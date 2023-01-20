Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wisconsin

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Wisconsin. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#50. Dane County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 26.6 (148 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,443,726 people (24,683,744 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 50

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#49. La Crosse County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.3 (34 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,530,517 people (11,464,354 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Billertl // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Price County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.6 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,641,127 people (789,927 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Waukesha County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 29.4 (119 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,010,485 people (20,309,101 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 57

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Kenosha County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.8 (52 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,322,055 people (8,980,596 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 16

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Vernon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.6 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,335,981 people (3,175,110 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Jackson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 33.3 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,300,895 people (2,373,640 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Mjrichter // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Washington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.5 (47 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,468,263 people (7,453,242 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 15

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Dunn County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.4 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,024,796 people (2,726,461 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Washburn County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 36.2 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,507,759 people (1,077,750 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



self // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Calumet County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 36.4 (19 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,958,412 people (4,148,561 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 6

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#39. Sheboygan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 36.6 (43 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,717,174 people (7,894,560 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 16

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Doc Searls // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Dodge County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.0 (33 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,329,440 people (5,650,544 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 8

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#37. Brown County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.0 (99 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,975,082 people (21,322,497 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nathanthiel // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Juneau County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 37.6 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,952,450 people (1,849,004 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Creative Commons

#35. Winnebago County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.4 (71 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,079,595 people (15,553,709 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 15

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



123dieinafire // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Polk County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.6 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,389,338 people (3,310,867 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Jefferson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.8 (38 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,898,255 people (6,698,352 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 10

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Langlade County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.2 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,707,720 people (1,305,926 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Manitowoc County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.3 (40 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,352,894 people (11,640,628 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 8

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Waushara County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 53.0 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,246,276 people (2,267,834 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Tgkrause // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Iowa County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 54.8 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,197,896 people (2,892,731 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Rock County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.7 (91 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,438,297 people (13,798,472 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 24

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Ashland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.2 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,701,900 people (1,712,518 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



self // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Waupaca County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.9 (30 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,267,208 people (8,421,371 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Eau Claire County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.0 (61 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,737,877 people (10,244,831 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 17

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Sauk County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.1 (38 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,731,413 people (5,712,789 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Rusk County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 63.5 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,220,639 people (1,307,671 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Downspec // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Columbia County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 67.0 (39 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,181,288 people (11,167,154 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 8

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Fond du Lac County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 67.4 (70 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,398,925 people (10,803,443 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Crawford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 74.2 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,479,143 people (2,340,843 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Forest County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 76.2 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 26,774,673 people (2,458,986 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Richland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.2 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,652,250 people (2,716,135 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Menominee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.6 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,518,388 people (799,624 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Green Lake County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 94.8 (18 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,066,314 people (3,430,793 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lafayette County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 96.0 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,933,285 people (3,321,284 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 7

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Douglas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.7 (43 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,155,434 people (8,434,904 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Grant County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 99.6 (52 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,859,772 people (7,758,287 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Green County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 102.4 (38 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,595,881 people (8,011,640 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 8

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Taylor County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 110.2 (22 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,922,926 people (3,777,016 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Door County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 111.1 (33 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 30,645,199 people (9,105,608 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Oneida County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 114.8 (43 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,364,588 people (7,255,524 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Marquette County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 122.5 (19 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 41,726,703 people (6,473,898 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Buffalo County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 127.7 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,249,654 people (3,095,459 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bayfield County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 131.0 (21 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,791,042 people (5,096,422 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pierce County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 139.8 (59 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,171,249 people (9,357,154 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 9

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Pepin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 150.1 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,519,651 people (1,796,800 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Chris Rand // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Kewaunee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 160.7 (33 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 46,861,865 people (9,623,084 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Trempealeau County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 245.9 (75 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 39,904,967 people (12,172,611 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 12

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Adams County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 248.7 (51 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 57,758,361 people (11,843,352 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

