.1 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,812,435 people (816,024 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Crowley County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.9 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,777,351 people (708,761 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Chaffee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.6 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,911,443 people (3,675,628 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Elbert County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.9 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,840,356 people (5,138,057 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#22. San Miguel County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.9 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,074,010 people (1,622,783 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Acutemi // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Logan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.3 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,421,824 people (4,009,510 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 4



Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lake County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 67.4 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,146,771 people (1,716,796 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Yuma County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 70.4 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,867,820 people (1,876,216 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clear Creek County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 74.3 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,699,130 people (1,857,037 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Rio Blanco County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 77.0 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,873,595 people (1,290,790 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sedgwick County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 81.3 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,001,423 people (590,195 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Costilla County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 85.3 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 27,298,834 people (960,100 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Park County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.0 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,278,486 people (4,394,412 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Kit Carson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 99.0 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 34,638,665 people (2,449,300 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Phillips County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 111.2 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,712,542 people (1,426,113 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Alamosa County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 116.0 (19 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,124,504 people (4,605,950 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Canva

#10. Hinsdale County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 116.6 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 42,187,179 people (361,966 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Ouray County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 123.7 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 43,819,072 people (2,125,225 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Washington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 124.1 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,529,168 people (1,524,120 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Conejos County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 131.9 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 37,318,683 people (2,828,383 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Rio Grande County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 174.3 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 44,239,230 people (5,076,894 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Baca County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 198.9 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 70,806,991 people (2,491,698 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Kiowa County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 212.2 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 73,680,552 people (1,041,843 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Cheyenne County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 236.5 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 55,915,316 people (945,528 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. San Juan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 286.5 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 102,351,862 people (714,416 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#1. Mineral County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 377.8 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 102,791,058 people (816,161 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

