Counties with the most emergency shelters in Nevada

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Nevada. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

#13. Clark County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 6.8 (151 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,790,382 people (39,946,048 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 15

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 5



#12. Carson City

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 8.6 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,854,100 people (1,654,151 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#11. Washoe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 9.0 (43 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,921,994 people (14,018,498 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#10. Lyon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 10.3 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,475,312 people (2,016,689 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#9. White Pine County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 10.9 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,458,464 people (225,982 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#8. Elko County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.6 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,049,064 people (3,231,410 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#7. Churchill County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.9 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,385,684 people (2,102,878 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#6. Nye County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.0 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,660,983 people (2,835,926 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#5. Douglas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.5 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,000,435 people (4,916,014 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#4. Storey County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 74.1 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,908,055 people (1,048,499 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#3. Mineral County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 87.9 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 30,766,674 people (1,400,499 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#2. Lincoln County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 173.9 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 42,289,674 people (1,945,325 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#1. Esmeralda County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 304.0 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 68,658,359 people (677,658 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

