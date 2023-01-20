Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Utah

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Utah. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

#21. Uintah County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 2.8 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 991,558 people (351,884 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#20. Washington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 2.8 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 962,509 people (1,699,146 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#19. Cache County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 3.0 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,076,993 people (1,418,432 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#18. Grand County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 10.4 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,784,050 people (364,404 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#17. Duchesne County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.3 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,380,566 people (1,057,335 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#16. Weber County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 17.7 (46 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,970,714 people (15,487,434 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 10

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#15. Garfield County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 19.8 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,102,173 people (359,441 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#14. Box Elder County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.1 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,904,475 people (3,928,025 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#13. Utah County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 22.5 (146 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,441,330 people (48,239,541 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 18

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 18



#12. Tooele County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.8 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,985,747 people (5,697,032 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 7

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#11. Salt Lake County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.5 (287 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,317,396 people (97,590,588 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 100

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#10. Carbon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.7 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,793,181 people (1,776,926 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3



#9. Juab County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 25.8 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,159,521 people (1,066,901 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3



#8. Davis County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 26.8 (96 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,883,339 people (31,876,175 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 42

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#7. Morgan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.9 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,694,014 people (1,300,606 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#6. San Juan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.2 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,166,578 people (1,777,537 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#5. Summit County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.7 (18 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,087,096 people (5,938,556 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 7

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#4. Wasatch County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.1 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,767,430 people (5,025,061 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#3. Millard County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.7 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,405,249 people (1,981,115 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#2. Sanpete County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.7 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,659,020 people (5,309,984 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 12



#1. Piute County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.3 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,149,641 people (364,507 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

