As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Washington. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

#39. Franklin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 8.4 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 916,767 people (873,798 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#38. Benton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 9.3 (19 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,133,134 people (2,317,837 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#37. King County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 13.3 (298 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,981,131 people (44,394,691 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 51

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 9



#36. Kittitas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 13.6 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,598,349 people (1,147,093 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#35. Clark County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.3 (71 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,760,855 people (8,742,541 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 6

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 6



#34. Spokane County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.1 (80 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,257,556 people (17,313,161 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 10

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#33. Thurston County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.5 (45 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,982,514 people (8,668,437 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#32. Cowlitz County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 22.8 (25 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,722,401 people (2,979,858 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#31. Skagit County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.1 (36 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,559,898 people (8,411,626 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#30. Snohomish County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.2 (231 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,215,712 people (34,569,848 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 36

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 8



#29. Island County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 29.1 (25 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,271,001 people (3,670,413 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#28. Grant County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 29.6 (29 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,730,768 people (5,608,932 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#27. Pierce County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 33.6 (306 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,095,868 people (73,690,615 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 10

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#26. Adams County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.4 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,194,291 people (1,464,254 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#25. Kitsap County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.8 (95 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,887,356 people (24,268,881 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 10

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#24. Douglas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.2 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,062,878 people (4,289,000 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#23. Chelan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.7 (28 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,735,637 people (7,643,254 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#22. Walla Walla County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 38.6 (24 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,468,041 people (4,642,732 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#21. Yakima County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.4 (126 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,690,262 people (19,621,780 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 8

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#20. Columbia County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.4 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,847,292 people (708,359 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#19. Whitman County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 51.9 (25 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,902,880 people (5,254,861 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#18. Stevens County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.5 (26 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,183,677 people (7,453,716 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#17. Asotin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.3 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,712,197 people (2,610,063 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#16. Mason County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 66.2 (43 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,858,933 people (10,302,597 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#15. Okanogan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 66.7 (28 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,452,504 people (6,904,458 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#14. Skamania County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 66.8 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,171,703 people (1,337,588 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#13. Jefferson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 73.6 (24 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,473,458 people (4,065,100 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#12. Whatcom County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 74.4 (167 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,960,481 people (29,100,557 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 6

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#11. San Juan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 79.4 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,320,821 people (3,230,144 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#10. Clallam County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 80.8 (62 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,264,511 people (14,781,081 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#9. Lewis County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 86.2 (70 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,726,950 people (14,396,765 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3



#8. Grays Harbor County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 93.7 (70 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,974,921 people (19,412,877 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 18



#7. Klickitat County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.9 (22 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,189,412 people (4,538,176 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#6. Ferry County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 111.1 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,548,277 people (1,623,025 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#5. Pend Oreille County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 120.3 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,782,048 people (2,232,348 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#4. Lincoln County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 120.4 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,262,632 people (2,079,979 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#3. Garfield County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 131.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,243,503 people (552,267 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#2. Pacific County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 134.9 (31 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,845,578 people (4,559,323 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#1. Wahkiakum County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 228.7 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 41,526,458 people (1,815,952 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

